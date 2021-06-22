Conversational Form

Conversational Form is an open-source concept by SPACE10 to easily turn your content into conversations. It features conversational replacement of all input elements, reusable variables from previous questions and complete customization and control over the styling.

Introducing Conversational Form 1.0

Explore Conversational Form docs »

Quick Start

Include Conversational Form in your page:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/space10-community/conversational-form@1.0.1/dist/conversational-form.min.js" crossorigin > </ script >

Or download/install the latest release:

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/space10-community/conversational-form.git

Install with npm: npm install conversational-form

Install with yarn: yarn add conversational-form

Manually instantiating Conversational Form

import { ConversationalForm } from 'conversational-form' ; const cfInstance = new ConversationalForm({ formEl : formElement, context : targetElement, });

Conversational Form will automatically look through the DOM for a form element with the attribute cf-form , and auto-instantiate.

< form id = "my-form-element" cf-form > ... </ form >

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, options, templates, examples and more.

Status

Bugs and feature requests

If you see a bug, have an issue or a feature request then please submit an issue in theGitHub issue tracker. For the sake of efficiency we urge you to look through open and closed issues before opening a new issue. Thank you ⭐

Documentation

Conversational Form's documentation is included in /docs of this repo as well as being hosted on GitHub Pages.

Contributing

Pull Requests for bug fixes or new features are always welcome. If you choose to do a Pull Request please keep these guidelines in mind:

Fork the "develop" branch

If you forked a while ago please get the latest changes from the "develop"-branch before submitting a Pull Request Locally merge (or rebase) the upstream development branch into your topic branch: git remote add upstream https://github.com/space10-community/conversational-form.git git checkout develop git pull upstream git pull [--rebase] upstream develop

Always create new Pull Request against the "develop" branch

Add a clear title and description as well as relevant references to open issues in your Pull Request

Versioning

See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Conversational Form. We will do our best to summarize noteworthy changes made in each release.

Acknowledgement

Thank you to everyone who has taken part in the creation of Conversational Form.

Copyright and license

Conversational Form is licensed under MIT. Documentation under CC BY 3.0.