A simple utility to convert from physical lengths (meters, inches, etc) to pixels and back, based on the CSS spec. Supports converting to and from the following units:

mm (millimeters)

(millimeters) cm (centimeters)

(centimeters) m (meters)

(meters) pc (pica, or 1 / 6 of an inch)

(pica, or 1 / 6 of an inch) pt (point, or 1 / 72 of an inch)

(point, or 1 / 72 of an inch) in (inch)

(inch) ft (feet, or 12 inches)

(feet, or 12 inches) px (pixels)

Example:

const convert = require ( 'convert-length' ); const result = convert( 10 , 'in' , 'm' ) const result = [ 210 , 297 ].map( n => { return convert(n, 'mm' , 'px' , { pixelsPerInch : 300 }) });

Pixels are computed based on the specified pixelsPerInch setting (default 96), as per the CSS spec.

Install

Use npm to install and use this. Should work with browserify, Webpack, etc.

npm install convert-length

Usage

result = convert(value, fromUnit, toUnit, [options])

Converts the value number from the fromUnit unit string (e.g. "in" ) to the toUnit unit string. The unit strings are case insensitive.

Options can be:

pixelsPerInch (default 96) the number of pixels in one inch, used when converting to and from "px" units

(default 96) the number of pixels in one inch, used when converting to and from units precision if specified, the value will be rounded to the Nth decimal. e.g. A precision of 3 will round to 0.001 . If not specified, the result will not be rounded.

if specified, the value will be rounded to the Nth decimal. e.g. A precision of will round to . If not specified, the result will not be rounded. roundPixel (default true) If enabled, when converting to a "px" unit the return value will be rounded to a whole pixel. If disabled, the conversion will instead round to the specified Nth precision decimal (or no rounding if precision is not specified).

The list of supported units for this module, equivalent to:

[ 'mm' , 'cm' , 'm' , 'pc' , 'pt' , 'in' , 'ft' , 'px' ]

See Also

This module was inspired by measures and convert-units, but I wanted something dead-simple for the browser, without all the extra features, and that supports pixels in the same way CSS and Photoshop handle their conversions.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.