ControlKit is a lightweight controller and gui library for browser environments. Object properties can be modified with basic control components including buttons, sliders, string and number inputs, checkboxes, selects, color pickers and range inputs. Some more exotic components like xy-pads, value and function plotters provide additional control.
When using node or browserify install
npm install controlkit
and require
var ControlKit = require('controlkit');
Alternatively use the standalone version found in ./bin
<script type='text/javascript' src='controlKit.js'></script>
or
<script type='text/javascript' src='controlKit.min.js'></script>
The first step in using ControlKit is to create a new instance with some optional customisations. The instance created will serve as a root element for all panels constructed and defines some overall properties such as shared opacity, styling ...
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|opacity
|Number
|Overall opacity,default: 1.0
|useExternalStyle
|Boolean
|If true, an external style is used instead of the build-in one, default: false
|history
|Boolean
|(Experimental) Enables a value history for all components, default: false
Defines the char to be used with ctrl + char for enabling / disabling a ControlKit instance.
There are two main elements of ControlKit: containers and components. The latter are constructed per panel and grouped in Groups and SubGroups which root in Panels. To keep the amount of code necessary to set up complex controls to a minimum, groups and components initialisation are chained to their parent panel.
//html context example
...
<script type="text/javascript" src="controlKit.min.js">
<script type="text/javascript">
window.addEventListener('load',function(){
var obj = {
number : 0,
string : 'abc'
};
var controlKit = new ControlKit();
controlKit.addPanel()
.addGroup()
.addSubGroup()
.addNumberInput(obj,'number')
.addStringInput(obj,'string');
});
</script>
...
The Panel is the main container element. It can either float to the left or right, be draggable or docked. It´s height can be adjusted to its groups or constrained to a certain height. Floated panels get stacked next to each other.
Adds a new Panel.
controlKit.addPanel();
//
var panel = controllKit.addPanel(); //keep ref
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Panel label, default: 'Control Panel'
|width
|Number
|Panel width, default: 300
|ratio
|Number
|The ratio of label (default:30%) and component (default:70%) width
|align
|String
|Float 'left' or 'right', multiple panels get aligned next to each other
|fixed
|Boolean
|If false the panel can be moved
|position
|Array
|If unfixed, the panel panel position relative to alignment (eg. if 'left' 0 + position[0] or if 'right' window.innerHeight - position[0] - panelWidth)
|opacity
|Number
|Panel opacity
|dock
|Boolean
|(Experimental) Indicates whether the panel should be docked to either the left or right window border (depending on params.align), docked panels height equal window height, default: false
Adds a new Group to the Panel.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Group label, default: ''. If '' or null the group-head collapses
|useLabel
|Boolean
|Trigger whether all contained SubGroups and Components should use labels, default: true
|enable
|Boolean
|Defines initial state open / closed, default: true
|height
|Number
|Defines whether the height of the Group should be constrained to a certain height
Adds a new SubGroup to the last added Group. Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|SubGroup label, default: ''. If '' or null the subgroup-head collapses
|useLabel
|Boolean
|Trigger whether all Components should use labels, default: true
|enable
|Boolean
|Defines initial state open / closed, default: true
|height
|Number
|Defines whether the height of the Group should be constrained to a certain height
//default init
controlKit.addPanel()
.addGroup()
.addSubGroup()
.addComponentXY(object,propertyKey);
//If components are immediately added after panel creation,
//the initial Group and SubGroup are added automatically
controlKit.addPanel()
.addComponentXY(object,propertyKey);
//multiple levels
controlKit.addPanel()
.addGroup()
.addSubGroup()
.addComponentXYZ(object,propertyKey)
.addComponentXYZ(object,propertyKey)
...
.addGroup() // add second Group
.addSubGroup()
.addComponentXYZ(object,propertyKey)
...
.addSubGroup() // add second SubGroup
.addComponentXYZ(object,propertyKey)
...
...
[explain linked components here]
var obj = {
valueA : 0.25,
valueB : 1.25,
func : function(x,y){
return Math.sin(x * this.valueA) * Math.cos(y * this.valueB);
}
}
var controlKit = new ControlKit();
controlKit.addPanel()
.addNumberInput(obj,'valueA')
.addNumberInput(obj,'valueB')
.addFunctionPlotter(obj,'func');
All number related components including sliders have an option for specifying the amount of decimal places. To prevent weird behaviour when updating an objects number property from different number components with different decimal places settings, make sure to use the same amount of decimal places in every component modifying the same property.
Adds a new NumberInput to the last added SubGroup. Returns panel.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|onChange
|Function
|Callback on change
|step
|Number
|Amount subbed/added on arrowDown/arrowUp press
|dp
|Number
|Decimal places displayed
|presets
|Array
|A set of presets [0,1,2,3,4]
Adds a new NumberOutput to the last added SubGroup. In contrast to NumberInput this component doesn't allow modifying the property.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|dp
|Number
|Decimal places displayed
Adds a new StringInput to the last added SubGroup.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|onChange
|Function
|Callback on change
|presets
|Array
|A set of presets ['abc','def','ghi']
Adds a new StringOutput to the last added SubGroup. In contrast to StringInput this component doesn't allow modifying the property.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
Adds a new Slider to the last added SubGroup.
var obj = {value:0,range:[-1,1]};
panel.addSlider(obj,'value','range');
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|onChange
|Function
|Callback on drag
|onFinish
|Function
|Callback on drag end
|step
|Number
|Amount subbed/added on arrowDown/arrowUp press
|dp
|Number
|Decimal places displayed
Adds a new Checkbox to the last added SubGroup. Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|onChange
|Function
|Callback on change
Adds a new Button to the last added SubGroup.
panel.addButton('fire',function(){console.log('Peng!);});
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
Adds a new Checkbox to the last added SubGroup. Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|onChange
|Function
|Callback on change
Adds a new Select to the last added SubGroup.
var obj = {
options:['Some','options','to','choose'],
selection : null
};
obj.selection = obj.options[0];
//'Some' selected
panel.addSelect(obj,'options',{
target:'selection'
});
//No item as preset selected, 'Choose' displayed
panel.addSelect(obj,'options',{
onChange:function(index){
obj.selection = obj.options[index];
});
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|onChange
|Function
|Callback on select - function(index){}
|target
|String
|Target property key - property to be set on select
Adds a new Color modifier to the last added SubGroup.
var obj = {color:'#ff00ff'};
panel.addColor(obj,'color',{colorMode:'hex'});
Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|onChange
|Function
|Callback on change
|colorMode
|String
|The colorMode to be used: 'hex' #ff00ff, 'rgb' [255,0,255], 'rgbfv' [1,0,1]
|presets
|Array
|A set of preset colors matching params.colorMode
Adds a new XY-Pad to the last added SubGroup. Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
Adds a new FunctionPlotter to the last added SubGroup. Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|lineWidth
|Number
|Graph line width
|lineColor
|Array
|Graph line color [255,255,255]
Adds a new ValuePlotter to the last added SubGroup. Options
|Name
|Type
|Description
|label
|String
|Component label
|height
|Number
|Plotter height
|resolution
|Number
|Graph resolution
|lineWidth
|Number
|Graph line width
|lineColor
|Array
|Graph line color [255,255,255]
If a value gets changed externally, eg in an update loop, you can sync ControlKit by using: (be aware that this might have a quite huge performance impact when using complex control setups)
update(){ //your update loop
controlKit.update();
}
If the default styling is too photoshoppy for your taste, you can completly replace it by modifying the default one located in ./style.
Its written in scss and split into _images.scss (up/down arrows, close btn images, undo ...), _presets.scss (all variables, sizes, colors, ratios, font related...) and style.scss (defining the actual structure). Although a great amount of time has been spend translating the designs to css, the files need a little cleanup and restructure.
Apply your custom style by either using an external stylesheet (eg. when developing a custom style) via:
var controlKit = new ControlKit({useExternalStyle:true});
Or create a standalone version of controlKit with a custom built-in style using:
If for some reason, you want to completly replace the default styling. Alter it within the original folder and just run.
utils/node update
This will inject the new default style into to the packaged version controlKit.js and controlKit.min.js within ./bin, but will also completly replace the default module version.
