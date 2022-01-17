|Package
|Description
|contract-proxy-kit
|TypeScript SDK that enables batched transactions and contract account interactions using a unique deterministic Gnosis Safe.
|cpk-configuration-app
|Example Dapp that uses the CPK showing all its possible configurations and allowing to play around with it.
yarn global add lerna
lerna bootstrap
Build the Contract Proxy Kit:
yarn cpk:build
Test the Contract Proxy Kit:
yarn cpk:test
Build the CPK Configuration App
yarn app:build
Run the CPK Configuration App
yarn app:start
You can find more resources on the Contract Proxy Kit in the Gnosis Safe Developer Portal.