Convert between XML, JSON and YAML, from one format to another.
To install the module, run the following in the command line:
npm i converter --save
Use within your application with the following line of JavaScript:
var converter = require('converter');
Calling
var convert = converter(options); gives you a
transform stream that will take in data and convert it based on the options passed in.
var fs = require('fs');
var converter = require('converter');
// get a file stream reader pointing to the csv file to convert
var reader = fs.createReadStream('path/to/csv/file.csv');
// get a file stream writer pointing to the json file to write to
var writer = fs.createWriteStream('path/to/output/json/file.json');
// setup the options for the data converter
var options = {
from: 'csv',
to: 'json'
};
// get a data converter stream using the given options
var convert = converter(options);
// pipe everything to do the conversion
reader.pipe(convert).pipe(writer);
Find a bug? Have a feature request? Please create an Issue.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt, and build the documentation with grunt-readme.
Pull requests are also encouraged, and if you find this project useful please consider "starring" it to show your support! Thanks!
