by Salvatore Tedde
2.1.5

Universal cookie plugin, perfect for SSR

Documentation
Readme

You can use cookie-universal to set, get and remove cookies in the browser, node, connect and express apps. cookie-universal parse cookies with the popular cookie node module.

Install

  • yarn: yarn add cookie-universal
  • npm: npm i --save cookie-universal

Usage

// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
})

// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')

// browser, from dist
// note: include dist/cookie-universal.js
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')

ParseJSON

By default cookie-universal will try to parse to JSON, however you can disable this functionality in several ways:

Disable globally

// server
const parseJSON = false
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res, parseJSON)
})

// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const parseJSON = false
const cookies = Cookie(false, false, parseJSON)

Disable globally on the fly

// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  cookies.parseJSON = false
})

// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie(false, false)
cookies.parseJSON = false

Disable on a specific get request

// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
  cookies.get('cookie-name', { parseJSON: false })
})

// browser, from import
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie(false, false)
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
cookies.get('cookie-name', { parseJSON: false })

Api

set(name, value, opts)

  • name (string): Cookie name to set.
  • value (string|object): Cookie value.
  • opts (object): Same as the cookie node module.
    • path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
    • expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
    • maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
    • httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
    • domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
    • encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
    • sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.
      Possible values: true, false, 'lax', 'none', 'strict' (see details). Default is false.
    • secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
const cookieValObject = { param1: 'value1', param2: 'value2' }

// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value', {
    path: '/',
    maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
  })
  cookies.set('cookie-name', cookieValObject, {
    path: '/',
    maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
  })
})

// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.set('cookie-name', 'cookie-value', {
  path: '/',
  maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})
cookies.set('cookie-name', cookieValObject, {
  path: '/',
  maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
})

setAll(cookieArray)

  • cookieArray (array)
    • name (string): Cookie name to set.
    • value (string|object): Cookie value.
    • opts (object): Same as the cookie node module.
      • path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
      • expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
      • maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
      • httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
      • domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
      • encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
      • sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.
        Possible values: true, false, 'lax', 'none', 'strict' (see details). Default is false.
      • secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
const options = {
  path: '/',
  maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7
}
const cookieList = [
  { name: 'cookie-name1', value: 'value1', opts: options },
  { name: 'cookie-name2', value: 'value2', opts: options },
  { name: 'cookie-name3', value: 'value3', opts: options },
  { name: 'cookie-name4', value: 'value4', opts: options }
]

// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  cookies.setAll(cookieList)
})

// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.setAll(cookieList)

get(name, opts)

  • name (string): Cookie name to get.
  • opts
    • fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req.
    • parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  const cookieRes = cookies.get('cookie-name')
  const cookieRes = cookies.get('cookie-name', { fromRes: true }) // get from res instead of req
  // returns the cookie value or undefined
})

// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
const cookieRes = cookies.get('cookie-name')
// returns the cookie value or undefined

getAll(opts)

  • opts
    • fromRes (boolean): Get cookies from res instead of req.
    • parseJSON (boolean): Parse json, true by default unless overridden globally or locally.
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll()
  const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll({ fromRes: true }) // get from res instead of req
  // returns all cookies or {}
  {
    "cookie-1": "value1",
    "cookie-2": "value2",
  }
})

// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
const cookiesRes = cookies.getAll()
// returns all cookies or {}
{
  "cookie-1": "value1",
  "cookie-2": "value2",
}

remove(name, opts)

  • name (string): Cookie name to remove.
  • opts
    • path (string): Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path".
    • expires (date): Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute.
    • maxAge (number): Specifies the number (in seconds) to be the value for the Max-Age Set-Cookie attribute.
    • httpOnly (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the [HttpOnly Set-Cookie attribute][rfc-6265-5.2.6].
    • domain (string): specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute.
    • encode (function): Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value.
    • sameSite (boolean|string): Specifies the value for the SameSite Set-Cookie attribute.
      Possible values: true, false, 'lax', 'none', 'strict' (see details). Default is false.
    • secure (boolean): Specifies the boolean value for the Secure Set-Cookie attribute.
// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  cookies.remove('cookie-name')
  cookies.remove('cookie-name', {
    // this will allow you to remove a cookie
    // from a different path
    path: '/my-path'
  })
})

// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.remove('cookie-name')

removeAll()

// note that removeAll does not currently allow you
// to remove cookies that have a
// path different from '/'

// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  cookies.removeAll()
})

// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
cookies.removeAll()

nodeCookie

This property will expose the cookie node module so you don't have to include it yourself.


// server
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  const cookies = require('cookie-universal')(req, res)
  const cookieRes = cookies.nodeCookie.parse('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
  cookieRes['cookie-name'] // returns 'cookie-value'
})

// client
import Cookie from 'cookie-universal'
const cookies = Cookie()
const cookieRes = cookies.nodeCookie.parse('cookie-name', 'cookie-value')
cookieRes['cookie-name'] // returns 'cookie-value'

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Salvatore Tedde microcipcip@gmail.com

