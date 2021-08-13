Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR

You can use cookie-universal to set, get and remove cookies in the browser, node, connect and express apps. cookie-universal parse cookies with the popular cookie node module.

Install

yarn: yarn add cookie-universal

npm: npm i --save cookie-universal

Usage

app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) const cookies = Cookie() cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' )

ParseJSON

By default cookie-universal will try to parse to JSON, however you can disable this functionality in several ways:

Disable globally const parseJSON = false app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res, parseJSON) }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const parseJSON = false const cookies = Cookie( false , false , parseJSON)

Disable globally on the fly app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) cookies.parseJSON = false }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie( false , false ) cookies.parseJSON = false

Disable on a specific get request app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) cookies.get( 'cookie-name' , { parseJSON : false }) }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie( false , false ) cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) cookies.get( 'cookie-name' , { parseJSON : false })

Api

set(name, value, opts) name (string): Cookie name to set.

(string): Cookie name to set. value (string|object): Cookie value.

(string|object): Cookie value. opts (object): Same as the cookie node module. path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute. httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6]. domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.

Possible values: true , false , 'lax' , 'none' , 'strict' (see details). Default is false . secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.

(object): Same as the cookie node module. const cookieValObject = { param1 : 'value1' , param2 : 'value2' } app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' , { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }) cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , cookieValObject, { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }) }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' , { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 }) cookies.set( 'cookie-name' , cookieValObject, { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 })

setAll(cookieArray) cookieArray (array) name (string): Cookie name to set. value (string|object): Cookie value. opts (object): Same as the cookie node module. path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute. httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6]. domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.

Possible values: true , false , 'lax' , 'none' , 'strict' (see details). Default is false . secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.

const options = { path : '/' , maxAge : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 } const cookieList = [ { name : 'cookie-name1' , value : 'value1' , opts : options }, { name : 'cookie-name2' , value : 'value2' , opts : options }, { name : 'cookie-name3' , value : 'value3' , opts : options }, { name : 'cookie-name4' , value : 'value4' , opts : options } ] app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) cookies.setAll(cookieList) }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() cookies.setAll(cookieList)

get(name, opts) name (string): Cookie name to get.

(string): Cookie name to get. opts fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req. parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.

app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) const cookieRes = cookies.get( 'cookie-name' ) const cookieRes = cookies.get( 'cookie-name' , { fromRes : true }) }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() const cookieRes = cookies.get( 'cookie-name' )

getAll(opts) opts fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req. parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.

app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll() const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll({ fromRes : true }) { "cookie-1" : "value1" , "cookie-2" : "value2" , } }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll() { "cookie-1" : "value1" , "cookie-2" : "value2" , }

remove(name, opts) name (string): Cookie name to remove.

(string): Cookie name to remove. opts path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute. httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6]. domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.

Possible values: true , false , 'lax' , 'none' , 'strict' (see details). Default is false . secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.

app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) cookies.remove( 'cookie-name' ) cookies.remove( 'cookie-name' , { path : '/my-path' }) }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() cookies.remove( 'cookie-name' )

removeAll() app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) cookies.removeAll() }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() cookies.removeAll()

nodeCookie This property will expose the cookie node module so you don't have to include it yourself. app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const cookies = require ( 'cookie-universal' )(req, res) const cookieRes = cookies.nodeCookie.parse( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) cookieRes[ 'cookie-name' ] }) import Cookie from 'cookie-universal' const cookies = Cookie() const cookieRes = cookies.nodeCookie.parse( 'cookie-name' , 'cookie-value' ) cookieRes[ 'cookie-name' ]

License

MIT License

