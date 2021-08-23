CookeyLang

Welcome to cookeylang! It is a dynamic, interpreted, and class-based language. It is in active development on repl.it by our team.

Coder100

JDOG787

CodingCactus

Codemonkey51

RaidTheWeb

TheSummit3145

Usage

CLI

npx cookeylang [file]

npx -p cookeylang welcome

Node

const { interpretFile, interpretText } = require ( "./index" ); interpretFile( "[file]" ); interpretText( `printLine("Hello, world!");` );

Learn

Currently, use the official website to learn cookeylang.

Tests

For testing (benchmarks), use

npm run test

Contributing

First, fork this repository.

git clone https://github.com/[user]/[name].git

To test out your fork (usually benchmarks):

npm test

To run your fork:

npm start

Commit:

git commit -m "[what you did]" git push -u origin master

When you are ready, submit a pull request.