ccm

conventional-changelog-metahub

by Pierre Vanduynslager
4.0.1 (see all)

conventional-changelog preset

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

conventional-changelog-metahub

conventional-changelog preset built from a list of conventional commit types (similar to conventional-commit-types). Also provides release rules configuration for sr-commit-analyzer.

Travis Codecov Greenkeeper badge

Commit types originally from:

Install

npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog-metahub

Configuration for sr-commit-analyzer

npm install --save-dev sr-commit-analyzer

{
  "release": {
    "analyzeCommits": {
      "path": "sr-commit-analyzer",
      "preset": "metahub",
      "releaseRules": "conventional-changelog-metahub/release-rules"
    }
  }
}

Configuration for sr-release-notes-generator

npm install --save-dev sr-release-notes-generator

{
  "release": {
    "generateNotes": {
      "path": "sr-release-notes-generator",
      "preset": "metahub"
    }
  }
}

Use with conventional-changelog

npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog

import conventionalChangelog from 'conventional-changelog';

const config = require('conventional-changelog-metahub');
conventionalChangelog({config}).pipe(process.stdout);

Commit types

Commit TypeTitleDescriptionEmojiReleaseInclude in changelog
featFeaturesA new featureminortrue
fixBug FixesA bug Fix🐛patchtrue
docsDocumentationDocumentation only changes📚patch if scope is readmetrue
styleStylesChanges that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)💎-true
refactorCode RefactoringA code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature📦-true
perfPerformance ImprovementsA code change that improves performance🚀patchtrue
testTestsAdding missing tests or correcting existing tests🚨-true
buildBuildsChanges that affect the build system or external dependencies (example scopes: gulp, broccoli, npm)🛠patchtrue
ciContinuous IntegrationsChanges to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs)⚙️-true
choreChoresOther changes that don't modify src or test files♻️-true
revertRevertsReverts a previous commit🗑-true

Commit aliases

Aliases allow to have additional commit types (in a tool like commitizen for example) that can be formatted to follow AngularJS Commit Message Conventions.

For example the commitizen CLI can present the choice initial and the final commit message will be 'feat: Initial commit 🎉'

Commit TypeMaps toTitleDescriptionEmoji
initialfeatInitialInitial commit🎉
dependenciesfixDependenciesUpdate dependencies⬆️
peerDependenciesfixPeer dependenciesUpdate peer dependencies⬆️
devDependencieschoreDev dependenciesUpdate development dependencies⬆️
metadatafixMetadataUpdate metadata (package.json)📦

