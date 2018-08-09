openbase logo
cookie-universal-nuxt

by Salvatore Tedde
2.1.5 (see all)

Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

106K

GitHub Stars

459

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Cookies

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cookie-universal-nuxt

npm (scoped with tag) npm js-standard-style

Universal cookie plugin for Nuxt, perfect for SSR

You can use cookie-universal-nuxt to set, get and remove cookies in both client and server side nuxt apps. cookie-universal-nuxt parse cookies with the popular cookie node module.

Install

  • yarn: yarn add cookie-universal-nuxt
  • npm: npm i --save cookie-universal-nuxt

Add cookie-universal-nuxt to nuxt.config.js:

{
  modules: [
    // Simple usage
    'cookie-universal-nuxt',

    // With options
    ['cookie-universal-nuxt', { alias: 'cookiz' }],
 ]
}

ParseJSON

By default cookie-universal will try to parse to JSON, however you can disable this functionality in several ways:

Disable globally

  • Disable from the plugin options:
{
  modules: [
    ['cookie-universal-nuxt', { parseJSON: false }],
 ]
}

Disable globally on the fly

// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  app.$cookies.parseJSON = false
}

// client
this.$cookies.parseJSON = false

Disable on a specific get request

// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  app.$cookies.get('cookie-name', { parseJSON: false })
}

// client
this.$cookies.get('cookie-name', { parseJSON: false })

Api

set(name, value, opts)

  • name (string): Cookie name to set.
  • value (string|object): Cookie value.
  • opts (object): Same as the cookie node module.
    • path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
    • expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
    • maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
    • httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
    • domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
    • encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
    • sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.
      Possible values: true, false, 'lax', 'none', 'strict' (see details). Default is false.
    • secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
const cookieValObject = { param1: 'value1', param2: 'value2' }

// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  app.$cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value', {
    path: '/',
    maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
  })
  app.$cookies.set('cookie-name', cookieValObject, {
    path: '/',
    maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
  })
}

// client
this.$cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value', {
  path: '/',
  maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})
this.$cookies.set('cookie-name', cookieValObject, {
  path: '/',
  maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})

setAll(cookieArray)

  • cookieArray (array)
    • name (string): Cookie name to set.
    • value (string|object): Cookie value.
    • opts (object): Same as the cookie node module
      • path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
      • expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
      • maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
      • httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
      • domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
      • encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
      • sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.
        Possible values: true, false, 'lax', 'none', 'strict' (see details). Default is false.
      • secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
const options = {
  path: '/',
  maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
}
const cookieList = [
  { name: 'cookie-name1', value: 'value1', opts: options },
  { name: 'cookie-name2', value: 'value2', opts: options },
  { name: 'cookie-name3', value: 'value3', opts: options },
  { name: 'cookie-name4', value: 'value4', opts: options }
]

// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  app.$cookies.setAll(cookieList)
}

// client
this.$cookies.setAll(cookieList)

get(name, opts)

  • name (string): Cookie name to get.
  • opts
    • fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req.
    • parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.
// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  const cookieRes = app.$cookies.get('cookie-name')
  const cookieRes = app.$cookies.get('cookie-name', { fromRes: true }) // get from res instead of req
  // returns the cookie value or undefined
}

// client
const cookieRes = this.$cookies.get('cookie-name')
// returns the cookie value or undefined

getAll(opts)

  • opts
    • fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req.
    • parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.
// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  const cookiesRes = app.$cookies.getAll()
  const cookiesRes = app.$cookies.getAll({ fromRes: true }) // get from res instead of req
  // returns all cookies or {}
  //{
  //  "cookie-1": "value1",
  //  "cookie-2": "value2",
  //}
}

// client
const cookiesRes = this.$cookies.getAll()
// returns all cookies or {}
//{
//  "cookie-1": "value1",
//  "cookie-2": "value2",
//}

remove(name, opts)

  • name (string): Cookie name to remove.
  • opts
    • path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
    • expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
    • maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
    • httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
    • domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
    • encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
    • sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.
      Possible values: true, false, 'lax', 'none', 'strict' (see details). Default is false.
    • secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  app.$cookies.remove('cookie-name')
  app.$cookies.remove('cookie-name', {
    // this will allow you to remove a cookie
    // from a different path
    path: '/my-path'
  })
}

// client
this.$cookies.remove('cookie-name')

removeAll()

// note that removeAll does not currently allow you
// to remove cookies that have a
// path different from '/'

// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  app.$cookies.removeAll()
}

// client
this.$cookies.removeAll()

nodeCookie

This property will expose the cookie node module so you don't have to include it yourself.


// nuxt middleware
export default ({ app }) => {
  const cookieRes = app.$cookies.nodeCookie.parse('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
  cookieRes['cookie-name'] // returns 'cookie-value'
}

// client
const cookieRes = this.$cookies.nodeCookie.parse('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
cookieRes['cookie-name'] // returns 'cookie-value'

Plugin options

  • alias (string): Specifies the plugin alias to use.
  • parseJSON (boolean): Disable JSON parsing.
{
  modules: [
    ['cookie-universal-nuxt', { alias: 'cookiz', parseJSON: false }],
 ]
}


// usage
this.$cookiz.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Salvatore Tedde microcipcip@gmail.com

