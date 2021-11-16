Parse
Cookie header and populate
req.cookies with an object keyed by the
cookie names. Optionally you may enable signed cookie support by passing a
secret string, which assigns
req.secret so it may be used by other
middleware.
$ npm install cookie-parser
var cookieParser = require('cookie-parser')
Create a new cookie parser middleware function using the given
secret and
options.
secret a string or array used for signing cookies. This is optional and if
not specified, will not parse signed cookies. If a string is provided, this
is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to
unsign the cookie with each secret in order.
options an object that is passed to
cookie.parse as the second option. See
cookie for more information.
decode a function to decode the value of the cookie
The middleware will parse the
Cookie header on the request and expose the
cookie data as the property
req.cookies and, if a
secret was provided, as
the property
req.signedCookies. These properties are name value pairs of the
cookie name to cookie value.
When
secret is provided, this module will unsign and validate any signed cookie
values and move those name value pairs from
req.cookies into
req.signedCookies.
A signed cookie is a cookie that has a value prefixed with
s:. Signed cookies
that fail signature validation will have the value
false instead of the tampered
value.
In addition, this module supports special "JSON cookies". These are cookie where
the value is prefixed with
j:. When these values are encountered, the value will
be exposed as the result of
JSON.parse. If parsing fails, the original value will
remain.
Parse a cookie value as a JSON cookie. This will return the parsed JSON value if it was a JSON cookie, otherwise, it will return the passed value.
Given an object, this will iterate over the keys and call
JSONCookie on each
value, replacing the original value with the parsed value. This returns the
same object that was passed in.
Parse a cookie value as a signed cookie. This will return the parsed unsigned
value if it was a signed cookie and the signature was valid. If the value was
not signed, the original value is returned. If the value was signed but the
signature could not be validated,
false is returned.
The
secret argument can be an array or string. If a string is provided, this
is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to
unsign the cookie with each secret in order.
Given an object, this will iterate over the keys and check if any value is a signed cookie. If it is a signed cookie and the signature is valid, the key will be deleted from the object and added to the new object that is returned.
The
secret argument can be an array or string. If a string is provided, this
is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to
unsign the cookie with each secret in order.
var express = require('express')
var cookieParser = require('cookie-parser')
var app = express()
app.use(cookieParser())
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
// Cookies that have not been signed
console.log('Cookies: ', req.cookies)
// Cookies that have been signed
console.log('Signed Cookies: ', req.signedCookies)
})
app.listen(8080)
// curl command that sends an HTTP request with two cookies
// curl http://127.0.0.1:8080 --cookie "Cho=Kim;Greet=Hello"
I use this library for express.js for managing sessions cookie for authentication. It is good in parsing sessions data for my web applications. The inbuilt abstract methods are really handy. Now I don’t use this library much because I moved away from sessions to jsonwebtoken. Its easy to plug into express.js.
I have come across this package very recently and has been using it for a week now. I found this package very useful while working with any kinds of cookies . It works well while combined to body parser in express environment. This module helps to add cookies with an expiration time and we can also use it to add JWT token into the cookie. If working with cookies then explore this module once.
This middleware is very much useful when using session cookie or any kind of cookie within browser and needs access within server. I tend to use this to parse the cookie when using express. Works well with body-parsed combined in express. This is a must have package needed with Node projects and I recommend everyone using it if using cookie for any session data.
Before I moved away from sessions to JSON web tokens, my choice of parsing cookie data was this package. I used to use this along with Nodejs Express framework. It works perfectly to parse browser cookie as well as send request to set cookie in browser. I recommend this package to everybody relying on cookie for sessions.
I use this great package very often , it is used to add cookies with an expiration time as well . Cookie parser and body-parser works very efficiently combined together. It parses cookie attached to the client request object. Overall a very helpful and easy to use package