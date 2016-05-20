Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it
λ aims to stay small and simple, while powerful. Inspired by async and lodash. Methods are implemented individually and not as part of a whole. That design helps when considering to export functions individually. If you need all the methods in
async, then stick with it. Otherwise, you might want to check
λ out!
Feature requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Flow Control
Functional
Uncategorized
Install using
npm or
bower. Or get the source code and embed that in a
<script> tag.
npm i contra --save
bower i contra --save
You can use it as a Common.JS module, or embed it directly in your HTML.
var λ = require('contra');
<script src='contra.js'></script>
<script>
var λ = contra;
</script>
The only reason
contra isn't published as
λ directly is to make it easier for you to type.
These are the asynchronous flow control methods provided by
λ.
λ.waterfall(tasks, done?)
Executes tasks in series. Each step receives the arguments from the previous step.
tasks Array of functions with the
(...results, next) signature
done Optional function with the
(err, ...results) signature
λ.waterfall([
function (next) {
next(null, 'params for', 'next', 'step');
},
function (a, b, c, next) {
console.log(b);
// <- 'next'
next(null, 'ok', 'done');
}
], function (err, ok, result) {
console.log(result);
// <- 'done'
});
λ.concurrent(tasks, cap?, done?)
Executes tasks concurrently. Results get passed as an array or hash to an optional
done callback. Task order is preserved in results. You can set a concurrency cap, and it's uncapped by default.
tasks Collection of functions with the
(cb) signature. Can be an array or an object
cap Optional concurrency level, used by the internal queue
done Optional function with the
(err, results) signature
λ.concurrent([
function (cb) {
setTimeout(function () {
cb(null, 'boom');
}, 1000);
},
function (cb) {
cb(null, 'foo');
}
], function (err, results) {
console.log(results);
// <- ['boom', 'foo']
});
Using objects
λ.concurrent({
first: function (cb) {
setTimeout(function () {
cb(null, 'boom');
}, 1000);
},
second: function (cb) {
cb(null, 'foo');
}
}, function (err, results) {
console.log(results);
// <- { first: 'boom', second: 'foo' }
});
λ.series(tasks, done?)
Effectively an alias for
λ.concurrent(tasks, 1, done?).
Executes tasks in series.
done gets all the results. Results get passed as an array or hash to an optional
done callback. Task order is preserved in results.
tasks Collection of functions with the
(next) signature. Can be an array or an object
done Optional function with the
(err, results) signature
λ.series([
function (next) {
setTimeout(function () {
next(null, 'boom');
}, 1000);
},
function (next) {
next(null, 'foo');
}
], function (err, results) {
console.log(results);
// <- ['boom', 'foo']
});
Using objects
λ.series({
first: function (next) {
setTimeout(function () {
next(null, 'boom');
}, 1000);
},
second: function (next) {
next(null, 'foo');
}
}, function (err, results) {
console.log(results);
// <- { first: 'boom', second: 'foo' }
});
λ.each(items, cap?, iterator, done?)
Applies an iterator to each element in the collection concurrently.
items Collection of items. Can be an array or an object
cap Optional concurrency level, used by the internal queue
iterator(item, key?, cb) Function to execute on each item
item The current item
key Optional, array/object key of the current item
cb Needs to be called when processing for current item is done
done Optional function with the
(err) signature
λ.each({ thing: 900, another: 23 }, function (item, cb) {
setTimeout(function () {
console.log(item);
cb();
}, item);
});
// <- 23
// <- 900
λ.each.series(items, iterator, done?)
Effectively an alias for
λ.each(items, 1, iterator, done?).
λ.map(items, cap?, iterator, done?)
Applies an iterator to each element in the collection concurrently. Produces an object with the transformation results. Task order is preserved in the results.
items Collection of items. Can be an array or an object
cap Optional concurrency level, used by the internal queue
iterator(item, key?, cb) Function to execute on each item
item The current item
key Optional, array/object key of the current item
cb Needs to be called when processing for current item is done
done Optional function with the
(err, results) signature
λ.map({ thing: 900, another: 23 }, function (item, cb) {
setTimeout(function () {
cb(null, item * 2);
}, item);
}, function (err, results) {
console.log(results);
<- { thing: 1800, another: 46 }
});
λ.map.series(items, iterator, done?)
Effectively an alias for
λ.map(items, 1, iterator, done?).
λ.filter(items, cap?, iterator, done?)
Applies an iterator to each element in the collection concurrently. Produces an object with the filtered results. Task order is preserved in results.
items Collection of items. Can be an array or an object
cap Optional concurrency level, used by the internal queue
iterator(item, key?, cb) Function to execute on each item
item The current item
key Optional, array/object key of the current item
cb Needs to be called when processing for current item is done
err An optional error which will short-circuit the filtering process, calling
done
keep Truthy will keep the item. Falsy will remove it in the results
done Optional function with the
(err, results) signature
λ.filter({ thing: 900, another: 23, foo: 69 }, function (item, cb) {
setTimeout(function () {
cb(null, item % 23 === 0);
}, item);
}, function (err, results) {
console.log(results);
<- { another: 23, foo: 69 }
});
λ.filter.series(items, iterator, done?)
Effectively an alias for
λ.filter(items, 1, iterator, done?).
λ.queue(worker, cap=1)
Used to create a job queue.
worker(job, done) Function to process jobs in the queue
job The current job
done Needs to be called when processing for current job is done
cap Optional concurrency level, defaults to
1 (serial)
Returns a queue you can
push or
unshift jobs to. You can pause and resume the queue by hand.
push(job, done?) Array of jobs or an individual job object. Enqueue those jobs, continue processing (unless paused). Optional callback to run when each job is completed
unshift(job, done?) Array of jobs or an individual job object. Add jobs to the top of the queue, continue processing (unless paused). Optional callback to run when each job is completed
pending Property. Jobs that haven't started processing yet
length Short-hand for
pending.length, only works if getters can be defined
pause() Stop processing jobs. Those already being processed will run to completion
resume() Start processing jobs again, after a
pause()
on('drain', fn) Execute
fn whenever there's no more pending (or running) jobs and processing is requested. Processing can be requested using
resume,
push, or
unshift
var q = λ.queue(worker);
function worker (job, done) {
console.log(job);
done(null);
}
q.push('job', function () {
console.log('this job is done!');
});
q.push(['some', 'more'], function () {
console.log('one of these jobs is done!');
});
q.on('drain', function () {
console.log('all done!');
// if you enqueue more tasks now, then drain
// will fire again when pending.length reaches 0
});
// <- 'this job is done!'
// <- 'one of these jobs is done!'
// <- 'one of these jobs is done!'
// <- 'all done!'
λ.emitter(thing={}, options={})
Augments
thing with the event emitter methods listed below. If
thing isn't provided, an event emitter is created for you. Emitter methods return the
thing for chaining.
thing Optional. Writable JavaScript object
emit(type, ...arguments) Emits an event of type
type, passing any
...arguments
emitterSnapshot(type) Returns a function you can call, passing any
...arguments
on(type, fn) Registers an event listener
fn for
type events
once(type, fn) Same as
on, but the listener is discarded after one callback
off(type, fn) Unregisters an event listener
fn from
type events
off(type) Unregisters all event listeners from
type events
off() Unregisters all event listeners
The
emitterSnapshot(type) method lets you remove all event listeners before emitting an event that might add more event listeners which shouldn't be removed. In the example below,
thing removes all events and then emits a
'destroy' event, resulting in a
'create' event handler being attached. If we just used
thing.off() after emitting the destroy event, the
'create' event handler would be wiped out too (or the consumer would have to know implementation details as to avoid this issue).
var thing = λ.emitter();
thing.on('foo', foo);
thing.on('bar', bar);
thing.on('destroy', function () {
thing.on('create', reinitialize);
});
var destroy = thing.emitterSnapshot('destroy');
thing.off();
destroy();
The emitter can be configured with the following options, too.
async Debounce listeners asynchronously. By default they're executed in sequence.
throws Throw an exception if an
error event is emitted and no listeners are defined. Defaults to
true.
var thing = λ.emitter(); // also, λ.emitter({ foo: 'bar' })
thing.once('something', function (level) {
console.log('something FIRST TROLL');
});
thing.on('something', function (level) {
console.log('something level ' + level);
});
thing.emit('something', 4);
thing.emit('something', 5);
// <- 'something FIRST TROLL'
// <- 'something level 4'
// <- 'something level 5'
Returns
thing.
Events of type
error have a special behavior.
λ.emitter will throw if there are no
error listeners when an error event is emitted. This behavior can be turned off setting
throws: false in the options.
var thing = { foo: 'bar' };
λ.emitter(thing);
thing.emit('error', 'foo');
<- throws 'foo'
If an
'error' listener is registered, then it'll work just like any other event type.
var thing = { foo: 'bar' };
λ.emitter(thing);
thing.on('error', function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
thing.emit('error', 'foo');
<- 'foo'
λ.curry(fn, ...arguments)
Returns a function bound with some arguments and a
next callback.
λ.curry(fn, 1, 3, 5);
// <- function (next) { fn(1, 3, 5, next); }
async
async
λ
|Aimed at Noders
|Tailored for browsers
|Arrays for some, collections for others
|Collections for everyone!
apply
curry
parallel
concurrent
parallelLimit
concurrent
mapSeries
map.series
|More comprehensive
|More focused
~29.6k (minified, uncompressed)
~2.7k (minified, uncompressed)
λ isn't meant to be a replacement for
async. It aims to provide a more focused library, and a bit more consistency.
If you need support for one of the legacy browsers listed below, you'll need
contra.shim.js.
require('contra/shim');
var λ = require('contra');
<script src='contra.shim.js'></script>
<script src='contra.js'></script>
<script>
var λ = contra;
</script>
The shim currently clocks around
~1.2k minified, uncompressed.
MIT