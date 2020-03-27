conventional-changelog preset built from a list of conventional commit types (similar to conventional-commit-types). Also provides release rules configuration for sr-commit-analyzer.

Install

npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog-metahub

Configuration for sr-commit-analyzer

npm install --save-dev sr-commit-analyzer

{ "release" : { "analyzeCommits" : { "path" : "sr-commit-analyzer" , "preset" : "metahub" , "releaseRules" : "conventional-changelog-metahub/release-rules" } } }

Configuration for sr-release-notes-generator

npm install --save-dev sr-release-notes-generator

{ "release" : { "generateNotes" : { "path" : "sr-release-notes-generator" , "preset" : "metahub" } } }

Use with conventional-changelog

npm install --save-dev conventional-changelog

import conventionalChangelog from 'conventional-changelog' ; const config = require ( 'conventional-changelog-metahub' ); conventionalChangelog({config}).pipe(process.stdout);

Commit types

Commit Type Title Description Emoji Release Include in changelog feat Features A new feature ✨ minor true fix Bug Fixes A bug Fix 🐛 patch true docs Documentation Documentation only changes 📚 patch if scope is readme true style Styles Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc) 💎 - true refactor Code Refactoring A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature 📦 - true perf Performance Improvements A code change that improves performance 🚀 patch true test Tests Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests 🚨 - true build Builds Changes that affect the build system or external dependencies (example scopes: gulp, broccoli, npm) 🛠 patch true ci Continuous Integrations Changes to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs) ⚙️ - true chore Chores Other changes that don't modify src or test files ♻️ - true revert Reverts Reverts a previous commit 🗑 - true

Commit aliases

Aliases allow to have additional commit types (in a tool like commitizen for example) that can be formatted to follow AngularJS Commit Message Conventions.

For example the commitizen CLI can present the choice initial and the final commit message will be 'feat: Initial commit 🎉'

Commit Type Maps to Title Description Emoji initial feat Initial Initial commit 🎉 dependencies fix Dependencies Update dependencies ⬆️ peerDependencies fix Peer dependencies Update peer dependencies ⬆️ devDependencies chore Dev dependencies Update development dependencies ⬆️ metadata fix Metadata Update metadata (package.json) 📦

