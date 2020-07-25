Cookie Consent is a lightweight JavaScript plugin for alerting users about the use of cookies on your website.
It is designed to help you quickly comply with the EU Cookie Law, CCPA, GDPR and other privacy laws. We made it fast, free, and relatively painless.
Cookie Consent is seen over 2 BILLION times every month and is used on millions of sites, making this by far the most popular consent project on the internet.
We welcome community contributions and actively review pull requests.
Our parent company Osano actively maintains this open source project. Osano is a B-corp and is backed by millions of dollars in venture capital to create data privacy tools for the world. Our mission is to create transparency in data, please consider joining our team.
Ensuring that your website is compliant with various laws can be complicated. To effectively use any open source consent manager, you will need to do GeoIP lookups, adjust the consent types based on visitor location, callback and save consents in a database, and create callbacks to load scripts after consent is granted.
Osano offers a completely free hosted consent management platform, with additional features. If you have a high traffic website or need additional privacy tools, Osano offers paid plans as well. Unless you specifically need the open source tool, most website owners will be better served by the hosted version. If you use Osano for your business, please support continued development by purchasing a paid plan.
The hosted version of the cookie consent manager provides additional capabilities such as:
With version 4.0 you only need to attach the script as we've bundled everything together now. The initialization style has changed as have the callbacks (they're gone). Please see the text below to get started. Then, take a look at updated API via the docs.
import CC from "CookieConsent"
// or
const CC = require( "CookieConsent" )
const CC = window.CookieConsent
const cc = new CC({
//...options,
type : "categories"
})
cc.on( "initialized", ( ...args ) => console.log( args ) )
cc.on( "error", console.error )
cc.on( "popupOpened", () => console.log( "Popup Open" ) )
cc.on( "popupClosed", () => console.log( "Popup Closed" ) )
cc.on( "revokeChoice", () => console.log( "Popup Reset" ) )
cc.on( "statusChanged", ( ...args ) => console.log( args ) )
Lots of updates & some breaking changes... but they're all for the better, we promise!
Reflects the ownership change of the Cookie Consent project. Now actively maintained by:
Version 3.0 is a complete rewrite from version 2. The most substantial new features are:
The easiest way to get up and running is to use our wizard.
You can also install this project through npm:
npm install cookieconsent
Or through Yarn:
yarn add cookieconsent@3
Or through Bower:
bower install cookieconsent
Or via a jsDelivr:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/cookieconsent@3/build/cookieconsent.min.js"></script>
See our full documentation.
Feel free to improve the plugin and send us a pull request.
The easiest way to develop is to host the files with a local webserver. e.g.
python -m SimpleHTTPServer
We use Babel, Terser, and PostCSS to compile the SCSS and minify the JavaScript. You can run a build with:
npm run build
or
yarn run build
Osano is a registered trademark of Osano, Inc.
Nothing on the Osano website, platform, services, or software, nor any portion thereof constitutes actual legal or regulatory advice, opinion, or recommendation by Osano, Inc. or Osano International Compliance Services LTD.
If legal assistance is required, users should seek the services of an attorney.
This distribution includes cryptographic software. The country in which you currently reside may have restrictions on the import, possession, use, and/or re-export to another country, of encryption software. BEFORE using any encryption software, please check your country's laws, regulations and policies concerning the import, possession, or use, and re-export of encryption software, to see if this is permitted. See http://www.wassenaar.org/ for more information.
The U.S. Government Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has classified this software as Export Commodity Control Number (ECCN) 5D002.C.1, which includes information security software using or performing cryptographic functions with asymmetric algorithms. The form and manner of this Apache Software Foundation distribution makes it eligible for export under the License Exception ENC Technology Software Unrestricted (TSU) exception (see the BIS Export Administration Regulations, Section 740.13) for both object code and source code.