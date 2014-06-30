openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
con

converter

by Brian Woodward
0.0.5 (see all)

Library to convert to or from JSON, YAML, XML, PLIST or CSV.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

153

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

converter NPM version Build Status

Convert between XML, JSON and YAML, from one format to another.

Getting Started

To install the module, run the following in the command line:

npm i converter --save

Use within your application with the following line of JavaScript:

var converter = require('converter');

Calling var convert = converter(options); gives you a transform stream that will take in data and convert it based on the options passed in.


var fs = require('fs');
var converter = require('converter');

// get a file stream reader pointing to the csv file to convert
var reader = fs.createReadStream('path/to/csv/file.csv');

// get a file stream writer pointing to the json file to write to
var writer = fs.createWriteStream('path/to/output/json/file.json');

// setup the options for the data converter
var options = {
    from: 'csv',
    to: 'json'
};

// get a data converter stream using the given options
var convert = converter(options);

// pipe everything to do the conversion
reader.pipe(convert).pipe(writer);

Contributing

Find a bug? Have a feature request? Please create an Issue.

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt, and build the documentation with grunt-readme.

Pull requests are also encouraged, and if you find this project useful please consider "starring" it to show your support! Thanks!

Author

Jon Schlinkert

Brian Woodward

  • helpers: some great handlebars helpers that we decided not to include in the handlebars-helpers project, most likely because the code footprint was too big or the helper wasn't generic enough.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Brian Woodward, contributors. Released under the license

This file was generated by grunt-readme on Monday, January 13, 2014.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial