cct

convert-csv-to-json

by Antò
1.3.1 (see all)

Convert CSV file to JSON

20.3K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSVtoJSON

GitHub Workflow Status GitHub Workflow Status (branch) Code Climate NPM Version Downloads

This project is not dependent on others packages or libraries.

Table of Contents

  1. Description
  2. Prerequisites
  3. Install npm convert-csv-to-json package
  4. Usage
  5. Development
  6. License
  7. Buy me a Coffee

Description

Converts csv files to JSON files with Node.js.

Give an input file like:

first_namelast_nameemailgenderagezipregistered
ConstantinLangsdonclangsdon0@hc360.comMale96123true
NorahRaisonnraison1@wired.comFemale32false

e.g. :

first_name;last_name;email;gender;age;zip;registered
Constantin;Langsdon;clangsdon0@hc360.com;Male;96;123;true
Norah;Raison;nraison1@wired.com;Female;32;;false

will generate:

[
 {
  "first_name": "Constantin",
  "last_name": "Langsdon",
  "email": "clangsdon0@hc360.com",
  "gender": "Male",
  "age": "96",
  "zip": "123",
  "registered": "true"
 },
 {
  "first_name": "Norah",
  "last_name": "Raison",
  "email": "nraison1@wired.com",
  "gender": "Female",
  "age": "32",
  "zip": "",
  "registered": "false"
 }
]

Prerequisites

NPM (see Installing Npm).

Install npm convert-csv-to-json package

Go to NPM package convert-csv-to-json.

Install

Install package in your package.json

$ npm install convert-csv-to-json --save

Install package on your machine

$ npm install -g convert-csv-to-json

Usage

Generate JSON file

let csvToJson = require('convert-csv-to-json');

let fileInputName = 'myInputFile.csv'; 
let fileOutputName = 'myOutputFile.json';

csvToJson.generateJsonFileFromCsv(fileInputName,fileOutputName);

Generate Array of Object in JSON format

let csvToJson = require('convert-csv-to-json');

let json = csvToJson.getJsonFromCsv("myInputFile.csv");
for(let i=0; i<json.length;i++){
    console.log(json[i]);
}

Generate Object with sub array

firstName;lastName;email;gender;age;birth;sons
Constantin;Langsdon;clangsdon0@hc360.com;Male;96;10.02.1965;*diego,marek,dries*

Given the above CSV example, to generate a JSON Object with properties that contains sub Array, like the property sons with the values diego,marek,dries you have to call the function parseSubArray(delimiter, separator) . To generate the JSON Object with sub array from the above CSV example:

    csvToJson.parseSubArray('*',',').getJsonFromCsv('myInputFile.csv');

The result will be:

[
  {
      "firstName": "Constantin",
      "lastName": "Langsdon",
      "email": "clangsdon0@hc360.com",
      "gender": "Male",
      "age": "96",
      "birth": "10.02.1965",
      "sons": ["diego","marek","dries"]
    }
]

Define field delimiter

A field delimiter is needed to split the parsed values. As default the field delimiter is the semicolon (;), this means that during the parsing when a semicolon (;) is matched a new JSON entry is created. In case your CSV file has defined another field delimiter you have to call the function fieldDelimiter(myDelimiter) and pass it as parameter the field delimiter.

E.g. if your field delimiter is the comma , then:

 csvToJson.fieldDelimiter(',').getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);

Format property value by type

If you want that a number will be printed as a Number type, and values true or false is printed as a boolean Type, use:

 csvToJson.formatValueByType().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);

For example: 

[
 {
  "first_name": "Constantin",
  "last_name": "Langsdon",
  "email": "clangsdon0@hc360.com",
  "gender": "Male",
  "age": 96,
  "zip": 123,
  "registered": true
 },
 {
  "first_name": "Norah",
  "last_name": "Raison",
  "email": "nraison1@wired.com",
  "gender": "Female",
  "age": 32,
  "zip": "",
  "registered": false
 }
]
Number

The property age is printed as 

 "age": 32

instead of

  "age": "32"
Boolean

The property registered is printed as 

 "registered": true

instead of

  "registered": "true"

Encoding

You can read and decode files with the following encoding:

  • utf8: 
     csvToJson.utf8Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
  • ucs2:
      csvToJson.ucs2Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
  • utf16le:
      csvToJson.utf16leEncoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
  • latin1:
      csvToJson.latin1Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
  • ascii:
      csvToJson.asciiEncoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
  • base64:
      csvToJson.base64Encoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);
  • hex:
      csvToJson.hexEncoding().getJsonFromCsv(fileInputName);

Development

  • Download all csvToJson dependencies:
    npm install
  • Run Tests
    npm test
  • Watch Tests
    npm run test-watch

License

CSVtoJSON is licensed under the GNU General Public License v3.0 License.

Buy me a Coffee

Just if you want to support this repository:

  • BTC tip address: 3KCCK292a61AHrKuVCFZ8Agr3j31Zw8Mzg

