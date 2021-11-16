openbase logo
cookie-parser

by expressjs
1.4.6 (see all)

Parse HTTP request cookies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5M

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP Cookie Parser

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/59
Read All Reviews
Charles8211
mohit9905
abhijithvijayan
katharinbenson
ankit9905
VibhuGautam
karolis-sh

Top Feedback

9Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
5Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

cookie-parser

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status Test Coverage

Parse Cookie header and populate req.cookies with an object keyed by the cookie names. Optionally you may enable signed cookie support by passing a secret string, which assigns req.secret so it may be used by other middleware.

Installation

$ npm install cookie-parser

API

var cookieParser = require('cookie-parser')

cookieParser(secret, options)

Create a new cookie parser middleware function using the given secret and options.

  • secret a string or array used for signing cookies. This is optional and if not specified, will not parse signed cookies. If a string is provided, this is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to unsign the cookie with each secret in order.
  • options an object that is passed to cookie.parse as the second option. See cookie for more information.
    • decode a function to decode the value of the cookie

The middleware will parse the Cookie header on the request and expose the cookie data as the property req.cookies and, if a secret was provided, as the property req.signedCookies. These properties are name value pairs of the cookie name to cookie value.

When secret is provided, this module will unsign and validate any signed cookie values and move those name value pairs from req.cookies into req.signedCookies. A signed cookie is a cookie that has a value prefixed with s:. Signed cookies that fail signature validation will have the value false instead of the tampered value.

In addition, this module supports special "JSON cookies". These are cookie where the value is prefixed with j:. When these values are encountered, the value will be exposed as the result of JSON.parse. If parsing fails, the original value will remain.

cookieParser.JSONCookie(str)

Parse a cookie value as a JSON cookie. This will return the parsed JSON value if it was a JSON cookie, otherwise, it will return the passed value.

cookieParser.JSONCookies(cookies)

Given an object, this will iterate over the keys and call JSONCookie on each value, replacing the original value with the parsed value. This returns the same object that was passed in.

cookieParser.signedCookie(str, secret)

Parse a cookie value as a signed cookie. This will return the parsed unsigned value if it was a signed cookie and the signature was valid. If the value was not signed, the original value is returned. If the value was signed but the signature could not be validated, false is returned.

The secret argument can be an array or string. If a string is provided, this is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to unsign the cookie with each secret in order.

cookieParser.signedCookies(cookies, secret)

Given an object, this will iterate over the keys and check if any value is a signed cookie. If it is a signed cookie and the signature is valid, the key will be deleted from the object and added to the new object that is returned.

The secret argument can be an array or string. If a string is provided, this is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to unsign the cookie with each secret in order.

Example

var express = require('express')
var cookieParser = require('cookie-parser')

var app = express()
app.use(cookieParser())

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  // Cookies that have not been signed
  console.log('Cookies: ', req.cookies)

  // Cookies that have been signed
  console.log('Signed Cookies: ', req.signedCookies)
})

app.listen(8080)

// curl command that sends an HTTP request with two cookies
// curl http://127.0.0.1:8080 --cookie "Cho=Kim;Greet=Hello"

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation7
Easy to Use9
Performant5
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Charles821153 Ratings47 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

I use this library for express.js for managing sessions cookie for authentication. It is good in parsing sessions data for my web applications. The inbuilt abstract methods are really handy. Now I don’t use this library much because I moved away from sessions to jsonwebtoken. Its easy to plug into express.js.

1
katharinbenson
mohit990550 Ratings59 Reviews
5 months ago

I have come across this package very recently and has been using it for a week now. I found this package very useful while working with any kinds of cookies . It works well while combined to body parser in express environment. This module helps to add cookies with an expiration time and we can also use it to add JWT token into the cookie. If working with cookies then explore this module once.

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This middleware is very much useful when using session cookie or any kind of cookie within browser and needs access within server. I tend to use this to parse the cookie when using express. Works well with body-parsed combined in express. This is a must have package needed with Node projects and I recommend everyone using it if using cookie for any session data.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Before I moved away from sessions to JSON web tokens, my choice of parsing cookie data was this package. I used to use this along with Nodejs Express framework. It works perfectly to parse browser cookie as well as send request to set cookie in browser. I recommend this package to everybody relying on cookie for sessions.

0
ankit9905102 Ratings85 Reviews
7 months ago
Easy to Use

I use this great package very often , it is used to add cookies with an expiration time as well . Cookie parser and body-parser works very efficiently combined together. It parses cookie attached to the client request object. Overall a very helpful and easy to use package

0

