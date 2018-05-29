Transparently encrypt/decrypt your cookie using an express middleware to set after the cookie-parser.
Support all type of cookie (including http-only and signed) with string content or JSON.
Use
aes256 as the default encryption algorithm (internally use the nodejs crypto module).
$ npm install cookie-encrypter
Easy to use:
const express = require('express')
const cookieParser = require('cookie-parser')
const cookieEncrypter = require('cookie-encrypter')
// we use a 32bits long secret key (with aes256)
const secretKey = 'foobarbaz1234567foobarbaz1234567'
const cookieParams = {
httpOnly: true,
signed: true,
maxAge: 300000
}
const app = express()
app.use(cookieParser(secretKey))
// use it as a simple middleware
app.use(cookieEncrypter(secretKey))
app.get('/setcookies', (req, res) => {
// Set encrypted cookies
res.cookie('supercookie', 'my text is encrypted', cookieParams)
res.cookie('supercookie2', { myData: 'is encrypted' }, cookieParams)
// You can still set plain cookies
res.cookie('plaincookie', 'my text is plain', { plain: true })
res.cookie('plaincookie2', { myData: 'is plain' }, { plain: true })
res.json({ status: 'updated' })
})
app.get('/getcookies', (req, res) => {
console.log('Decrypted cookies: ', req.signedCookies)
console.log('Plain cookies: ', req.cookies)
res.json({ status: 'ok' })
})
app.listen(8080)
You can find a ready-to-use example here
Think about the
npm install before running it ;)
secret a string or array used for encrypting cookies.
options an optional object to set options for encryption.
options.algorithm algorithm used to encrypt cookie data (any algorithm supported by OpenSSL).
aes256 used as the default one.
Encrypt a cookie value and return it. An
options.algorithm can optionaly be passed to specify an algorithm to use for the encryption.
Decrypt a cookie value and return it. An
options.algorithm can optionaly be passed to specify an algorithm to use for the decryption.