Conversational Form is an open-source concept by SPACE10 to easily turn your content into conversations. It features conversational replacement of all input elements, reusable variables from previous questions and complete customization and control over the styling.
Introducing Conversational Form 1.0
Explore Conversational Form docs »
Include Conversational Form in your page:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/space10-community/conversational-form@1.0.1/dist/conversational-form.min.js" crossorigin></script>
Or download/install the latest release:
git clone https://github.com/space10-community/conversational-form.git
npm install conversational-form
yarn add conversational-form
Manually instantiating Conversational Form
import { ConversationalForm } from 'conversational-form';
const cfInstance = new ConversationalForm({
formEl: formElement,
context: targetElement,
});
Conversational Form will automatically look through the DOM for a form element with the attribute
cf-form, and auto-instantiate.
<form id="my-form-element" cf-form>
...
</form>
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, options, templates, examples and more.
If you see a bug, have an issue or a feature request then please submit an issue in theGitHub issue tracker. For the sake of efficiency we urge you to look through open and closed issues before opening a new issue. Thank you ⭐
Conversational Form's documentation is included in /docs of this repo as well as being hosted on GitHub Pages.
Pull Requests for bug fixes or new features are always welcome. If you choose to do a Pull Request please keep these guidelines in mind:
git remote add upstream https://github.com/space10-community/conversational-form.git
git checkout develop
git pull upstream
git pull [--rebase] upstream develop
See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Conversational Form. We will do our best to summarize noteworthy changes made in each release.
Thank you to everyone who has taken part in the creation of Conversational Form.
Conversational Form is licensed under MIT. Documentation under CC BY 3.0.