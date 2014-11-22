This module is a wrapper over various convex hull modules which exposes a simple interface for computing convex hulls of point sets in any dimension.
var ch = require('convex-hull')
var points = [
[0,0],
[1,0],
[0,1],
[0.15,0.15],
[0.5, 0.5]
]
//Picture:
//
// [0,1] *
// |\
// | \
// | \
// | \
// | \
// | \
// | \
// | * [0.5,0.5]
// | \
// | \
// | \
// | \
// | \
// | * \
// | [0.15,0.15] \
// [0,0] *---------------* [1,0]
//
console.log(ch(points))
Output:
[[0, 1], [1, 2], [2, 0]]
npm install convex-hull
If you want to use it in a webpage, use browserify.
require('convex-hull')(points)
Computes the convex hull of
points
points is an array of points encoded as
d length arrays
Returns A polytope encoding the convex hull of the point set.
Time complexity The procedure takes O(n^floor(d/2) + n log(n)) time.
Note This module is a wrapper over incremental-convex-hull and monotone-convex-hull for convenience. It will select an optimal algorithm for whichever dimension is appropriate.
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License