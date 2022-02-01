openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cb

cookie-bar

by Emanuele "ToX" Toscano
1.9.0 (see all)

cookieBAR is a free & easy solution to the EU cookie law.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

85

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-2.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Cookie Consent

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

cookieBAR

Rate on Openbase

cookieBAR is a free & easy solution to the EU cookie law.

Why use cookieBAR?

There is a lot of mystery and fuss surrounding the new EU cookie legislation, but it's essentially really simple. Cookies are files used to track site activity and most websites use them. Site owners need to make the use of cookies very obvious to visitors.

Cookie bar makes it simple and clear to visitors that cookies are in use and tells them how to adjust browser settings if they are concerned.

TL;DR

Get to this page, configure the cookiebar to your needs and place the generated code somewhere in your web pages:

https://cookie-bar.eu/#configuration

How it works?

cookieBAR is a drop-in and forget, pure vanilla javascript plugin, with no jQuery nor any other dependency needed. It shows up when needed and stay silent when not: if a website has a cookie or some localStorage data set then the bar is shown, otherwhise nothing happens.

Once user clicks Allow Cookies cookieBAR will set a cookie for that domain with a name cookiebar that will expire in 30 days. What this means is that the plugin will only show up once month (this duration is configurable).

If a user decides to click Disallow Cookies, cookieBAR will simply remove all cookies and localStorage data (and will show up again the first time a cookie is detected).

Having a cookiebar cookie makes it simple to developers to check the user decision before activating external scripts (such as Google Analytics, or anything else). See https://cookie-bar.eu for more informations.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Eddy29092 Ratings0 Reviews
22 days ago
danben2 Ratings0 Reviews
October 26, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

cookieconsentA free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cookie-noticeCookieNotice — a very simple and small (2kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript cookie notice for GDPR/DSGVO‎ information purposes. Multi language support and detection buillt in.
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
1K
ceb
cookies-eu-banner1kb vanilla JS script which manages cookies consent banner display like asked by GDPR
GitHub Stars
381
Weekly Downloads
1K
gcn
gdpr-cookie-noticeSolution to show a gdpr compliant cookie notice on your website
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
54
bengor-cookiesCookie warning banner that requests user consent, European law compilant. Zero dependencies, fully customizable JavaScript library for IE9+
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
152
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial