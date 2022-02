Convert Layout

A JavaScript library to convert text from one keyboard layout to other.

Useful to prevent errors on english-only fields, like a credit card owner field.

var ru = require ( 'convert-layout/ru' ); bankcardName.keyup( function ( ) { bankcardName.value = ru.toEn(bankcardName.value); });

Usage

There are two ways to load a keyboard layout definition. If you plan on using a single layout, just load the file directly:

var ru = require ( 'convert-layout/ru' );

Also you can get a object with all layouts (but app size will be bigger):

var layouts = require ( 'convert-layout' ); layout = layouts[name];

Every layout has fromEn and toEn methods:

ru.toEn( 'руддщ' ) ru.fromEn( 'ghbdtn' )

Layouts

Currently supported keyboard layouts:

Arabic

Belarusian

English (QWERTY, Dvorak, Colemak)

German

Greek

Kazakh

Korean

Russian

Spanish

Ukrainian

Hebrew

Persian

Czech

If you want to add a new keyboard layout definition: