Transparently encrypt/decrypt your cookie using an express middleware to set after the cookie-parser. Support all type of cookie (including http-only and signed) with string content or JSON. Use aes256 as the default encryption algorithm (internally use the nodejs crypto module).

Installation

$ npm install cookie-encrypter

Example

Easy to use:

const express = require ( 'express' ) const cookieParser = require ( 'cookie-parser' ) const cookieEncrypter = require ( 'cookie-encrypter' ) const secretKey = 'foobarbaz1234567foobarbaz1234567' const cookieParams = { httpOnly : true , signed : true , maxAge : 300000 } const app = express() app.use(cookieParser(secretKey)) app.use(cookieEncrypter(secretKey)) app.get( '/setcookies' , (req, res) => { res.cookie( 'supercookie' , 'my text is encrypted' , cookieParams) res.cookie( 'supercookie2' , { myData : 'is encrypted' }, cookieParams) res.cookie( 'plaincookie' , 'my text is plain' , { plain : true }) res.cookie( 'plaincookie2' , { myData : 'is plain' }, { plain : true }) res.json({ status : 'updated' }) }) app.get( '/getcookies' , (req, res) => { console .log( 'Decrypted cookies: ' , req.signedCookies) console .log( 'Plain cookies: ' , req.cookies) res.json({ status : 'ok' }) }) app.listen( 8080 )

You can find a ready-to-use example here Think about the npm install before running it ;)

API

secret a string or array used for encrypting cookies.

a string or array used for encrypting cookies. options an optional object to set options for encryption.

an optional object to set options for encryption. options.algorithm algorithm used to encrypt cookie data (any algorithm supported by OpenSSL). aes256 used as the default one.

Encrypt a cookie value and return it. An options.algorithm can optionaly be passed to specify an algorithm to use for the encryption.

Decrypt a cookie value and return it. An options.algorithm can optionaly be passed to specify an algorithm to use for the decryption.

CHANGELOG

See the changelog