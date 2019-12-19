Embeddable panel of inputs for adding parameter selection to your app or visualization. Modern and minimalist design. Fully encapsulated module including JS and CSS. Can easily be added to any app or page. Heavily inspired by
dat-gui, but streamlined, simplified, and written as a npm module for use with browserify.
Supports the following input types
range•
checkbox•
text•
color•
button•
interval•
select
Includes the following themes
dark•
light
Want to contribute a new theme or input type? Submit a PR!
Add to your project with
npm install control-panel
Create a panel with four elements and add to your page in the top right.
var control = require('control-panel')
var panel = control([
{type: 'range', label: 'my range', min: 0, max: 100, initial: 20},
{type: 'range', label: 'log range', min: 0.1, max: 100, initial: 20, scale: 'log'},
{type: 'text', label: 'my text', initial: 'my cool setting'},
{type: 'checkbox', label: 'my checkbox', initial: true},
{type: 'color', label: 'my color', format: 'rgb', initial: 'rgb(10,200,0)'},
{type: 'button', label: 'gimme an alert', action: function () {alert('hello!');}},
{type: 'select', label: 'select one', options: ['option 1', 'option 2'], initial: 'option 1'},
{type: 'multibox', label: 'check many', count: 3, initial: [true, false, true]}
],
{theme: 'light', position: 'top-right'}
)
panel = control([input1, input2, ...], [opts])
The first argument is a list of inputs. Each one must have a
type and
label property, and can have an
initial property with an initial value. For example,
{type: 'checkbox', label: 'my checkbox', initial: true}
Each
type must be one of
range •
input •
checkbox •
color •
interval •
select. Each
label must be unique.
Some types have additional properties:
range can specify a
min,
max, and
step (or integer
steps). Scale can be either
'linear' (default) or
'log'. If a log scale, the sign of
min,
max, and
initial must be the same and only
steps is permitted (since the step size is not constant on a log scale).
color can specify a
format as either
rgb •
hex •
array
button can specify an
action callback. Button inputs are not reflected in the state and do not trigger an
'input' event.
interval obey the same semantics as
range inputs, except the input and ouput is a two-element array corresponding to the low/high bounds, e.g.
initial: [1, 7.5].
select can specify a list of options, either as an
Array (in which case the value is the same as the option text) or as an object containing key/value pairs (in which case the key/value pair maps to value value/label pairs).
multibox can specify a number of checkboxes, either by providing a
count or a list of
names from which the number will be inferred, in which case the color of each box and a text name can also be provided as lists
colors and
names
The following optional parameters can also be passed as
opts
root root element to which to append the panel
theme can specify
light •
dark or provide an object (see
themes.js for format)
title a title to add to the top of the panel
width width of panel in pixels
position where to place the panel as
top-left •
top-right •
bottom-left •
bottom-right, if
undefined will just use relative positioning
panel.on('input', cb(data))
This event is emitted every time any one of the inputs change. The callback argument
data will contain the state of all inputs keyed by label such as:
{'my checkbox': false, 'my range': 75}
panel.state
Access the current value of any input via its label, i.e. if you made the input
{type: 'checkbox', label: 'my checkbox', initial: true}
access its current value using
panel.state['my checkbox']
This project has been ported to work with React and is available as react-control-panel on NPM. The visual appearance is identical to that of the original, and some features have been added including externally managed state and an ES6 Proxy-based API for reading/writing the UI state remotely.