A CLI for creating boilerplate files/folders based on templates you provide. Like Yeoman or Python's Cookiecutter but much, much simpler.
Show me:
It is designed for existing projects where you want an easy way to create boilerplate files - instead of having to copy paste an existing file & then remember to make the necessary changes.
A good use-case for cookiecutter is, for example, creating a new Redux connected React component within a project. Not hard... but also not fun.
✅ Cookiecutter supports:
❌ Cookiecutter doesn't support:
First
npm install --save-dev cookiecutter. You can also install this globally if you prefer.
The add the following to your package.json (no need to do this if you are using yarn):
"scripts": {
"cookiecutter": "cookiecutter"
}
You can now start creating your template. For example if you create a 'templates' folder in your root and add the following template:
// templates/COMPONENT_NAME.js
import React from "react";
class COMPONENT_NAME extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>Hello World</div>;
}
}
export default COMPONENT_NAME;
You can now configure Cookiecutter to replace the string
COMPONENT_NAME like so by creating a file in the root of your project called
cookiecutter.config.js. Cookiecutter will always look in your root for a file called
cookiecutter.config.js.
// cookiecutter.config.js
module.exports = [
{
name: "Normal React Component",
templatePath: "templates/COMPONENT_NAME.js",
outputPath: "src/components/",
fields: [
{
templateVariable: "COMPONENT_NAME",
question: "What is the component's name?"
}
]
}
];
If you now run
npm run cookiecutter you will be prompted to pick which template you'd like to use. After which you will be asked to answer each field's question. It should look something like this:
That's it. Cookiecutter now created the following file:
- src
- components
+ - ExampleComponent.js
- OtherComponent.js
- Etc.js
Cookiecutter will never overwrite any existing files.
To do this you can add
isValid and a custom
errorMessage to a fields configuration.
Using the example above you could, for example, ensure component names follow a naming convention.
// in cookiecutter.config.js
module.exports = [
{
name: "Normal React Component",
templatePath: "templates/COMPONENT_NAME/index.js",
outputPath: "src/components/",
fields: [
{
templateVariable: 'COMPONENT_NAME',
question: "What is the component's name?",
+ errorMessage: 'A component must be in PascalCase and can only include letters.',
+ isValid(value) {
+ return !!value.match(/^[A-Z][a-z]+(?:[A-Z][a-z]+)*$/g);
+ }
}
]
}
];
Set the
options key in the
fields object to enable user-selectable responses to the template variables.
// in cookiecutter.config.js
module.exports = [
{
name: "Normal React Component",
templatePath: "templates/COMPONENT_NAME/index.js",
outputPath: "src/components/",
fields: [
{
templateVariable: 'COMPONENT_NAME',
question: "What is the component's name?",
+ choices: ["CoolComponent", "BigComponent", "TestComponent"],
}
]
}
];
You can configure multiple templates and Cookiecutter will let you pick which template to use. The template's 'name' is what will be used in the CLI when asking which template to use.
You can specify multiple templates like so:
// in cookiecutter.config.js
module.exports = [
{
// Configuration for the 1st template
},
{
// Configuration for the 2nd template
}
];
If you specify a folder as a template, then the folder will be created in the output directory as well. This is useful if you have a folder structure such as:
- ComponentName
- index.js
- styles.css
Cookiecutter will recursively copy all files within your templates folder and replace any occurrences of your specified fields.
If you don't want this behavior, specify a file as your template's
templatePath.
If you would like your config to be somewhere else you can use the
-c=path/to/your/config.js flag when you call cookiecutter.
After cloning the repo
yarn install.
You can play with the cli in the 'playground' folder. To do this,
cd into it and run
. run.sh. This is like running the cli once it's published and on npm but allows you to work on it locally.
To run tests run
yarn test.
To lint files (this will also happen in CircleCI when you open a PR):
yarn lint