cookeylang

by CookeyLang
3.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

The official CookeyLang

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

npm version github issues Run on Repl.it

CookeyLang

Welcome to cookeylang! It is a dynamic, interpreted, and class-based language. It is in active development on repl.it by our team.

  • Coder100
  • JDOG787
  • CodingCactus
  • Codemonkey51
  • RaidTheWeb
  • TheSummit3145

Usage

CLI

npx cookeylang [file]

npx -p cookeylang welcome

Node

const { interpretFile, interpretText } = require("./index");
interpretFile("[file]");
interpretText(`printLine("Hello, world!");`);

Learn

Currently, use the official website to learn cookeylang.

Tests

For testing (benchmarks), use

npm run test

Contributing

First, fork this repository.

git clone https://github.com/[user]/[name].git

To test out your fork (usually benchmarks):

npm test

To run your fork:

npm start

Commit:

git commit -m "[what you did]"
git push -u origin master

When you are ready, submit a pull request.

