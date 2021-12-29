Conventional Changelog

Generate a CHANGELOG from git metadata

About this Repo

The conventional-changelog repo is managed as a monorepo; it's composed of many npm packages.

The original conventional-changelog/conventional-changelog API repo can be found in packages/conventional-changelog.

Getting started

It's recommended you use the high level standard-version library, which is a drop-in replacement for npm's version command, handling automated version bumping, tagging and CHANGELOG generation.

Alternatively, if you'd like to move towards completely automating your release process as an output from CI/CD, consider using semantic-release.

You can also use one of the plugins if you are already using the tool:

Plugins Supporting Conventional Changelog

Modules Important to Conventional Changelog Ecosystem

conventional-changelog-cli - the full-featured command line interface

standard-changelog - command line interface for the angular commit format.

conventional-github-releaser - Make a new GitHub release from git metadata

conventional-recommended-bump - Get a recommended version bump based on conventional commits

conventional-commits-detector - Detect what commit message convention your repository is using

commitizen - Simple commit conventions for internet citizens.

commitlint - Lint commit messages

Node Support Policy

We only support Long-Term Support versions of Node.

We specifically limit our support to LTS versions of Node, not because this package won't work on other versions, but because we have a limited amount of time, and supporting LTS offers the greatest return on that investment.

It's possible this package will work correctly on newer versions of Node. It may even be possible to use this package on older versions of Node, though that's more unlikely as we'll make every effort to take advantage of features available in the oldest LTS version we support.

As each Node LTS version reaches its end-of-life we will remove that version from the node engines property of our package's package.json file. Removing a Node version is considered a breaking change and will entail the publishing of a new major version of this package. We will not accept any requests to support an end-of-life version of Node. Any merge requests or issues supporting an end-of-life version of Node will be closed.

We will accept code that allows this package to run on newer, non-LTS, versions of Node. Furthermore, we will attempt to ensure our own changes work on the latest version of Node. To help in that commitment, our continuous integration setup runs against all LTS versions of Node in addition the most recent Node release; called current.