cookiecord

by cookiecord
0.8.18

Cookiecord is an experimental discord bot framework built in TypeScript using decorators.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

129

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

Cookiecord

Cookiecord simplifies discord bot development by providing a modern and easy to use interface.

Just import Cookiecord and Discord.js and make your commands (and listeners):

example/ping.ts

import { Message } from "discord.js";
import { command, default as CookiecordClient, Module } from "cookiecord";

class PingModule extends Module {
    constructor(client: CookiecordClient) {
        super(client);
    }

    @command()
    ping(msg: Message) {
        msg.reply("Pong. :ping_pong:");
    }
}

new CookiecordClient().registerModule(PingModule).login(process.env.TOKEN);

Features

  • Simple: Cookiecord aims to keep the API very simple and easy to use.
  • Inhibitors: Cookiecord includes a powerful inhibitor system with builtin inhibitors to make restricting commands super easy.
  • Powerful Argument System: Cookiecord automatically validates the user's input based on the types of the arguments your function takes in.
  • Super Fast Development: Cookiecord can automatically reload all of your commands and listeners (using CookiecordClient#reloadModulesFromFolder).

Installation

If you would like to help test Cookiecord you can make a new cookiecord project with the generator:

# With Yarn
$ yarn global add cookiecord-generator
# or with NPM
$ npm install -g cookiecord-generator
# And now to make the project:
$ cookiecord-generator generate my-first-bot

Contribute

Pull requests are always welcome but I would like Cookiecord to remain simple so you should probably ask me about it first.

Support

If you are having issues, please let us know. We have a support chat on Discord.

License

The project is licensed under the LGPL-3 license.

