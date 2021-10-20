Convict expands on the standard pattern of configuring node.js applications in a way that is more robust and accessible to collaborators, who may have less interest in digging through code in order to inspect or modify settings. By introducing a configuration schema, convict gives project collaborators more context on each setting and enables validation and early failures for when configuration goes wrong.
This repository is a monorepo for the following packages managed through Lerna.
convict : the main package
convict-format-with-validator
the optional package providing the
ipaddress and
url formats
convict-format-with-moment :
the optional package providing the
duration and
timestamp formats
Read the Contributing doc.