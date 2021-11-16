Parse Cookie header and populate req.cookies with an object keyed by the cookie names. Optionally you may enable signed cookie support by passing a secret string, which assigns req.secret so it may be used by other middleware.

Installation

$ npm install cookie-parser

API

var cookieParser = require ( 'cookie-parser' )

Create a new cookie parser middleware function using the given secret and options .

secret a string or array used for signing cookies. This is optional and if not specified, will not parse signed cookies. If a string is provided, this is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to unsign the cookie with each secret in order.

a string or array used for signing cookies. This is optional and if not specified, will not parse signed cookies. If a string is provided, this is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to unsign the cookie with each secret in order. options an object that is passed to cookie.parse as the second option. See cookie for more information. decode a function to decode the value of the cookie

an object that is passed to as the second option. See cookie for more information.

The middleware will parse the Cookie header on the request and expose the cookie data as the property req.cookies and, if a secret was provided, as the property req.signedCookies . These properties are name value pairs of the cookie name to cookie value.

When secret is provided, this module will unsign and validate any signed cookie values and move those name value pairs from req.cookies into req.signedCookies . A signed cookie is a cookie that has a value prefixed with s: . Signed cookies that fail signature validation will have the value false instead of the tampered value.

In addition, this module supports special "JSON cookies". These are cookie where the value is prefixed with j: . When these values are encountered, the value will be exposed as the result of JSON.parse . If parsing fails, the original value will remain.

Parse a cookie value as a JSON cookie. This will return the parsed JSON value if it was a JSON cookie, otherwise, it will return the passed value.

Given an object, this will iterate over the keys and call JSONCookie on each value, replacing the original value with the parsed value. This returns the same object that was passed in.

Parse a cookie value as a signed cookie. This will return the parsed unsigned value if it was a signed cookie and the signature was valid. If the value was not signed, the original value is returned. If the value was signed but the signature could not be validated, false is returned.

The secret argument can be an array or string. If a string is provided, this is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to unsign the cookie with each secret in order.

Given an object, this will iterate over the keys and check if any value is a signed cookie. If it is a signed cookie and the signature is valid, the key will be deleted from the object and added to the new object that is returned.

The secret argument can be an array or string. If a string is provided, this is used as the secret. If an array is provided, an attempt will be made to unsign the cookie with each secret in order.

Example

var express = require ( 'express' ) var cookieParser = require ( 'cookie-parser' ) var app = express() app.use(cookieParser()) app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { console .log( 'Cookies: ' , req.cookies) console .log( 'Signed Cookies: ' , req.signedCookies) }) app.listen( 8080 )

License

MIT