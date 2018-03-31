A D3 plugin to draw contour plots of 2D functions.

Uses the marching squares algorithm from d3.geom.contour to generate contour lines.

This project is a work in progress, and not ready for public consumption. Notably this doesn't generate

Installing

If you use NPM, npm install contour_plot . Otherwise, download the latest release.

Example

Draw the Goldstein Price function:

function goldsteinPrice ( x, y ) { return ( 1. + Math .pow(x + y + 1 , 2 ) * ( 19 - 14 *x + 3 *x*x - 14 * y + 6 * x * x + 3 * y * y)) * ( 30 + Math .pow( 2 *x -3 *y, 2 )*( 18 - 32 *x + 12 * x * x + 48 *y - 36 * x * y + 27 * y* y)); } var plot = contour_plot.ContourPlot() .f(goldsteinPrice) .drawAxis( true ) .xDomain([ -2 , 2 ]) .yDomain([ 1 , -2 ]) .colourRange([ "white" , "green" ]); var elements = plot(d3.select( "#contour_graph" ));

Should produce something like: