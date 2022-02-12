cookie-store
A speculative polyfill to allow use of the Cookie Store API in modern browsers that don't support it natively, including IE11. Also compatible with TypeScript.
⚠️ Experimental warning: the Cookie Store API is not a W3C standard yet and the final implementation may differ from the current API of this polyfill.
npm install cookie-store
// import polyfill and declare types
import 'cookie-store';
// set a cookie
await cookieStore.set('forgive', 'me');
// get a cookie
const foo = await cookieStore.get('forgive');
console.log(foo); // { name: 'forgive', value: 'me' }
// set another cookie
await cookieStore.set('forget', 'it');
// get multiple cookies
const cookies = await cookieStore.getAll();
console.log(cookies); // [{ name: 'forgive', value: 'me' }, { name: 'forget', value: 'it' }]
// delete a cookie
await cookieStore.delete('forget');