Cookiecord simplifies discord bot development by providing a modern and easy to use interface.
Just import Cookiecord and Discord.js and make your commands (and listeners):
import { Message } from "discord.js";
import { command, default as CookiecordClient, Module } from "cookiecord";
class PingModule extends Module {
constructor(client: CookiecordClient) {
super(client);
}
@command()
ping(msg: Message) {
msg.reply("Pong. :ping_pong:");
}
}
new CookiecordClient().registerModule(PingModule).login(process.env.TOKEN);
CookiecordClient#reloadModulesFromFolder).
If you would like to help test Cookiecord you can make a new cookiecord project with the generator:
# With Yarn
$ yarn global add cookiecord-generator
# or with NPM
$ npm install -g cookiecord-generator
# And now to make the project:
$ cookiecord-generator generate my-first-bot
Pull requests are always welcome but I would like Cookiecord to remain simple so you should probably ask me about it first.
If you are having issues, please let us know. We have a support chat on Discord.
The project is licensed under the LGPL-3 license.