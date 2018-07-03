This repo is DEPRECATED in favor of promise-controller!
A Promise wrapping library for advanced control of promise lifecycle. Allows to split business logic from promise manipulation:
resolve /
reject functions for future call
npm install controlled-promise --save
const ControlledPromise = require('controlled-promise');
// Create controlled promise
const controlledPromise = new ControlledPromise();
// Calls asynchronous function and returns promise.
// The `resolve / reject` functions can be called later as `controlledPromise.resolve() / controlledPromise.reject()`.
const promise = controlledPromise.call(() => someAsyncFn());
// Resolve promise later via cp.resolve()
controlledPromise.resolve();
// OR reject promise later via cp.reject()
controlledPromise.reject(error);
Controlled Promise.
Kind: global class
Promise
*
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Promise
Creates controlled promise. In contrast to original Promise, it does not immediately call any function.
Instead it has .call() method for that and
resolve / reject methods for
resolving promise.
Promise
Returns promise itself.
Kind: instance property of
ControlledPromise
*
Returns value with that promise was fulfilled (resolved or rejected).
Kind: instance property of
ControlledPromise
Boolean
Returns true if promise is pending.
Kind: instance property of
ControlledPromise
Boolean
Returns true if promise is fulfilled.
Kind: instance property of
ControlledPromise
Boolean
Returns true if promise rejected.
Kind: instance property of
ControlledPromise
Boolean
Returns true if promise fulfilled or rejected.
Kind: instance property of
ControlledPromise
Boolean
Returns true if promise already called via
.call() method.
Kind: instance property of
ControlledPromise
Promise
This method executes
fn and returns promise. While promise is pending all subsequent calls of
.call(fn)
will return the same promise. To fulfill that promise you can use
.resolve() / .reject() methods.
Kind: instance method of
ControlledPromise
|Param
|Type
|fn
function
Resolves pending promise with specified
value.
Kind: instance method of
ControlledPromise
|Param
|Type
|[value]
*
Rejects pending promise with specified
value.
Kind: instance method of
ControlledPromise
|Param
|Type
|[value]
*
Resets to initial state.
Kind: instance method of
ControlledPromise
Sets timeout to reject promise automatically.
Kind: instance method of
ControlledPromise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ms
Number
|delay in ms after that promise will be rejected automatically
|[reason]
String |
Error |
function
|rejection value. If it is string or error - promise will be rejected with that error. If it is function - this function will be called after delay where you can manually resolve or reject promise via
.resolve() / .reject() methods.
MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov