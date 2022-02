List of conventional commit types.

Spec

Exports an object with a types key whose value is an object whose keys are type names and whose values are objects with key-value pairs such as description as string, optional title as string, etc. See index.json. Any alternatives should follow the same spec.

Used by commitizen/cz-conventional-changelog for commitizen/cz-cli.

Can be used with kentcdodds/validate-commit-msg.

Commit types originally from:

Created for AndersDJohnson/conventional-commit-types-cli.