A simple, clean and well structured state management library for react
npm install controllerim --save
The migration process should be very easy. Follow the docs and the example project for understanding the new API.
Inside
ParentController.js:
import { controller } from 'controllerim';
class _ParentController {
constructor() {
this.state = {
message: 'hello'
};
}
getMessage() {
return this.state.message;
}
setMessage(value) {
this.state.message = value;
}
}
export const ParentController = controller(_ParentController);
Inside
Parent.jsx:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { observer } from 'controllerim';
import { ParentController } from './ParentController';
class Parent extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.controller = ComponentController.create(); //returns a fresh controller instance
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<h1>{this.controller.getMessage()}</h1>
<Child/>
<button onClick={() => this.controller.setMessage('hello world!')}>Click me to change message</button>
</div>
);
}
};
export default observer(Parent);
Inside
Child.jsx:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { observer} from 'controllerim';
import {ParentController} from './ParentController'
class Child extends Component {
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.parentController = ParentController.getInstance(); //returns an existing instance of the parentController. You could supply an id if you you have more than one instances of the parent controller.
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<span>This is a message from parent: {this.parentController.getMessage()}</span>
</div>
);
}
};
export default observer(Child);
Here is a Simple example project You can see the source code under the example folder: demo-app/src If you want to run it locally: After cloning the repository, navigate to the demo-app folder and type in your terminal:
npm install
npm start
Controllerim utilizes Mobx behind the scenes. You don't need to learn Mobx in order to use Controllerim, but a basic understanding of Mobx is recommended.
controller(controllerClass)
A controller is a plain Javascript class that holds a state and methods for manipulating the state. All the methods of the controller are smartly memoized and computed, thus if you do some heavy calculation, it will be re-calculated when really needed.
The observers (React Components that you wrapped within
observer) will react to any change in the state, even changes of deep nested properties.
create(id?: string (default: 'globalInstance') ):
Returns a new instance of the given controller. You should use this method when you know for sure that you need a fresh instance and not an existing one (most of the time you should prefer
create over
getInstance). You can pass an
id, for being used later by getInstance.
getInstance(id?: string (default: 'globalInstance')):
Returns an existing instance of the given controller, or a new one if there isn't any existing instance yet. If you don't supply an
id, the return value will be the default global instance.
import {controller} from 'controllerim';
class _AppController {
constructor() {
this.state = {totalNotesCount: 2};
}
getTotalNotesCount() {
return this.state.totalNotesCount;
}
increaseCounter() {
this.state.totalNotesCount++;
}
}
export const AppController = controller(_AppController);
Your React component will create an instance of the controller like this:
import {AppController} from 'controllerim';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.controller = AppController.create();
}
render(){
<div>
<div>{this.controller.getTotalNotesCount()}</div>
<div onPress={() => this.controller.increaseCounter()}>click me</div>
</div>
}
}
useController(controllerInstance)
Allows you to use controller inside a functional component. Note that you still have to wrap your functional component within
observer.
import React from 'react';
import {observer, useController} from 'controllerim';
import {FunctionalComponentController} from './TestComponentController';
export const FunctionalComponent = observer(() => {
const controller = useController(FunctionalComponentController.create());
return (
<div>
<div>{controller.getUserName()}</div>
<div onClick={() => controller.changeUserName()}>click me</div>
</div>
);
});
observer(ReactComponent)
To become reactive, every React component that uses a controller, should be wrapped within
observer.
import {observer} from 'controllerim';
export const SomeSmartComponent = observer(class extends React.Component {
...
})
store(storeClass)
A store is just a global singleton controller that is not conceptually bound to any specific component.
inside
AppStore.js:
import {store} from 'controllerim';
class _AppStore {
constructor(){
this.state = {useName: 'bla'};
}
getUserName() {
return this.state.userName;
}
}
export const AppStore = store(_AppStore);
Inside
component.jsx:
import React from 'react';
import {observer} from 'controllerim'
import {AppStore} from './AppStore';
class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
render(){
<div>{AppStore.getUserName()}</div> // <== The component will re-render on any change in getUserName
}
}
export default observer(SomeComponent);