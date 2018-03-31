A D3 plugin to draw contour plots of 2D functions.
Uses the marching squares algorithm from d3.geom.contour to generate contour lines.
This project is a work in progress, and not ready for public consumption. Notably this doesn't generate
If you use NPM,
npm install contour_plot. Otherwise, download the latest
release.
Draw the Goldstein Price function:
function goldsteinPrice(x, y) {
return (1. + Math.pow(x + y + 1, 2) *
(19 - 14*x + 3*x*x - 14 * y + 6 * x * x + 3 * y * y))
* (30 + Math.pow(2*x-3*y, 2)*(18 - 32*x + 12 * x * x + 48*y - 36 * x * y + 27 * y* y));
}
var plot = contour_plot.ContourPlot()
.f(goldsteinPrice)
.drawAxis(true)
.xDomain([-2, 2])
.yDomain([1, -2])
.colourRange(["white", "green"]);
var elements = plot(d3.select("#contour_graph"));
Should produce something like: