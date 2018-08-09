Universal cookie plugin for Nuxt, perfect for SSR

You can use cookie-universal-nuxt to set, get and remove cookies in both client and server side nuxt apps. cookie-universal-nuxt parse cookies with the popular cookie node module.

Install

yarn: yarn add cookie-universal-nuxt

npm: npm i --save cookie-universal-nuxt

Add cookie-universal-nuxt to nuxt.config.js :

{ modules : [ 'cookie-universal-nuxt' , [ 'cookie-universal-nuxt' , { alias : 'cookiz' }], ] }

ParseJSON

By default cookie-universal will try to parse to JSON, however you can disable this functionality in several ways:

Disable globally Disable from the plugin options: { modules : [ [ 'cookie-universal-nuxt' , { parseJSON: false }], ] }

Disable globally on the fly export default ({ app }) => { app.$cookies.parseJSON = false } this .$cookies.parseJSON = false

Disable on a specific get request export default ({ app }) => { app.$cookies.get( 'cookie-name' , { parseJSON : false }) } this .$cookies.get( 'cookie-name' , { parseJSON : false })

Api

set(name, value, opts) name (string): Cookie name to set.

(string): Cookie name to set. value (string|object): Cookie value.

(string|object): Cookie value. opts (object): Same as the cookie node module. path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute. httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6]. domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.

Possible values: true , false , 'lax' , 'none' , 'strict' (see details). Default is false . secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.

(object): Same as the cookie node module. const cookieValObject = { param1 : 'value1' , param2 : 'value2' } export default ({ app }) => { app.$cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' , { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }) app.$cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , cookieValObject, { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }) } this .$cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' , { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }) this .$cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , cookieValObject, { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 })

setAll(cookieArray) cookieArray (array) name (string): Cookie name to set. value (string|object): Cookie value. opts (object): Same as the cookie node module path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute. httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6]. domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.

Possible values: true , false , 'lax' , 'none' , 'strict' (see details). Default is false . secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.

const options = { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 } const cookieList = [ { name : 'cookie-name1' , value : 'value1' , opts : options }, { name : 'cookie-name2' , value : 'value2' , opts : options }, { name : 'cookie-name3' , value : 'value3' , opts : options }, { name : 'cookie-name4' , value : 'value4' , opts : options } ] export default ({ app }) => { app.$cookies.setAll(cookieList) } this .$cookies.setAll(cookieList)

get(name, opts) name (string): Cookie name to get.

(string): Cookie name to get. opts fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req. parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.

export default ({ app }) => { const cookieRes = app.$cookies.get( 'cookie-name' ) const cookieRes = app.$cookies.get( 'cookie-name' , { fromRes : true }) } const cookieRes = this .$cookies.get( 'cookie-name' )

getAll(opts) opts fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req. parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.

export default ({ app }) => { const cookiesRes = app.$cookies.getAll() const cookiesRes = app.$cookies.getAll({ fromRes : true }) } const cookiesRes = this .$cookies.getAll()

remove(name, opts) name (string): Cookie name to remove.

(string): Cookie name to remove. opts path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute. httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6]. domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.

Possible values: true , false , 'lax' , 'none' , 'strict' (see details). Default is false . secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.

export default ({ app }) => { app.$cookies.remove( 'cookie-name' ) app.$cookies.remove( 'cookie-name' , { path : '/my-path' }) } this .$cookies.remove( 'cookie-name' )

removeAll() export default ({ app }) => { app.$cookies.removeAll() } this .$cookies.removeAll()

nodeCookie This property will expose the cookie node module so you don't have to include it yourself. export default ({ app }) => { const cookieRes = app.$cookies.nodeCookie.parse( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) cookieRes[ 'cookie-name' ] } const cookieRes = this .$cookies.nodeCookie.parse( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) cookieRes[ 'cookie-name' ]

Plugin options alias (string): Specifies the plugin alias to use.

(string): Specifies the plugin alias to use. parseJSON (boolean): Disable JSON parsing. { modules : [ [ 'cookie-universal-nuxt' , { alias : 'cookiz' , parseJSON : false }], ] } this .$cookiz.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' )

