This repo is DEPRECATED in favor of promise-controller!

A Promise wrapping library for advanced control of promise lifecycle. Allows to split business logic from promise manipulation:

automatically store resolve / reject functions for future call

/ functions for future call return existing promise while async operation is still pending

auto-reject after configured timeout

Installation

npm install controlled-promise --save

Usage

const ControlledPromise = require ( 'controlled-promise' ); const controlledPromise = new ControlledPromise(); const promise = controlledPromise.call( () => someAsyncFn()); controlledPromise.resolve(); controlledPromise.reject(error);

API

ControlledPromise

Controlled Promise.

Kind: global class

new ControlledPromise()

Creates controlled promise. In contrast to original Promise, it does not immediately call any function. Instead it has .call() method for that and resolve / reject methods for resolving promise.

controlledPromise.promise ⇒ Promise

Returns promise itself.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise



Returns value with that promise was fulfilled (resolved or rejected).

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise



controlledPromise.isPending ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise is pending.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise



controlledPromise.isFulfilled ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise is fulfilled.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise



controlledPromise.isRejected ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise rejected.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise



controlledPromise.isSettled ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise fulfilled or rejected.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise



controlledPromise.isCalled ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise already called via .call() method.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise



controlledPromise.call(fn) ⇒ Promise

This method executes fn and returns promise. While promise is pending all subsequent calls of .call(fn) will return the same promise. To fulfill that promise you can use .resolve() / .reject() methods.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

Param Type fn function

Resolves pending promise with specified value .

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

Param Type [value] *

Rejects pending promise with specified value .

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

Param Type [value] *

Resets to initial state.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise



Sets timeout to reject promise automatically.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

Param Type Description ms Number delay in ms after that promise will be rejected automatically [reason] String | Error | function rejection value. If it is string or error - promise will be rejected with that error. If it is function - this function will be called after delay where you can manually resolve or reject promise via .resolve() / .reject() methods.

Related

License

MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov