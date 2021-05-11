conventional-changelog Angular preset for BitBucket repositories

See convention.

Issues with the convention itself should be reported on the angular issue tracker.

Why does this exist?

The conventional-changelog-angular preset assumes that the repository is hosted on GitHub, but it will still work (with limited functionality) for non-GitHub repositories.

This preset aims to produce a changelog that contains the correct formatting and links for BitBucket.

Issue links are highlighted automatically by BitBucket. But if there is a bugs URL in package.json , then issue links WILL be generated.

Commit links use a different format

Comparison links (between two versions) use a different format

Install

npm install conventional-changelog-angular-bitbucket --save-dev

Usage

Install the package in the project which will use it. Set the preset to angular-bitbucket :

const changelog = require ( 'conventional-changelog' ); changelog({ preset : 'angular-bitbucket' });

Usage with corp-semantic-release

{ "repository" : { "type" : "git" , "url" : "https://bitbucket.host.com/org/repo.git" }, "bugs" : { "url" : "https://some.url/issues" }, "scripts" : { "semantic-release" : "corp-semantic-release --changelogpreset angular-bitbucket" }, "devDependencies" : { "conventional-changelog-angular-bitbucket" : "*" , "corp-semantic-release" : "6.2.0" } }

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

This software is licensed under the MIT Licence. See LICENSE.

Thanks

Thanks to stevemao who wrote conventional-changelog-angular.