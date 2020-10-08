🔍 Detect what commit message convention your repository is using.

Table of Contents

Features

Detects the following commit conventions:

angular

angular atom

atom ember

ember eslint

eslint jquery

jquery jshint

Installation

To install the conventional-commits-detector tool please run the following command:

yarn [global] add [--dev] conventional-commits-detector

Usage

There are two ways to use conventional-commits-detector , either as a CLI tool, or programmatically.

Programmatically

const conventionalCommitsDetector = require ( `conventional-commits-detector` ); conventionalCommitsDetector([ `test(matchers): add support for toHaveClass in tests` , `refactor(WebWorker): Unify WebWorker naming



Closes #3205` , `feat: upgrade ts2dart to 0.7.1` , `feat: export a proper promise type` , ]);

CLI Tool

After you've installed conventional-commits-detector , you can call the tool based on whether you installed it globally or locally:

Globally

conventional-commits-detector

Locally

$(yarn bin)/conventional-commits-detector

$ conventional-commits-detector angular

You can also specify how many commit messages to fetch for the git repository in the current working directory:

$ conventional-commits-detector 10 angular

Debugging

To assist users of conventional-commits-detector with debugging the behavior of this module we use the debug utility package to print information about the publish process to the console. To enable debug message printing, the environment variable DEBUG , which is the variable used by the debug package, must be set to a value configured by the package containing the debug messages to be printed.

To print debug messages on a unix system set the environment variable DEBUG with the name of this package prior to executing conventional-commits-detector :

DEBUG=conventional-commits-detector conventional-commits-detector

On the Windows command line you may do:

set DEBUG=conventional-commits-detector conventional-commits-detector

Node Support Policy

We only support Long-Term Support versions of Node.

We specifically limit our support to LTS versions of Node, not because this package won't work on other versions, but because we have a limited amount of time, and supporting LTS offers the greatest return on that investment.

It's possible this package will work correctly on newer versions of Node. It may even be possible to use this package on older versions of Node, though that's more unlikely as we'll make every effort to take advantage of features available in the oldest LTS version we support.

As each Node LTS version reaches its end-of-life we will remove that version from the node engines property of our package's package.json file. Removing a Node version is considered a breaking change and will entail the publishing of a new major version of this package. We will not accept any requests to support an end-of-life version of Node. Any merge requests or issues supporting an end-of-life version of Node will be closed.

We will accept code that allows this package to run on newer, non-LTS, versions of Node. Furthermore, we will attempt to ensure our own changes work on the latest version of Node. To help in that commitment, our continuous integration setup runs against all LTS versions of Node in addition the most recent Node release; called current.

JavaScript package managers should allow you to install this package with any version of Node, with, at most, a warning if your version of Node does not fall within the range specified by our node engines property. If you encounter issues installing this package, please report the issue to your package manager.

Contributing

Please read our contributing guide on how you can help improve this project.