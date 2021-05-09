openbase logo
ccl

convert-css-length

by Kyle Mathews
2.0.1 (see all)

Convert between css lengths e.g. em->px or px->rem

Popularity

Downloads/wk

178K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

convert-css-length

Convert between css lengths e.g. em->px or px->rem

Conversions between em, ex, rem, px are supported. PRs welcome if you need support for more esoteric length units.

[Note: algorithm was originally ported from Compass] (https://github.com/Compass/compass/blob/master/core/stylesheets/compass/typography/_units.scss)

Install

npm install convert-css-length

Usage

import convertLength from 'convert-css-length';

// Set the baseFontSize for your project. Defaults to 16px (also the
// browser default).
var convert = convertLength('21px');

// Convert rem to px.
convert('1rem', 'px');
// ---> 21px

// Convert px to em.
convert('30px', 'em');
// ---> 1.42857em

// Convert em to pixels using fromContext.
// em(s) are relative to the font-size at the same element. If you're setting an em on a element whose font-size
// is different than the base font size, you'll need to pass that font-size as the third parameter.
// Or just use rem instead which sizes everything relative to the base node.
convert('1em', 'px', '14px')
// ---> 14px

