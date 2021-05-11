openbase logo
cca

conventional-changelog-angular-bitbucket

by Brett Uglow
1.2.0 (see all)

Angular conventional-changelog preset for BitBucket repositories

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

607

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

conventional-changelog Angular preset for BitBucket repositories

See convention.

Issues with the convention itself should be reported on the angular issue tracker.

NPM Version semantic-release Coverage Status Dependencies status Dev-dependencies status Commitizen friendly

Why does this exist?

The conventional-changelog-angular preset assumes that the repository is hosted on GitHub, but it will still work (with limited functionality) for non-GitHub repositories.

This preset aims to produce a changelog that contains the correct formatting and links for BitBucket.

Differences to conventional-changelog-angular

  • Issue links are highlighted automatically by BitBucket. But if there is a bugs URL in package.json, then issue links WILL be generated.
  • @-mentions are highlighted automatically by BitBucket
  • Commit links use a different format
  • Comparison links (between two versions) use a different format

Install

npm install conventional-changelog-angular-bitbucket --save-dev

Usage

  1. Install the package in the project which will use it.
  2. Set the preset to angular-bitbucket:
const changelog = require('conventional-changelog');
changelog({preset: 'angular-bitbucket'});

Usage with corp-semantic-release

{
  "repository": {
    "type": "git",
    "url": "https://bitbucket.host.com/org/repo.git"
  },
  "bugs": {
    "url": "https://some.url/issues"
  },
  "scripts": {
    "semantic-release": "corp-semantic-release --changelogpreset angular-bitbucket"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "conventional-changelog-angular-bitbucket": "*",
    "corp-semantic-release": "6.2.0"
  }
}

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

This software is licensed under the MIT Licence. See LICENSE.

Thanks

Thanks to stevemao who wrote conventional-changelog-angular.

