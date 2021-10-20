openbase logo
convict-format-with-validator

by mozilla
6.2.0 (see all)

Featureful configuration management library for Node.js

Documentation
Downloads/wk

211K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node-convict

Convict expands on the standard pattern of configuring node.js applications in a way that is more robust and accessible to collaborators, who may have less interest in digging through code in order to inspect or modify settings. By introducing a configuration schema, convict gives project collaborators more context on each setting and enables validation and early failures for when configuration goes wrong.

This repository is a monorepo for the following packages managed through Lerna.

Packages

Migrating

Contributing

Read the Contributing doc.

