conventional-changelog Angular preset for BitBucket repositories
See convention.
Issues with the convention itself should be reported on the angular issue tracker.
The conventional-changelog-angular preset assumes that the repository is hosted on GitHub, but it will still work (with limited functionality) for non-GitHub repositories.
This preset aims to produce a changelog that contains the correct formatting and links for BitBucket.
package.json, then issue links WILL be generated.
npm install conventional-changelog-angular-bitbucket --save-dev
angular-bitbucket:
const changelog = require('conventional-changelog');
changelog({preset: 'angular-bitbucket'});
corp-semantic-release
{
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "https://bitbucket.host.com/org/repo.git"
},
"bugs": {
"url": "https://some.url/issues"
},
"scripts": {
"semantic-release": "corp-semantic-release --changelogpreset angular-bitbucket"
},
"devDependencies": {
"conventional-changelog-angular-bitbucket": "*",
"corp-semantic-release": "6.2.0"
}
}
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
This software is licensed under the MIT Licence. See LICENSE.
Thanks to stevemao who wrote conventional-changelog-angular.