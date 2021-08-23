Welcome to cookeylang! It is a dynamic, interpreted, and class-based language. It is in active development on repl.it by our team.
npx cookeylang [file]
npx -p cookeylang welcome
const { interpretFile, interpretText } = require("./index");
interpretFile("[file]");
interpretText(`printLine("Hello, world!");`);
Currently, use the official website to learn cookeylang.
For testing (benchmarks), use
npm run test
First, fork this repository.
git clone https://github.com/[user]/[name].git
To test out your fork (usually benchmarks):
npm test
To run your fork:
npm start
Commit:
git commit -m "[what you did]"
git push -u origin master
When you are ready, submit a pull request.