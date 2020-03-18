openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ceb

cookies-eu-banner

by Alexandre Demode
2.0.1 (see all)

1kb vanilla JS script which manages cookies consent banner display like asked by GDPR

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

381

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Cookie Consent

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cookies EU banner

Minzipped size 1kb Downloads MIT Licence
Version on npm Version on bower

Screenshot

Supporting Cookies EU banner

Cookies EU banner is an MIT-licensed open source project and completely free to use. You can support it's ongoing development by being a backer or a sponsor:

Introduction

Cookies EU banner manage display of a banner which allows user to accept or reject cookies from tracking services like Google Analytics. It is a GDPR-compliant way to get cookie consent from visitors.

Installation

Get the script

  • Using npm: npm install cookies-eu-banner --save
  • Or using yarn: yarn add cookies-eu-banner
  • Or using bower: bower install cookies-eu-banner --save
  • Or download the latest version.

In your pages

Insert the banner before any content at the beginning of the <body> element, with these IDs:

<div id="cookies-eu-banner" style="display: none;">
    By continuing to visit this site, you accept the use of cookies by Google Analytics for statistical purposes.
    <a href="./read-more.html" id="cookies-eu-more">Read more</a>
    <button id="cookies-eu-reject">Reject</button>
    <button id="cookies-eu-accept">Accept</button>
</div>
  • #cookies-eu-banner is the div that contains all elements to be hidden after user accepts or declines the use of cookies;
  • #cookies-eu-more is a link to a "Read more" page where you explain your use of cookies;
  • #cookies-eu-reject and #cookies-eu-accept are the buttons used to reject/accept cookies.

Before the end of <body>, or in a script file inserted at the same place, put the following code:

<script src="cookies-eu-banner/dist/cookies-eu-banner.min.js"></script>
<script>
    new CookiesEuBanner(function () {
        // Your code to launch when user accept cookies
    });
</script>

Example for Google Analytics:

<script src="cookies-eu-banner/dist/cookies-eu-banner.min.js"></script>
<script>
    new CookiesEuBanner(function () {
        (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
        (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
        m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
        })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');

        // Don't forget to put your own UA-XXXXXXXX-X code
        ga('create', 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X', 'auto');
        ga('send', 'pageview');
    });
</script>

Options

waitAccept

The second parameter (true in the example below) define if Cookie EU banner wait the user acceptation before hide the banner. Set to false by default.

<script>
    new CookiesEuBanner(function () {
        // Your code to launch when user accept cookies
    }, true);
</script>

useLocalStorage

If you really don't want save the consent in a cookie, you can use localStorage.

The third parameter (true in the example below) define if Cookie EU banner use localStorage (true) or cookie (false). Set to false by default.

Note: the localStorage method is not as good as the cookie method since the localStorage cannot expires after 13 months as recommended.

<script>
    new CookiesEuBanner(function () {
        // Your code to launch when user accept cookies
    }, false, true);
</script>

waitRemove

If you want add some transition on accept/reject, and want to prevent the premature deletion of the banner, you can add data-wait-remove attribute to the banner, with the time to wait in milliseconds. 

<div id="cookies-eu-banner" style="display: none;" data-wait-remove="250">
    <!-- ... -->
</div>

How does it work?

For a detailed explanation, see comments in the main file: cookies-eu-banner.js.

In short:

  1. Excludes bots, clients who have DoNotTrack activated, and users who have already declined;
  2. Runs your custom function if user has already accepted;
  3. Shows banner, then:
    • if user accepts, run custom function and put a cookie to save this acceptance;
    • if user declines, remove all Google Analytics cookies and put a cookie to save this rejection.

Features

  • Do Not Track detection (IE9+, Firefox, and all browsers compatible with the navigator.doNotTrack JavaScript variable);
  • Disables banner when visitor is a bot: prevents SEO Engines to confuse your cookie advert message with the main content of your pages;
  • Respects all points imposed by CNIL (FR) and these points.

Contribute

This project use Gulp. To contribute, you need Node.js and npm (or yarn). Then, in the Cookies EU banner folder, run these commands:

npm install
npm run start

# or

yarn
yarn start

The first line install all dependencies. The second line builds the min file and watch for changes to rebuild it on the fly.

Supported browsers

All browsers desktop/mobile: IE8+, Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera, ...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

cookieconsentA free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cb
cookie-barcookieBAR is a free & easy solution to the EU cookie law.
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
85
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cookie-noticeCookieNotice — a very simple and small (2kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript cookie notice for GDPR/DSGVO‎ information purposes. Multi language support and detection buillt in.
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
1K
gcn
gdpr-cookie-noticeSolution to show a gdpr compliant cookie notice on your website
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
54
bengor-cookiesCookie warning banner that requests user consent, European law compilant. Zero dependencies, fully customizable JavaScript library for IE9+
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
152
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial