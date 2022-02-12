openbase logo
cookie-store

by Mark Kennedy
3.0.0 (see all)

A polyfill for the Cookie Store API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

449

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cookie-store

Build Status npm version

A speculative polyfill to allow use of the Cookie Store API in modern browsers that don't support it natively, including IE11. Also compatible with TypeScript.

⚠️ Experimental warning: the Cookie Store API is not a W3C standard yet and the final implementation may differ from the current API of this polyfill.

Installation

npm install cookie-store

Basic Example

// import polyfill and declare types
import 'cookie-store';

// set a cookie
await cookieStore.set('forgive', 'me');
// get a cookie
const foo = await cookieStore.get('forgive');
console.log(foo); // { name: 'forgive', value: 'me' }

// set another cookie
await cookieStore.set('forget', 'it');

// get multiple cookies
const cookies = await cookieStore.getAll();
console.log(cookies); // [{ name: 'forgive', value: 'me' }, { name: 'forget', value: 'it' }]

// delete a cookie
await cookieStore.delete('forget');

