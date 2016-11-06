Cookies.js is a small client-side javascript library that makes managing cookies easy.
Features
Browser Compatibility
Getting the Library
Use in CommonJS/Node Environments Without
window
A Note About Encoding
API Reference
The following browsers have passed all of the automated Cookies.js tests:
npm install cookies-js
bower install cookies-js
window
In environments where there is no native
window object, Cookies.js will export a factory method
that accepts a
window instance. For example, using jsdom, you
might do something like:
var jsdom = require('jsdom');
var window = jsdom.jsdom().parentWindow;
var Cookies = require('cookies-js')(window);
// Use Cookies as you normally would
RFC6265 defines a strict set of allowed characters for cookie keys and values. In order to effectively allow any character to be used in a key or value, Cookies.js will URI encode disallowed characters in their UTF-8 representation. As such, Cookies.js also expects cookie keys and values to already be URI encoded in a UTF-8 representation when it accesses cookies. Keep this in mind when working with cookies on the server side.
Do not use HttpUtility.UrlEncode and
HttpUtility.UrlDecode on cookie keys or
values.
HttpUtility.UrlEncode will improperly escape space characters to
'+' and lower case every
escape sequence.
HttpUtility.UrlDecode will improperly unescape every
'+' to a space character.
Instead, use
System.Uri.EscapeDataString
and System.Uri.UnescapeDataString.
Methods
Cookies.set(key, value [, options])
Cookies.get(key)
Cookies.expire(key [, options])
Properties
Cookies.enabled
Cookies.defaults
Alias: Cookies(key, value [, options])
Sets a cookie in the document. If the cookie does not already exist, it will be created. Returns the
Cookies object.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|path
|A string value of the path of the cookie
"/"
|domain
|A string value of the domain of the cookie
undefined
|expires
|A number (of seconds), a date parsable string, or a
Date object of when the cookie will expire
undefined
|secure
|A boolean value of whether or not the cookie should only be available over SSL
false
A default value for any option may be set in the
Cookies.defaults object.
Example Usage
// Setting a cookie value
Cookies.set('key', 'value');
// Chaining sets together
Cookies.set('key', 'value').set('hello', 'world');
// Setting cookies with additional options
Cookies.set('key', 'value', { domain: 'www.example.com', secure: true });
// Setting cookies with expiration values
Cookies.set('key', 'value', { expires: 600 }); // Expires in 10 minutes
Cookies.set('key', 'value', { expires: '01/01/2012' });
Cookies.set('key', 'value', { expires: new Date(2012, 0, 1) });
Cookies.set('key', 'value', { expires: Infinity });
// Using the alias
Cookies('key', 'value', { secure: true });
Alias: Cookies(key)
Returns the value of the most locally scoped cookie with the specified key.
Example Usage
// First set a cookie
Cookies.set('key', 'value');
// Get the cookie value
Cookies.get('key'); // "value"
// Using the alias
Cookies('key'); // "value"
Alias: Cookies(key,
undefined [, options])
Expires a cookie, removing it from the document. Returns the
Cookies object.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|path
|A string value of the path of the cookie
"/"
|domain
|A string value of the domain of the cookie
undefined
A default value for any option may be set in the
Cookies.defaults object.
Example Usage
// First set a cookie and get its value
Cookies.set('key', 'value').get('key'); // "value"
// Expire the cookie and try to get its value
Cookies.expire('key').get('key'); // undefined
// Using the alias
Cookies('key', undefined);
A boolean value of whether or not the browser has cookies enabled.
Example Usage
if (Cookies.enabled) {
Cookies.set('key', 'value');
}
An object representing default options to be used when setting and expiring cookie values.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|path
|A string value of the path of the cookie
"/"
|domain
|A string value of the domain of the cookie
undefined
|expires
|A number (of seconds), a date parsable string, or a
Date object of when the cookie will expire
undefined
|secure
|A boolean value of whether or not the cookie should only be available over SSL
false
Example Usage
Cookies.defaults = {
path: '/',
secure: true
};
Cookies.set('key', 'value'); // Will be secure and have a path of '/'
Cookies.expire('key'); // Will expire the cookie with a path of '/'