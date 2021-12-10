The Contexture DSL (Domain Specific Language) Processor
Contexture is a tool for running the Contexture DSL, which is primarily about abstracting queries/filters and results/aggregrations.
Each leaf node in a Contexture Tree can affect other leaf nodes (e.g., acting as a filter) and has results of it's own (e.g. a top N aggregation or search results) which are affected by the other nodes.
Non leaf nodes describe how leaves relate to each other, e.g. as a boolean join of
and/
or, and Contexture is smart enough to make sure that filters are included based on their joins - e.g. two nodes
ored together won't affect each other's results, but they will if they're
anded together.
The canonical example of a Contexture Node is faceted search, where you have a checkbox list that is both a filter (restricts results to things checked) and an aggregation (show the top n values which can be checked). Contexture allows them to be nested in advanced searches with boolean joins like
and/
or/
not.
Contexture takes as input the tree DSL and returns it hydrated with contextual results on it's
context, and uses
providers for different backing data stores (like elasticsearch and mongo) to actually run the search results. This means that Contexture typically runs on the server, but it doesn't have to - you can build providers that call APIs instead of directly hitting a database.
While the Contexture DSL can be built anyway you'd like, it pairs well with the
contexture-client, which leverages the generic structure and makes sure things update only when needed.
|Github
|npm
|Description
contexture
contexture
|The core library that exectues the DSL to retrieve data
contexture-elasticsearch
contexture-elasticsearch
|Elasticsearch provider for contexture
contexture-mongo
contexture-mongo
|MongoDB provider for contexture
contexture-client
contexture-client
|The client library that manages the DSL, allowing for hyper efficient updates running only what is exactly needed
contexture-react
contexture-react
|React components for building contexture interfaces
contexture-export
contexture-export
|Export searches into files or any other target
contexture-ec18-talk
|n/a
|Elasticon 2018 Talk About Contexture
let Contexture = require('contexture')
let provider = require('contexture-mongo')
let types = require('contexture-mongo/types')
let schemas = require('./path/to/schemas')
let process = Contexture({
schemas,
providers: {
mongo: provider({
getMongooseClient: () => mongoose,
types
})
}
})
Then later:
await process(dsl)
or
await process(dsl, {
debug: true
})
Process can handle a few options:
|Option
|Description
debug
|Sends
_meta as part of the response, which includes per node request records, relevant filters, and other debug info
onResult
|A callback which is called whenever a node finishes producing it's results, which can be used to send partial results over websockets for example
Contexture will process a serialized contexture tree dsl, where each leaf node has a
Schema representing what it is querying and which data
Provider it uses, along with a
Provider-specific
Type that defines how it applies
filters to other contexts and how it interacts with its
Provider to get
results.
Schema
Schema represents a type of data - like a model in an ORM or a Schema in GraphQL. It has one or moreManyProviders
Providers to tie it to a real data source, and well as configuration specific to each
Provider - things like which index, type, or collection to use and type specific config like how to build a
summaryView for results or what fields to highlight by default.-
Provider
Provider contains all of the databaseDB specific logic, including how to actually run a search (
runSearch), how to combine filters in a group (
groupCombinator), any client specific configuration (which in practice is overridden/injected at runtime from sails config), and implementations for all of its
Types
Type
Type is an implementation of a specific node type for a given
Provider. It can include functions to produce a filter (
filter), how it interacts with the
Provider's search function to generate results (
result), and checksChecks to determine if a filter should be included (
hasValue) or if results should be run (
validContext). All of the methods are optional - some node types only have filters (like
bool or
number), some only have results (like
dateHistogram and
terms_stats), and others have both (like
facet). All of the functions can be asynchronous by returning a promise, allowing more complex filters like the
geo filter which can geocode addresses on the fly.
For each of these steps, walk the tree in a parent-first DFS traversal, with each function optionally asynchronous by returning a promise. Along the way, intermediate data is added to contexts on an object called
_meta. For each context, every type/processor combination is pulled on the fly, meaning it will use the correct local
Provider and
Type info even if some contexts have different schemasMultiSchema
_meta, etc)
materializedPaths (used later by
relevantFilters)
filter for each item if it
hasValue
relevantFilters for each item (all filters combined in their groups by the
groupCombinator except for their own filters and any filters related to them in the tree via an
OR
result for each item if it
hasValidContext and is not
filterOnly (as determined by the client event architecture), passing a pre curried search function that includes
relevantFilters so types don't need to worry about it - logging each request on
_meta.requests
took values for all requests to get an accurate number and pass results to
onResult as they come in if they are defined
debug mode, scrub off
_meta from the response
All
Provider must specify the following properties:
groupCombinator
runSearch
relevantFilters function and combined with
groupCombinators), and the criteria for the current context's results (eg
aggs for an es aggregation or
highlight for es results). This function can conditionally do different things based on what it is passed - like knowing if it should run an aggregation or a scan/scroll.
types
Provider's type implementations. It can optionally include a type called
default whose properties will be used if one of its types are missing something (e.g specifying the default behavior of
validContext to always allow or prevent results from running)
Additionally, a provider may expose config for it's client (e.g.
hosts or request
timeout for elasticsearch).
All
Types can implement any if the following properties. All are optional:
filter
OR). Typically JSON but can be a string as in the SQL case.
hasValue
result
runSearch with filters and everything pre-applied (so it is really easy to run searches), the current schema, and the current provider for advanced use cases. This can run one or more async calls - as long as it returns a promise for the final result. If you need to do additional filtering logic, you can use
runSearch on the provider directly instead of the convenient curried version and inspect the
_meta.relevantFilters property to see which filters would have been auto-applied, allowing you to do literally any kind of search you want - but there hasn't been a need for this yet.
validContext
Schemas are named by convention based on their filename and should be in
camelCase. A schema must have one or more provider specific set of configuration properties.
Providers, it will default to the first one unless a provider is also specified with the schema on the data context itself↩
terms_stats without a
sort field).↩
MultiIndexGroupProcessor on the client and handles it in much more elegant way (and in a single service call, instead of
n services calls). A caveat is that it does not currently handle schemas from different providers (because filters are generated based on their context's local schema), so you can't currently mix a elasticsearch schema with a mongo schema (because it could try to call mongo with elastic search filters for example).↩