Getting, setting and removing cookies with NEXT.JS
npm install --save cookies-next
Create a cookie
import { setCookies } from 'cookies-next';
setCookies('key', 'value', options);
Read cookie:
import { getCookie } from 'cookies-next';
getCookie('key', options); // => 'value'
getCookie('nothing', options); // => undefined
Read all cookies:
import { getCookies } from 'cookies-next';
getCookies(options); // => { 'name1': 'value1', name2: 'value2' }
Check if Cookies Exists:
import { checkCookies } from 'cookies-next';
checkCookies('name', options); // => true
checkCookies('nothing', options); // => false
Delete cookie:
import { removeCookies } from 'cookies-next';
removeCookies(name, options);
IMPORTANT! When deleting a cookie and you're not relying on the default attributes, you must pass the exact same path and domain attributes that were used to set the cookie:
import { removeCookies } from 'cookies-next';
removeCookies(name, { path: '/path', domain: '.yourdomain.com' });
If you pass ctx (Next.js context) in function, then this function will be done on both client and server
If the function should be done only on client or can't get ctx, pass null or {} as the first argument to the function and when server side rendering, this function return undefined;
import { getCookies, setCookies, removeCookies } from 'cookies-next';
// we can use it anywhere
getCookies();
getCookie('key');
setCookies('key', 'value');
removeCookies('key');
/page/index.js
import React from 'react'
import { getCookies, getCookie, setCookies, removeCookies } from 'cookies-next';
const Home = () => {
return (
<div>page content</div>
)
}
export const getServerSideProps = ({ req, res }) => {
setCookies('test', 'value', { req, res, maxAge: 60 * 6 * 24 });
getCookie('test', { req, res});
getCookies({ req, res});
removeCookies('test', { req, res});
return { props: {}};
}
export default Home
/page/api/example.js
import type { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next'
import { getCookies, getCookie, setCookies, removeCookies } from 'cookies-next'
export default async function handler(req, res) {
setCookies('server-key', 'value', { req, res, maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 });
getCookie('key', { req, res });
getCookies({ req, res });
removeCookies('key', { req, res });
return res.status(200).json({ message: "ok" })
}
setCookies('key', 'value', options);
setCookies('key', 'value'); - client side
setCookies('key', 'value', { req, res }); - server side
getCookies(); - client side
getCookies({ req, res }); - server side
getCookie('key'); - client side
getCookie('key', { req, res }); - server side
checkCookies('key'); - client side
checkCookies('key', { req, res }); - server side
removeCookies('key'); - client side
removeCookies('key', { req, res }); - server side
IMPORTANT! When deleting a cookie and you're not relying on the default attributes, you must pass the exact same path and domain attributes that were used to set the cookie:
removeCookies(ctx, name, { path: '/path', domain: '.yourdomain.com' }); - client side
removeCookies(ctx, name, { req, res, path: '/path', domain: '.yourdomain.com' }); - server side
cookie's name
cookie's value
required for server side cookies (API and getServerSideProps)
required for server side cookies (API and getServerSideProps)
Specifies the value for the
Domain
Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no
domain is set, and most clients will consider the cookie to apply to only the current domain.
Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. Since value of a cookie has a limited character set (and must be a simple string), this function can be used to encode a value into a string suited for a cookie's value.
The default function is the global
encodeURIComponent, which will encode a JavaScript string
into UTF-8 byte sequences and then URL-encode any that fall outside of the cookie range.
Date object or
number days count
By default, no expiration is set, and most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application.
note the cookie storage model specification states that if both
expires and
maxAge are set, then
maxAge takes precedence, but it is possible not all clients by obey this,
so if both are set, they should point to the same date and time.
Specifies the
boolean value for the
HttpOnly
Set-Cookie attribute. When truthy,
the
HttpOnly attribute is set, otherwise it is not. By default, the
HttpOnly attribute is not set.
note be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not allow client-side
JavaScript to see the cookie in
document.cookie.
Specifies the
number (in seconds) to be the value for the
Max-Age
Set-Cookie attribute.
The given number will be converted to an integer by rounding down. By default, no maximum age is set.
note the cookie storage model specification states that if both
expires and
maxAge are set, then
maxAge takes precedence, but it is possible not all clients by obey this,
so if both are set, they should point to the same date and time.
Specifies the value for the
Path
Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path
is considered the "default path".
Specifies the
boolean or
string to be the value for the
SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
true will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same site enforcement.
false will not set the
SameSite attribute.
'lax' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Lax for lax same site enforcement.
'none' will set the
SameSite attribute to
None for an explicit cross-site cookie.
'strict' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same site enforcement.
More information about the different enforcement levels can be found in the specification.
note This is an attribute that has not yet been fully standardized, and may change in the future. This also means many clients may ignore this attribute until they understand it.
Specifies the
boolean value for the
Secure
Set-Cookie attribute. When truthy,
the
Secure attribute is set, otherwise it is not. By default, the
Secure attribute is not set.
note be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not send the cookie back to
the server in the future if the browser does not have an HTTPS connection.
MIT