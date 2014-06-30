converter

Convert between XML, JSON and YAML, from one format to another.

Getting Started

To install the module, run the following in the command line:

npm i converter --save

Use within your application with the following line of JavaScript:

var converter = require ( 'converter' );

Calling var convert = converter(options); gives you a transform stream that will take in data and convert it based on the options passed in.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var converter = require ( 'converter' ); var reader = fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/csv/file.csv' ); var writer = fs.createWriteStream( 'path/to/output/json/file.json' ); var options = { from : 'csv' , to : 'json' }; var convert = converter(options); reader.pipe(convert).pipe(writer);

Contributing

Find a bug? Have a feature request? Please create an Issue.

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt, and build the documentation with grunt-readme.

Pull requests are also encouraged, and if you find this project useful please consider "starring" it to show your support! Thanks!

Author

Jon Schlinkert

Brian Woodward

Related

helpers: some great handlebars helpers that we decided not to include in the handlebars-helpers project, most likely because the code footprint was too big or the helper wasn't generic enough.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Brian Woodward, contributors. Released under the license

This file was generated by grunt-readme on Monday, January 13, 2014.