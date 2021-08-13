Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR
You can use
cookie-universal to set, get and remove cookies in the browser, node, connect and express apps.
cookie-universal parse cookies with the popular cookie node module.
yarn add cookie-universal
npm i --save cookie-universal
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
})
// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
// browser, from dist
// note: include dist/cookie-universal.js
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
By default cookie-universal will try to parse to JSON, however you can disable this functionality in several ways:
// server
const parseJSON = false
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res, parseJSON)
})
// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const parseJSON = false
const cookies = Cookie(false, false, parseJSON)
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
cookies.parseJSON = false
})
// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie(false, false)
cookies.parseJSON = false
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
cookies.get('cookie-name', { parseJSON: false })
})
// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie(false, false)
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
cookies.get('cookie-name', { parseJSON: false })
set(name, value, opts)
name (string): Cookie name to set.
value (string|object): Cookie value.
opts (object): Same as the cookie node module.
path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the
SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
true,
false,
'lax',
'none',
'strict' (see details). Default is
false.
secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
const cookieValObject = { param1: 'value1', param2: 'value2' }
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value', {
path: '/',
maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})
cookies.set('cookie-name', cookieValObject, {
path: '/',
maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})
})
// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value', {
path: '/',
maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})
cookies.set('cookie-name', cookieValObject, {
path: '/',
maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})
setAll(cookieArray)
name (string): Cookie name to set.
value (string|object): Cookie value.
opts (object): Same as the cookie node module.
path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the
SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
true,
false,
'lax',
'none',
'strict' (see details). Default is
false.
secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
const options = {
path: '/',
maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
}
const cookieList = [
{ name: 'cookie-name1', value: 'value1', opts: options },
{ name: 'cookie-name2', value: 'value2', opts: options },
{ name: 'cookie-name3', value: 'value3', opts: options },
{ name: 'cookie-name4', value: 'value4', opts: options }
]
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
cookies.setAll(cookieList)
})
// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.setAll(cookieList)
get(name, opts)
name (string): Cookie name to get.
opts
fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req.
parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
const cookieRes = cookies.get('cookie-name')
const cookieRes = cookies.get('cookie-name', { fromRes: true }) // get from res instead of req
// returns the cookie value or undefined
})
// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
const cookieRes = cookies.get('cookie-name')
// returns the cookie value or undefined
getAll(opts)
opts
fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req.
parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll()
const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll({ fromRes: true }) // get from res instead of req
// returns all cookies or {}
{
"cookie-1": "value1",
"cookie-2": "value2",
}
})
// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll()
// returns all cookies or {}
{
"cookie-1": "value1",
"cookie-2": "value2",
}
remove(name, opts)
name (string): Cookie name to remove.
opts
path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the
SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
true,
false,
'lax',
'none',
'strict' (see details). Default is
false.
secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
cookies.remove('cookie-name')
cookies.remove('cookie-name', {
// this will allow you to remove a cookie
// from a different path
path: '/my-path'
})
})
// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.remove('cookie-name')
removeAll()
// note that removeAll does not currently allow you
// to remove cookies that have a
// path different from '/'
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
cookies.removeAll()
})
// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.removeAll()
nodeCookie
This property will expose the cookie node module so you don't have to include it yourself.
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
const cookieRes = cookies.nodeCookie.parse('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
cookieRes['cookie-name'] // returns 'cookie-value'
})
// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
const cookieRes = cookies.nodeCookie.parse('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
cookieRes['cookie-name'] // returns 'cookie-value'
Copyright (c) Salvatore Tedde microcipcip@gmail.com