ConvNetJS is a Javascript implementation of Neural networks, together with nice browser-based demos. It currently supports:
Note: I am not actively maintaining ConvNetJS anymore because I simply don't have time. I think the npm repo might not work at this point.
Here's a minimum example of defining a 2-layer neural network and training it on a single data point:
// species a 2-layer neural network with one hidden layer of 20 neurons
var layer_defs = [];
// input layer declares size of input. here: 2-D data
// ConvNetJS works on 3-Dimensional volumes (sx, sy, depth), but if you're not dealing with images
// then the first two dimensions (sx, sy) will always be kept at size 1
layer_defs.push({type:'input', out_sx:1, out_sy:1, out_depth:2});
// declare 20 neurons, followed by ReLU (rectified linear unit non-linearity)
layer_defs.push({type:'fc', num_neurons:20, activation:'relu'});
// declare the linear classifier on top of the previous hidden layer
layer_defs.push({type:'softmax', num_classes:10});
var net = new convnetjs.Net();
net.makeLayers(layer_defs);
// forward a random data point through the network
var x = new convnetjs.Vol([0.3, -0.5]);
var prob = net.forward(x);
// prob is a Vol. Vols have a field .w that stores the raw data, and .dw that stores gradients
console.log('probability that x is class 0: ' + prob.w[0]); // prints 0.50101
var trainer = new convnetjs.SGDTrainer(net, {learning_rate:0.01, l2_decay:0.001});
trainer.train(x, 0); // train the network, specifying that x is class zero
var prob2 = net.forward(x);
console.log('probability that x is class 0: ' + prob2.w[0]);
// now prints 0.50374, slightly higher than previous 0.50101: the networks
// weights have been adjusted by the Trainer to give a higher probability to
// the class we trained the network with (zero)
and here is a small Convolutional Neural Network if you wish to predict on images:
var layer_defs = [];
layer_defs.push({type:'input', out_sx:32, out_sy:32, out_depth:3}); // declare size of input
// output Vol is of size 32x32x3 here
layer_defs.push({type:'conv', sx:5, filters:16, stride:1, pad:2, activation:'relu'});
// the layer will perform convolution with 16 kernels, each of size 5x5.
// the input will be padded with 2 pixels on all sides to make the output Vol of the same size
// output Vol will thus be 32x32x16 at this point
layer_defs.push({type:'pool', sx:2, stride:2});
// output Vol is of size 16x16x16 here
layer_defs.push({type:'conv', sx:5, filters:20, stride:1, pad:2, activation:'relu'});
// output Vol is of size 16x16x20 here
layer_defs.push({type:'pool', sx:2, stride:2});
// output Vol is of size 8x8x20 here
layer_defs.push({type:'conv', sx:5, filters:20, stride:1, pad:2, activation:'relu'});
// output Vol is of size 8x8x20 here
layer_defs.push({type:'pool', sx:2, stride:2});
// output Vol is of size 4x4x20 here
layer_defs.push({type:'softmax', num_classes:10});
// output Vol is of size 1x1x10 here
net = new convnetjs.Net();
net.makeLayers(layer_defs);
// helpful utility for converting images into Vols is included
var x = convnetjs.img_to_vol(document.getElementById('some_image'))
var output_probabilities_vol = net.forward(x)
If you would like to add features to the library, you will have to change the code in
src/ and then compile the library into the
build/ directory. The compilation script simply concatenates files in
src/ and then minifies the result.
The compilation is done using an ant task: it compiles
build/convnet.js by concatenating the source files in
src/ and then minifies the result into
build/convnet-min.js. Make sure you have ant installed (on Ubuntu you can simply sudo apt-get install it), then cd into
compile/ directory and run:
$ ant -lib yuicompressor-2.4.8.jar -f build.xml
The output files will be in
build/
The library is also available on node.js:
$ npm install convnetjs
var convnetjs = require("convnetjs");
MIT