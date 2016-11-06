Cookies.js is a small client-side javascript library that makes managing cookies easy.

Features

RFC6265 compliant

Cross browser

Lightweight

No dependencies

Public domain

Supports AMD / CommonJS loaders

Browser Compatibility

The following browsers have passed all of the automated Cookies.js tests:

Chrome

Firefox 3+

Safari 4+

Opera 10+

Internet Explorer 6+

Getting the Library

Direct downloads

Node Package Manager

npm install cookies-js

Bower

bower install cookies-js

Use in CommonJS/Node Environments Without window

In environments where there is no native window object, Cookies.js will export a factory method that accepts a window instance. For example, using jsdom, you might do something like:

var jsdom = require ( 'jsdom' ); var window = jsdom.jsdom().parentWindow; var Cookies = require ( 'cookies-js' )( window );

A Note About Encoding

RFC6265 defines a strict set of allowed characters for cookie keys and values. In order to effectively allow any character to be used in a key or value, Cookies.js will URI encode disallowed characters in their UTF-8 representation. As such, Cookies.js also expects cookie keys and values to already be URI encoded in a UTF-8 representation when it accesses cookies. Keep this in mind when working with cookies on the server side.

.NET Users

Do not use HttpUtility.UrlEncode and HttpUtility.UrlDecode on cookie keys or values. HttpUtility.UrlEncode will improperly escape space characters to '+' and lower case every escape sequence. HttpUtility.UrlDecode will improperly unescape every '+' to a space character. Instead, use System.Uri.EscapeDataString and System.Uri.UnescapeDataString.

API Reference

Methods

Cookies.set(key, value [, options])

Cookies.get(key)

Cookies.expire(key [, options])

Properties

Cookies.enabled

Cookies.defaults

Methods

Cookies.set(key, value [, options])

Alias: Cookies(key, value [, options])

Sets a cookie in the document. If the cookie does not already exist, it will be created. Returns the Cookies object.

Option Description Default path A string value of the path of the cookie "/" domain A string value of the domain of the cookie undefined expires A number (of seconds), a date parsable string, or a Date object of when the cookie will expire undefined secure A boolean value of whether or not the cookie should only be available over SSL false

A default value for any option may be set in the Cookies.defaults object.

Example Usage

Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' ); Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' ).set( 'hello' , 'world' ); Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' , { domain : 'www.example.com' , secure : true }); Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' , { expires : 600 }); Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' , { expires : '01/01/2012' }); Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' , { expires : new Date ( 2012 , 0 , 1 ) }); Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' , { expires : Infinity }); Cookies( 'key' , 'value' , { secure : true });

Alias: Cookies(key)

Returns the value of the most locally scoped cookie with the specified key.

Example Usage

Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' ); Cookies.get( 'key' ); Cookies( 'key' );

Alias: Cookies(key, undefined [, options])

Expires a cookie, removing it from the document. Returns the Cookies object.

Option Description Default path A string value of the path of the cookie "/" domain A string value of the domain of the cookie undefined

A default value for any option may be set in the Cookies.defaults object.

Example Usage

Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' ).get( 'key' ); Cookies.expire( 'key' ).get( 'key' ); Cookies( 'key' , undefined );

Properties

A boolean value of whether or not the browser has cookies enabled.

Example Usage

if (Cookies.enabled) { Cookies.set( 'key' , 'value' ); }

An object representing default options to be used when setting and expiring cookie values.

Option Description Default path A string value of the path of the cookie "/" domain A string value of the domain of the cookie undefined expires A number (of seconds), a date parsable string, or a Date object of when the cookie will expire undefined secure A boolean value of whether or not the cookie should only be available over SSL false

Example Usage