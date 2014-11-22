openbase logo
convex-hull

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.3 (see all)

Any dimensional convex hull

Overview

96.8K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

convex-hull

This module is a wrapper over various convex hull modules which exposes a simple interface for computing convex hulls of point sets in any dimension.

Example

var ch = require('convex-hull')

var points = [
  [0,0],
  [1,0],
  [0,1],
  [0.15,0.15],
  [0.5, 0.5]
]


//Picture:
//
// [0,1] *
//       |\
//       | \
//       |  \
//       |   \
//       |    \
//       |     \
//       |      \
//       |       * [0.5,0.5]
//       |        \
//       |         \
//       |          \
//       |           \
//       |            \
//       |    *        \
//       | [0.15,0.15]  \
// [0,0] *---------------* [1,0]
//

console.log(ch(points))

Output:

[[0, 1], [1, 2], [2, 0]]

Install

npm install convex-hull

If you want to use it in a webpage, use browserify.

API

require('convex-hull')(points)

Computes the convex hull of points

  • points is an array of points encoded as d length arrays

Returns A polytope encoding the convex hull of the point set.

Time complexity The procedure takes O(n^floor(d/2) + n log(n)) time.

Note This module is a wrapper over incremental-convex-hull and monotone-convex-hull for convenience. It will select an optimal algorithm for whichever dimension is appropriate.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

