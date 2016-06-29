openbase logo
cookie-cutter

by James Halliday
0.2.0 (see all)

Browserify-compatible module to get and set cookies in the browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.3K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cookie-cutter

Set and get cookies in the browser or in node with document.

In your browser code with browserify:

var cookie = require('cookie-cutter');
var times = parseInt(cookie.get('times'), 10) || 0;
cookie.set('times', times + 1);

and times will increment every time the page is reloaded.

methods

var cookie = require('cookie-cutter');

cookie(document)

Return a new cookie object with .get() and .set() operating on document.

document.cookie should be a non-referentially transparent setter/getter combo like the DOM's variant where assignment with optional path and expiry creates a new cookie in the getter as a key=value pair.

cookie.get(key)

Return the cookie value for key.

cookie.set(key, value, opts={})

Set the cookie at key to value with optional parameters expires and path.

To unset a cookie, use a date in the past, ex: { expires: new Date(0) }

install

With npm do:

npm install cookie-cutter

license

MIT/X11

