Cookiecord

Cookiecord simplifies discord bot development by providing a modern and easy to use interface.

Just import Cookiecord and Discord.js and make your commands (and listeners):

example/ping.ts

import { Message } from "discord.js" ; import { command, default as CookiecordClient, Module } from "cookiecord" ; class PingModule extends Module { constructor ( client: CookiecordClient ) { super (client); } () ping(msg: Message) { msg.reply( "Pong. :ping_pong:" ); } } new CookiecordClient().registerModule(PingModule).login(process.env.TOKEN);

Features

Simple: Cookiecord aims to keep the API very simple and easy to use.

Inhibitors: Cookiecord includes a powerful inhibitor system with builtin inhibitors to make restricting commands super easy.

Powerful Argument System: Cookiecord automatically validates the user's input based on the types of the arguments your function takes in.

Super Fast Development: Cookiecord can automatically reload all of your commands and listeners (using CookiecordClient#reloadModulesFromFolder ).

Installation

If you would like to help test Cookiecord you can make a new cookiecord project with the generator:

$ yarn global add cookiecord-generator $ npm install -g cookiecord-generator $ cookiecord-generator generate my-first-bot

Contribute

Pull requests are always welcome but I would like Cookiecord to remain simple so you should probably ask me about it first.

Support

If you are having issues, please let us know. We have a support chat on Discord.

License

The project is licensed under the LGPL-3 license.