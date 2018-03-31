openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cp

contour_plot

by Ben Frederickson
0.0.1 (see all)

A D3 plugin to draw contour plots of 2D functions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

contour_plot

A D3 plugin to draw contour plots of 2D functions.

Uses the marching squares algorithm from d3.geom.contour to generate contour lines.

This project is a work in progress, and not ready for public consumption. Notably this doesn't generate

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install contour_plot. Otherwise, download the latest release.

Example

Draw the Goldstein Price function:

function goldsteinPrice(x, y) {
    return (1. + Math.pow(x + y + 1, 2) *
    (19 - 14*x + 3*x*x - 14 * y + 6 * x * x + 3 * y * y))
    * (30 + Math.pow(2*x-3*y, 2)*(18 - 32*x + 12 * x * x + 48*y - 36 * x * y + 27 * y* y));
}

var plot = contour_plot.ContourPlot()
    .f(goldsteinPrice)
    .drawAxis(true)
    .xDomain([-2, 2])
    .yDomain([1, -2])
    .colourRange(["white", "green"]);

var elements = plot(d3.select("#contour_graph"));

Should produce something like:

Example

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial