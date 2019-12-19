openbase logo
cp

control-panel

by Jeremy Freeman
1.3.4 (see all)

embeddable panel of inputs for parameter setting

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

control-panel

NPM version experimental js-standard-style

Embeddable panel of inputs for adding parameter selection to your app or visualization. Modern and minimalist design. Fully encapsulated module including JS and CSS. Can easily be added to any app or page. Heavily inspired by dat-gui, but streamlined, simplified, and written as a npm module for use with browserify.

LIVE DEMO

themes

Supports the following input types

rangecheckboxtextcolorbuttonintervalselect

Includes the following themes

darklight

Want to contribute a new theme or input type? Submit a PR!

install

Add to your project with

npm install control-panel

example

Create a panel with four elements and add to your page in the top right.

var control = require('control-panel')

var panel = control([
  {type: 'range', label: 'my range', min: 0, max: 100, initial: 20},
  {type: 'range', label: 'log range', min: 0.1, max: 100, initial: 20, scale: 'log'},
  {type: 'text', label: 'my text', initial: 'my cool setting'},
  {type: 'checkbox', label: 'my checkbox', initial: true},
  {type: 'color', label: 'my color', format: 'rgb', initial: 'rgb(10,200,0)'},
  {type: 'button', label: 'gimme an alert', action: function () {alert('hello!');}},
  {type: 'select', label: 'select one', options: ['option 1', 'option 2'], initial: 'option 1'},
  {type: 'multibox', label: 'check many', count: 3, initial: [true, false, true]}
], 
  {theme: 'light', position: 'top-right'}
)

usage

panel = control([input1, input2, ...], [opts])

The first argument is a list of inputs. Each one must have a type and label property, and can have an initial property with an initial value. For example,

{type: 'checkbox', label: 'my checkbox', initial: true}

Each type must be one of rangeinputcheckboxcolorintervalselect. Each label must be unique.

Some types have additional properties:

  • Inputs of type range can specify a min, max, and step (or integer steps). Scale can be either 'linear' (default) or 'log'. If a log scale, the sign of min, max, and initial must be the same and only steps is permitted (since the step size is not constant on a log scale).
  • Inputs of type color can specify a format as either rgbhexarray
  • Inputs of type button can specify an action callback. Button inputs are not reflected in the state and do not trigger an 'input' event.
  • Inputs of type interval obey the same semantics as range inputs, except the input and ouput is a two-element array corresponding to the low/high bounds, e.g. initial: [1, 7.5].
  • Inputs of type select can specify a list of options, either as an Array (in which case the value is the same as the option text) or as an object containing key/value pairs (in which case the key/value pair maps to value value/label pairs).
  • Inputs of type multibox can specify a number of checkboxes, either by providing a count or a list of names from which the number will be inferred, in which case the color of each box and a text name can also be provided as lists colors and names

The following optional parameters can also be passed as opts

  • root root element to which to append the panel
  • theme can specify lightdark or provide an object (see themes.js for format)
  • title a title to add to the top of the panel
  • width width of panel in pixels
  • position where to place the panel as top-lefttop-rightbottom-leftbottom-right, if undefined will just use relative positioning

panel.on('input', cb(data))

This event is emitted every time any one of the inputs change. The callback argument data will contain the state of all inputs keyed by label such as:

{'my checkbox': false, 'my range': 75}

panel.state

Access the current value of any input via its label, i.e. if you made the input

{type: 'checkbox', label: 'my checkbox', initial: true}

access its current value using

panel.state['my checkbox']

react port

This project has been ported to work with React and is available as react-control-panel on NPM. The visual appearance is identical to that of the original, and some features have been added including externally managed state and an ES6 Proxy-based API for reading/writing the UI state remotely.

see also

