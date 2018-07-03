openbase logo
cp

controlled-promise

by Vitaliy Potapov
0.2.0

Advanced control of JavaScript promises

Readme

This repo is DEPRECATED in favor of promise-controller!

controlled-promise

Build Status npm license

A Promise wrapping library for advanced control of promise lifecycle. Allows to split business logic from promise manipulation:

  • automatically store resolve / reject functions for future call
  • return existing promise while async operation is still pending
  • auto-reject after configured timeout

Installation

npm install controlled-promise --save

Usage

const ControlledPromise = require('controlled-promise');

// Create controlled promise
const controlledPromise = new ControlledPromise();

// Calls asynchronous function and returns promise. 
// The `resolve / reject` functions can be called later as `controlledPromise.resolve() / controlledPromise.reject()`.
const promise = controlledPromise.call(() => someAsyncFn());

// Resolve promise later via cp.resolve()
controlledPromise.resolve();

// OR reject promise later via cp.reject()
controlledPromise.reject(error);

API

ControlledPromise

Controlled Promise.

Kind: global class

new ControlledPromise()

Creates controlled promise. In contrast to original Promise, it does not immediately call any function. Instead it has .call() method for that and resolve / reject methods for resolving promise.

controlledPromise.promise ⇒ Promise

Returns promise itself.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.value ⇒ *

Returns value with that promise was fulfilled (resolved or rejected).

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.isPending ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise is pending.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.isFulfilled ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise is fulfilled.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.isRejected ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise rejected.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.isSettled ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise fulfilled or rejected.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.isCalled ⇒ Boolean

Returns true if promise already called via .call() method.

Kind: instance property of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.call(fn) ⇒ Promise

This method executes fn and returns promise. While promise is pending all subsequent calls of .call(fn) will return the same promise. To fulfill that promise you can use .resolve() / .reject() methods.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

ParamType
fnfunction

controlledPromise.resolve([value])

Resolves pending promise with specified value.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

ParamType
[value]*

controlledPromise.reject([value])

Rejects pending promise with specified value.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

ParamType
[value]*

controlledPromise.reset()

Resets to initial state.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

controlledPromise.timeout(ms, [reason])

Sets timeout to reject promise automatically.

Kind: instance method of ControlledPromise

ParamTypeDescription
msNumberdelay in ms after that promise will be rejected automatically
[reason]String | Error | functionrejection value. If it is string or error - promise will be rejected with that error. If it is function - this function will be called after delay where you can manually resolve or reject promise via .resolve() / .reject() methods.

License

MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov

