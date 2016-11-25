ConvNetJS

ConvNetJS is a Javascript implementation of Neural networks, together with nice browser-based demos. It currently supports:

Common Neural Network modules (fully connected layers, non-linearities)

(fully connected layers, non-linearities) Classification (SVM/Softmax) and Regression (L2) cost functions

Ability to specify and train Convolutional Networks that process images

that process images An experimental Reinforcement Learning module, based on Deep Q Learning

For much more information, see the main page at convnetjs.com

Note: I am not actively maintaining ConvNetJS anymore because I simply don't have time. I think the npm repo might not work at this point.

Online Demos

Example Code

Here's a minimum example of defining a 2-layer neural network and training it on a single data point:

var layer_defs = []; layer_defs.push({ type : 'input' , out_sx : 1 , out_sy : 1 , out_depth : 2 }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'fc' , num_neurons : 20 , activation : 'relu' }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'softmax' , num_classes : 10 }); var net = new convnetjs.Net(); net.makeLayers(layer_defs); var x = new convnetjs.Vol([ 0.3 , -0.5 ]); var prob = net.forward(x); console .log( 'probability that x is class 0: ' + prob.w[ 0 ]); var trainer = new convnetjs.SGDTrainer(net, { learning_rate : 0.01 , l2_decay : 0.001 }); trainer.train(x, 0 ); var prob2 = net.forward(x); console .log( 'probability that x is class 0: ' + prob2.w[ 0 ]);

and here is a small Convolutional Neural Network if you wish to predict on images:

var layer_defs = []; layer_defs.push({ type : 'input' , out_sx : 32 , out_sy : 32 , out_depth : 3 }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'conv' , sx : 5 , filters : 16 , stride : 1 , pad : 2 , activation : 'relu' }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'pool' , sx : 2 , stride : 2 }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'conv' , sx : 5 , filters : 20 , stride : 1 , pad : 2 , activation : 'relu' }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'pool' , sx : 2 , stride : 2 }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'conv' , sx : 5 , filters : 20 , stride : 1 , pad : 2 , activation : 'relu' }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'pool' , sx : 2 , stride : 2 }); layer_defs.push({ type : 'softmax' , num_classes : 10 }); net = new convnetjs.Net(); net.makeLayers(layer_defs); var x = convnetjs.img_to_vol( document .getElementById( 'some_image' )) var output_probabilities_vol = net.forward(x)

Getting Started

A Getting Started tutorial is available on main page.

The full Documentation can also be found there.

See the releases page for this project to get the minified, compiled library, and a direct link to is also available below for convenience (but please host your own copy)

Compiling the library from src/ to build/

If you would like to add features to the library, you will have to change the code in src/ and then compile the library into the build/ directory. The compilation script simply concatenates files in src/ and then minifies the result.

The compilation is done using an ant task: it compiles build/convnet.js by concatenating the source files in src/ and then minifies the result into build/convnet-min.js . Make sure you have ant installed (on Ubuntu you can simply sudo apt-get install it), then cd into compile/ directory and run:

$ ant -lib yuicompressor- 2.4 . 8 .jar -f build .xml

The output files will be in build/

Use in Node

The library is also available on node.js:

Install it: $ npm install convnetjs Use it: var convnetjs = require("convnetjs");

License

MIT