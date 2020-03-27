conventional-changelog preset built from a list of conventional commit types (similar to conventional-commit-types). Also provides release rules configuration for sr-commit-analyzer.
Commit types originally from:
npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog-metahub
npm install --save-dev sr-commit-analyzer
{
"release": {
"analyzeCommits": {
"path": "sr-commit-analyzer",
"preset": "metahub",
"releaseRules": "conventional-changelog-metahub/release-rules"
}
}
}
npm install --save-dev sr-release-notes-generator
{
"release": {
"generateNotes": {
"path": "sr-release-notes-generator",
"preset": "metahub"
}
}
}
npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog
import conventionalChangelog from 'conventional-changelog';
const config = require('conventional-changelog-metahub');
conventionalChangelog({config}).pipe(process.stdout);
|Commit Type
|Title
|Description
|Emoji
|Release
|Include in changelog
feat
|Features
|A new feature
|✨
minor
true
fix
|Bug Fixes
|A bug Fix
|🐛
patch
true
docs
|Documentation
|Documentation only changes
|📚
patch if
scope is
readme
true
style
|Styles
|Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)
|💎
|-
true
refactor
|Code Refactoring
|A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature
|📦
|-
true
perf
|Performance Improvements
|A code change that improves performance
|🚀
patch
true
test
|Tests
|Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests
|🚨
|-
true
build
|Builds
|Changes that affect the build system or external dependencies (example scopes: gulp, broccoli, npm)
|🛠
patch
true
ci
|Continuous Integrations
|Changes to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs)
|⚙️
|-
true
chore
|Chores
|Other changes that don't modify src or test files
|♻️
|-
true
revert
|Reverts
|Reverts a previous commit
|🗑
|-
true
Aliases allow to have additional commit types (in a tool like commitizen for example) that can be formatted to follow AngularJS Commit Message Conventions.
For example the commitizen CLI can present the choice
initial and the final commit message will be 'feat: Initial commit 🎉'
|Commit Type
|Maps to
|Title
|Description
|Emoji
initial
feat
|Initial
|Initial commit
|🎉
dependencies
fix
|Dependencies
|Update dependencies
|⬆️
peerDependencies
fix
|Peer dependencies
|Update peer dependencies
|⬆️
devDependencies
chore
|Dev dependencies
|Update development dependencies
|⬆️
metadata
fix
|Metadata
|Update metadata (package.json)
|📦