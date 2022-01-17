openbase logo
by gnosis
3.0.0

Enable batched transactions and contract account interactions using a unique deterministic Gnosis Safe.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

494

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract

Readme

Contract Proxy Kit Monorepo

Coverage Status

Packages

PackageDescription
contract-proxy-kit npm versionTypeScript SDK that enables batched transactions and contract account interactions using a unique deterministic Gnosis Safe.
cpk-configuration-appExample Dapp that uses the CPK showing all its possible configurations and allowing to play around with it.

Setting up the development environment

Installing dependencies

yarn global add lerna
lerna bootstrap

Running commands

Build the Contract Proxy Kit:

yarn cpk:build

Test the Contract Proxy Kit:

yarn cpk:test

Build the CPK Configuration App

yarn app:build

Run the CPK Configuration App

yarn app:start

You can find more resources on the Contract Proxy Kit in the Gnosis Safe Developer Portal.

