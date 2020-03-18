Cookies EU banner





Introduction

Cookies EU banner manage display of a banner which allows user to accept or reject cookies from tracking services like Google Analytics. It is a GDPR-compliant way to get cookie consent from visitors.

Installation

Get the script

Using npm: npm install cookies-eu-banner --save

Or using yarn: yarn add cookies-eu-banner

Or using bower: bower install cookies-eu-banner --save

Or download the latest version.

In your pages

Insert the banner before any content at the beginning of the <body> element, with these IDs:

< div id = "cookies-eu-banner" style = "display: none;" > By continuing to visit this site, you accept the use of cookies by Google Analytics for statistical purposes. < a href = "./read-more.html" id = "cookies-eu-more" > Read more </ a > < button id = "cookies-eu-reject" > Reject </ button > < button id = "cookies-eu-accept" > Accept </ button > </ div >

#cookies-eu-banner is the div that contains all elements to be hidden after user accepts or declines the use of cookies;

#cookies-eu-more is a link to a "Read more" page where you explain your use of cookies;

#cookies-eu-reject and #cookies-eu-accept are the buttons used to reject/accept cookies.

Before the end of <body> , or in a script file inserted at the same place, put the following code:

< script src = "cookies-eu-banner/dist/cookies-eu-banner.min.js" > </ script > < script > new CookiesEuBanner( function () { }); </ script >

Example for Google Analytics:

< script src = "cookies-eu-banner/dist/cookies-eu-banner.min.js" > </ script > < script > new CookiesEuBanner( function ( ) { ( function ( i,s,o,g,r,a,m ) {i[ 'GoogleAnalyticsObject' ]=r;i[r]=i[r]|| function ( ) { (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push( arguments )},i[r].l= 1 * new Date ();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[ 0 ];a.async= 1 ;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })( window , document , 'script' , '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js' , 'ga' ); ga( 'create' , 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X' , 'auto' ); ga( 'send' , 'pageview' ); }); </ script >

Options

waitAccept

The second parameter ( true in the example below) define if Cookie EU banner wait the user acceptation before hide the banner. Set to false by default.

< script > new CookiesEuBanner( function () { }, true ); </ script >

useLocalStorage

If you really don't want save the consent in a cookie, you can use localStorage.

The third parameter ( true in the example below) define if Cookie EU banner use localStorage ( true ) or cookie ( false ). Set to false by default.

Note: the localStorage method is not as good as the cookie method since the localStorage cannot expires after 13 months as recommended.

< script > new CookiesEuBanner( function () { }, false , true ); </ script >

waitRemove

If you want add some transition on accept/reject, and want to prevent the premature deletion of the banner, you can add data-wait-remove attribute to the banner, with the time to wait in milliseconds.

< div id = "cookies-eu-banner" style = "display: none;" data-wait-remove = "250" > </ div >

How does it work?

For a detailed explanation, see comments in the main file: cookies-eu-banner.js.

In short:

Excludes bots, clients who have DoNotTrack activated, and users who have already declined; Runs your custom function if user has already accepted; Shows banner, then: if user accepts, run custom function and put a cookie to save this acceptance;

if user declines, remove all Google Analytics cookies and put a cookie to save this rejection.

Features

Do Not Track detection (IE9+, Firefox, and all browsers compatible with the navigator.doNotTrack JavaScript variable);

JavaScript variable); Disables banner when visitor is a bot: prevents SEO Engines to confuse your cookie advert message with the main content of your pages;

Respects all points imposed by CNIL (FR) and these points.

Contribute

This project use Gulp. To contribute, you need Node.js and npm (or yarn). Then, in the Cookies EU banner folder, run these commands:

npm install npm run start or yarn yarn start

The first line install all dependencies. The second line builds the min file and watch for changes to rebuild it on the fly.

Supported browsers

All browsers desktop/mobile: IE8+, Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera, ...