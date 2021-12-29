Having problems? want to contribute? join our community slack.
Generate a CHANGELOG from git metadata
The conventional-changelog repo is managed as a monorepo; it's composed of many npm packages.
The original
conventional-changelog/conventional-changelog API repo can be
found in packages/conventional-changelog.
It's recommended you use the high level standard-version library, which is a drop-in replacement for npm's
version command, handling automated version bumping, tagging and CHANGELOG generation.
Alternatively, if you'd like to move towards completely automating your release process as an output from CI/CD, consider using semantic-release.
You can also use one of the plugins if you are already using the tool:
We only support Long-Term Support versions of Node.
We specifically limit our support to LTS versions of Node, not because this package won't work on other versions, but because we have a limited amount of time, and supporting LTS offers the greatest return on that investment.
It's possible this package will work correctly on newer versions of Node. It may even be possible to use this package on older versions of Node, though that's more unlikely as we'll make every effort to take advantage of features available in the oldest LTS version we support.
As each Node LTS version reaches its end-of-life we will remove that version from the
node
engines property of our package's
package.json file. Removing a Node version is considered a breaking change and will entail the publishing of a new major version of this package. We will not accept any requests to support an end-of-life version of Node. Any merge requests or issues supporting an end-of-life version of Node will be closed.
We will accept code that allows this package to run on newer, non-LTS, versions of Node. Furthermore, we will attempt to ensure our own changes work on the latest version of Node. To help in that commitment, our continuous integration setup runs against all LTS versions of Node in addition the most recent Node release; called current.
JavaScript package managers should allow you to install this package with any version of Node, with, at most, a warning if your version of Node does not fall within the range specified by our
node
engines property. If you encounter issues installing this package, please report the issue to your package manager.