This module is a wrapper over various convex hull modules which exposes a simple interface for computing convex hulls of point sets in any dimension.

Example

var ch = require ( 'convex-hull' ) var points = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 0.15 , 0.15 ], [ 0.5 , 0.5 ] ] console .log(ch(points))

Output:

[[ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 0 ]]

Install

npm install convex-hull

If you want to use it in a webpage, use browserify.

API

Computes the convex hull of points

points is an array of points encoded as d length arrays

Returns A polytope encoding the convex hull of the point set.

Time complexity The procedure takes O(n^floor(d/2) + n log(n)) time.

Note This module is a wrapper over incremental-convex-hull and monotone-convex-hull for convenience. It will select an optimal algorithm for whichever dimension is appropriate.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License