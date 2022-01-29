This project is not dependent on others packages or libraries.
Converts csv files to JSON files with Node.js.
Give an input file like:
|first_name
|last_name
|gender
|age
|zip
|registered
|Constantin
|Langsdon
|clangsdon0@hc360.com
|Male
|96
|123
|true
|Norah
|Raison
|nraison1@wired.com
|Female
|32
|false
e.g. :
first_name;last_name;email;gender;age;zip;registered
Constantin;Langsdon;clangsdon0@hc360.com;Male;96;123;true
Norah;Raison;nraison1@wired.com;Female;32;;false
will generate:
[
{
"first_name": "Constantin",
"last_name": "Langsdon",
"email": "clangsdon0@hc360.com",
"gender": "Male",
"age": "96",
"zip": "123",
"registered": "true"
},
{
"first_name": "Norah",
"last_name": "Raison",
"email": "nraison1@wired.com",
"gender": "Female",
"age": "32",
"zip": "",
"registered": "false"
}
]
NPM (see Installing Npm).
Go to NPM package convert-csv-to-json.
Install package in your package.json
$ npm install convert-csv-to-json --save
Install package on your machine
$ npm install -g convert-csv-to-json
let csvToJson = require('convert-csv-to-json');
let fileInputName = 'myInputFile.csv';
let fileOutputName = 'myOutputFile.json';
csvToJson.generateJsonFileFromCsv(fileInputName,fileOutputName);
let csvToJson = require('convert-csv-to-json');
let json = csvToJson.getJsonFromCsv("myInputFile.csv");
for(let i=0; i<json.length;i++){
console.log(json[i]);
}
firstName;lastName;email;gender;age;birth;sons
Constantin;Langsdon;clangsdon0@hc360.com;Male;96;10.02.1965;*diego,marek,dries*
Given the above CSV example, to generate a JSON Object with properties that contains sub Array, like the property sons
with the values diego,marek,dries you have to call the function
parseSubArray(delimiter, separator) .
To generate the JSON Object with sub array from the above CSV example:
csvToJson.parseSubArray('*',',').getJsonFromCsv('myInputFile.csv');
The result will be:
[
{
"firstName": "Constantin",
"lastName": "Langsdon",
"email": "clangsdon0@hc360.com",
"gender": "Male",
"age": "96",
"birth": "10.02.1965",
"sons": ["diego","marek","dries"]
}
]
A field delimiter is needed to split the parsed values. As default the field delimiter is the semicolon (;), this means that during the parsing when a semicolon (;) is matched a new JSON entry is created.
In case your CSV file has defined another field delimiter you have to call the function
fieldDelimiter(myDelimiter) and pass it as parameter the field delimiter.
E.g. if your field delimiter is the comma , then:
csvToJson.fieldDelimiter(',').getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
If you want that a number will be printed as a Number type, and values true or false is printed as a boolean Type, use:
csvToJson.formatValueByType().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
For example:
[
{
"first_name": "Constantin",
"last_name": "Langsdon",
"email": "clangsdon0@hc360.com",
"gender": "Male",
"age": 96,
"zip": 123,
"registered": true
},
{
"first_name": "Norah",
"last_name": "Raison",
"email": "nraison1@wired.com",
"gender": "Female",
"age": 32,
"zip": "",
"registered": false
}
]
The property age is printed as
"age": 32
instead of
"age": "32"
The property registered is printed as
"registered": true
instead of
"registered": "true"
You can read and decode files with the following encoding:
csvToJson.utf8Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
csvToJson.ucs2Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
csvToJson.utf16leEncoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
csvToJson.latin1Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
csvToJson.asciiEncoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
csvToJson.base64Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
csvToJson.hexEncoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
npm install
npm test
npm run test-watch
CSVtoJSON is licensed under the GNU General Public License v3.0 License.
