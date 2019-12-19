Embeddable panel of inputs for adding parameter selection to your app or visualization. Modern and minimalist design. Fully encapsulated module including JS and CSS. Can easily be added to any app or page. Heavily inspired by dat-gui , but streamlined, simplified, and written as a npm module for use with browserify.

Supports the following input types

range • checkbox • text • color • button • interval • select

Includes the following themes

dark • light

Want to contribute a new theme or input type? Submit a PR!

install

Add to your project with

npm install control-panel

example

Create a panel with four elements and add to your page in the top right.

var control = require ( 'control-panel' ) var panel = control([ { type : 'range' , label : 'my range' , min : 0 , max : 100 , initial : 20 }, { type : 'range' , label : 'log range' , min : 0.1 , max : 100 , initial : 20 , scale : 'log' }, { type : 'text' , label : 'my text' , initial : 'my cool setting' }, { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'my checkbox' , initial : true }, { type : 'color' , label : 'my color' , format : 'rgb' , initial : 'rgb(10,200,0)' }, { type : 'button' , label : 'gimme an alert' , action : function ( ) {alert( 'hello!' );}}, { type : 'select' , label : 'select one' , options : [ 'option 1' , 'option 2' ], initial : 'option 1' }, { type : 'multibox' , label : 'check many' , count : 3 , initial : [ true , false , true ]} ], { theme : 'light' , position : 'top-right' } )

usage

panel = control([input1, input2, ...], [opts])

The first argument is a list of inputs. Each one must have a type and label property, and can have an initial property with an initial value. For example,

{ type : 'checkbox' , label : 'my checkbox' , initial : true }

Each type must be one of range • input • checkbox • color • interval • select . Each label must be unique.

Some types have additional properties:

Inputs of type range can specify a min , max , and step (or integer steps ). Scale can be either 'linear' (default) or 'log' . If a log scale, the sign of min , max , and initial must be the same and only steps is permitted (since the step size is not constant on a log scale).

can specify a , , and (or integer ). Scale can be either (default) or . If a log scale, the sign of , , and must be the same and only is permitted (since the step size is not constant on a log scale). Inputs of type color can specify a format as either rgb • hex • array

can specify a as either • • Inputs of type button can specify an action callback. Button inputs are not reflected in the state and do not trigger an 'input' event.

can specify an callback. Button inputs are not reflected in the state and do not trigger an event. Inputs of type interval obey the same semantics as range inputs, except the input and ouput is a two-element array corresponding to the low/high bounds, e.g. initial: [1, 7.5] .

obey the same semantics as inputs, except the input and ouput is a two-element array corresponding to the low/high bounds, e.g. . Inputs of type select can specify a list of options, either as an Array (in which case the value is the same as the option text) or as an object containing key/value pairs (in which case the key/value pair maps to value value/label pairs).

can specify a list of options, either as an (in which case the value is the same as the option text) or as an object containing key/value pairs (in which case the key/value pair maps to value value/label pairs). Inputs of type multibox can specify a number of checkboxes, either by providing a count or a list of names from which the number will be inferred, in which case the color of each box and a text name can also be provided as lists colors and names

The following optional parameters can also be passed as opts

root root element to which to append the panel

root element to which to append the panel theme can specify light • dark or provide an object (see themes.js for format)

can specify • or provide an object (see for format) title a title to add to the top of the panel

a title to add to the top of the panel width width of panel in pixels

width of panel in pixels position where to place the panel as top-left • top-right • bottom-left • bottom-right , if undefined will just use relative positioning

This event is emitted every time any one of the inputs change. The callback argument data will contain the state of all inputs keyed by label such as:

{ 'my checkbox' : false , 'my range' : 75 }

Access the current value of any input via its label, i.e. if you made the input

{ type : 'checkbox' , label : 'my checkbox' , initial : true }

access its current value using

panel.state[ 'my checkbox' ]

react port

This project has been ported to work with React and is available as react-control-panel on NPM. The visual appearance is identical to that of the original, and some features have been added including externally managed state and an ES6 Proxy-based API for reading/writing the UI state remotely.

