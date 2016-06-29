Set and get cookies in the browser or in node with document .

In your browser code with browserify:

var cookie = require ( 'cookie-cutter' ); var times = parseInt (cookie.get( 'times' ), 10 ) || 0 ; cookie.set( 'times' , times + 1 );

and times will increment every time the page is reloaded.

methods

var cookie = require ( 'cookie-cutter' );

Return a new cookie object with .get() and .set() operating on document .

document.cookie should be a non-referentially transparent setter/getter combo like the DOM's variant where assignment with optional path and expiry creates a new cookie in the getter as a key=value pair.

Return the cookie value for key .

Set the cookie at key to value with optional parameters expires and path .

To unset a cookie, use a date in the past, ex: { expires: new Date(0) }

install

With npm do:

npm install cookie-cutter

license

MIT/X11