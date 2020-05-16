openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
con

controllerim

by Nir Yosef
3.0.4 (see all)

A state management library for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

216

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React State Management

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Controllerim

A simple, clean and well structured state management library for react

npm version

Installation

npm install controllerim --save

Migrating from Controllerim v2 to v3

The migration process should be very easy. Follow the docs and the example project for understanding the new API.

Basic usage example

Inside ParentController.js:

import { controller } from 'controllerim';

class _ParentController {
  constructor() {
    this.state = {
      message: 'hello' 
    };
  }
  getMessage() {
    return this.state.message;
  }
  setMessage(value) {
    this.state.message = value;
  }
}

export const ParentController = controller(_ParentController);

Inside Parent.jsx:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { observer } from 'controllerim';
import { ParentController } from './ParentController';

class Parent extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.controller = ComponentController.create(); //returns a fresh controller instance
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <h1>{this.controller.getMessage()}</h1>
        <Child/>
        <button onClick={() => this.controller.setMessage('hello world!')}>Click me to change message</button>
      </div>
    );
  }
};

export default observer(Parent);

Inside Child.jsx:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { observer} from 'controllerim';
import {ParentController} from './ParentController'

class Child extends Component {
  constructor(props){
    super(props);
    this.parentController = ParentController.getInstance(); //returns an existing instance of the parentController. You could supply an id if you you have more than one instances of the parent controller.
  }
 
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <span>This is a message from parent: {this.parentController.getMessage()}</span>
      </div>
    );
  }
};

export default observer(Child);

Example project

Here is a Simple example project You can see the source code under the example folder: demo-app/src If you want to run it locally: After cloning the repository, navigate to the demo-app folder and type in your terminal:

npm install
npm start

How

Controllerim utilizes Mobx behind the scenes. You don't need to learn Mobx in order to use Controllerim, but a basic understanding of Mobx is recommended.

Api

controller(controllerClass)

Arguments:
  • controllerClass: any es6 class with a state member.
Returns:
  • Object: { create(), getInstance() }: an object with two factory methods for getting a new controller instance

A controller is a plain Javascript class that holds a state and methods for manipulating the state. All the methods of the controller are smartly memoized and computed, thus if you do some heavy calculation, it will be re-calculated when really needed.

The observers (React Components that you wrapped within observer) will react to any change in the state, even changes of deep nested properties.

create(id?: string (default: 'globalInstance') ):

Returns a new instance of the given controller. You should use this method when you know for sure that you need a fresh instance and not an existing one (most of the time you should prefer create over getInstance). You can pass an id, for being used later by getInstance.

getInstance(id?: string (default: 'globalInstance')):

Returns an existing instance of the given controller, or a new one if there isn't any existing instance yet. If you don't supply an id, the return value will be the default global instance.

controller Usage example:

import {controller} from 'controllerim';

class _AppController {
  constructor() {
    this.state = {totalNotesCount: 2};                                 
  }

  getTotalNotesCount() {
    return this.state.totalNotesCount;
  }

  increaseCounter() {
    this.state.totalNotesCount++;
  }
}

export const AppController = controller(_AppController);

Your React component will create an instance of the controller like this: 

import {AppController} from 'controllerim';

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.controller = AppController.create();
  }

  render(){
    <div>
      <div>{this.controller.getTotalNotesCount()}</div>
      <div onPress={() => this.controller.increaseCounter()}>click me</div>
    </div>
  }
}

useController(controllerInstance)

Allows you to use controller inside a functional component. Note that you still have to wrap your functional component within observer.

import React from 'react';
import {observer, useController} from 'controllerim';
import {FunctionalComponentController} from './TestComponentController';

export const FunctionalComponent = observer(() => {
  const controller = useController(FunctionalComponentController.create());
  return (
    <div>
      <div>{controller.getUserName()}</div>
      <div onClick={() => controller.changeUserName()}>click me</div>
    </div>
  );
});

observer(ReactComponent)

To become reactive, every React component that uses a controller, should be wrapped within observer. 

import {observer} from 'controllerim';

export const SomeSmartComponent = observer(class extends React.Component {
...
})

store(storeClass)

A store is just a global singleton controller that is not conceptually bound to any specific component.

inside AppStore.js:

  import {store} from 'controllerim';

  class _AppStore {
    constructor(){
      this.state = {useName: 'bla'};
    }

    getUserName() {
      return this.state.userName;
    }
  }

  export const AppStore = store(_AppStore);

Inside component.jsx:

import React from 'react';
import {observer} from 'controllerim'
import {AppStore} from './AppStore';

class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
  render(){
    <div>{AppStore.getUserName()}</div> // <== The component will re-render on any change in getUserName
  }
}

export default observer(SomeComponent);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xstateState machines and statecharts for the modern web.
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
20
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
reduxPredictable state container for JavaScript apps
GitHub Stars
58K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
946
Top Feedback
63Great Documentation
47Performant
40Highly Customizable
react-reduxOfficial React bindings for Redux
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
198
Top Feedback
25Great Documentation
24Easy to Use
19Performant
rq
react-query⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Performant
react-json-treeDevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
168K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jotai👻 Primitive and flexible state management for React
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
73K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 30 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial