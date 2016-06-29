Set and get cookies in the browser or in node with
document.
In your browser code with browserify:
var cookie = require('cookie-cutter');
var times = parseInt(cookie.get('times'), 10) || 0;
cookie.set('times', times + 1);
and
times will increment every time the page is reloaded.
Return a new cookie object with
.get() and
.set() operating on
document.
document.cookie should be a non-referentially transparent setter/getter combo
like the DOM's variant where assignment with optional path and expiry creates a
new cookie in the getter as a key=value pair.
Return the cookie value for
key.
Set the cookie at
key to
value with optional parameters
expires and
path.
To unset a cookie, use a date in the past, ex:
{ expires: new Date(0) }
With npm do:
npm install cookie-cutter
MIT/X11