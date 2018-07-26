About

Adobe® Photoshop® has a variety of helpful blend modes for compositing images from multiple RGBA layers. This small library provides the same functionality for HTML Canvas Contexts, with the goal of producing the same results as Photoshop.

Syntax

overContext.blendOnto( underContext, blendMode, offsetOptions ); - overContext : A CanvasRenderingContext2D - underContext : A CanvasRenderingContext2D - blendMode : A string with the blend mode to use, e.g. 'screen' - offsetOptions : [optional] JS Object with some/all of the following keys: destX, destY The X / Y location in the 'underContext' to blend onto; both default to 0. sourceX, sourceY The X / Y location in the 'overContext' to blend from; both default to 0. width,height The size of the box to blend; both default to 'auto' , blending up to the right and bottom edges of the 'over' context. Width and height may less than specified if there is not enough space on the over or under contexts to fit the blend.

Use

In Node.js

Install the node module npm install context-blender This will also install node-canvas, which requires a working Cairo install. See https://github.com/Automattic/node-canvas#installation for more details. Use the library like so in the scripts: var Canvas = require ( 'context-blender' ); var over = new Canvas( 100 , 100 ).getContext( '2d' ); var under = new Canvas( 100 , 100 ).getContext( '2d' ); over.blendOnto(under, 'screen' ); over.blendOnto(under, 'multiply' ,{ destX : 17 , destY : 42 }); over.blendOnto(under, 'add' ,{ destX : 17 , destY : 42 , sourceX : 32 , sourceY : 128 , width : 16 , height : 16 });

In a Web Browser

var over = someCanvas.getContext( '2d' ); var under = anotherCanvas.getContext( '2d' ); over.blendOnto(under, 'screen' ); over.blendOnto(under, 'multiply' ,{ destX : 17 , destY : 42 }); over.blendOnto(under, 'add' ,{ destX : 17 , destY : 42 , sourceX : 32 , sourceY : 128 , width : 16 , height : 16 });

Supported Blend Modes

The following blend modes work perfectly (or as nearly as the vagaries of the HTML Canvas allow):

normal (or src-over )

(or ) src-in

screen

multiply

difference

exclusion

The following additional blend modes mostly work as intended, but have issues when it comes to dealing with low-opacity colors.

Test images are the result of blending



over top of



(where the "lighter" repetitions are the result of lowered opacity).

add (or plus ) - Photoshop's "Linear Dodge (add)" blend mode does not perform addition on the opacities of the two layers. I have not yet figured out what it does instead. For now, this mode performs simple numeric addition, the same as the SVG 1.2 "plus" mode. Photoshop context-blender

lighten (or lighter ) - the result is slightly too dark when the opacity falls and incorrectly 'favors' a higher-opacity source. Photoshop context-blender

darken (or darker ) - the result is too dark when combining low-opacity regions, and does not properly 'favor' the higher-opacity source. Photoshop context-blender

overlay - this is correct where both the over and under images are 100% opaque; the lower the alpha of either/both images, the more the colors become too desaturated. Photoshop context-blender

hardlight - this is the opposite of "overlay" and experiences similar problems where either image is not fully opaque. Photoshop context-blender

colordodge (or dodge ) - works correctly only under 100% opacity Photoshop context-blender

colorburn (or burn ) - works correctly only under 100% opacity Photoshop context-blender

softlight Photoshop context-blender

luminosity Photoshop context-blender

color Photoshop context-blender

hue Photoshop context-blender

saturation Photoshop context-blender

lightercolor Photoshop context-blender

darkercolor Photoshop context-blender

Requirements/Browser Support

Should work on any user agent that supplies a CanvasRenderingContext2D along with getImageData and putImageData .

This includes using the node-canvas library under Node.js.

This library was created around the need solely for a one-off 'screen' blend mode to match the company-mandated style for bar graphs used internally, previously only available via a Microsoft® Excel® template. Clearly this functionality is useful in more contexts than just my one-off, so I decided to make a framework around it and encourage others to help figure out the formulae. Please, fork this project, add blend modes and/or fix math, and send me pull requests! I feel certain that the resources must exist out there on the equations Photoshop uses in the presence of alpha, but so far I have not found them.

History

Fix alpha on all blend modes to exactly match Photoshop.

Release as a Node.js module.

Add blend modes: softlight , luminosity , color , hue , saturation , lightercolor , darkercolor .

, , , , , , . Greatly improve the accuracy of many blend modes.

Great thanks to Pixelero for amazing contributions!

Improve perf of lighten and darken blend modes.

Add blend modes: hardlight , colordodge , colorburn , darken , lighten , exclusion . Thanks gingerbeardman!

Improve result of overlay blend mode.

Added array blendOnto.supportedBlendModes for enumerating modes.

for enumerating modes. Added object blendOnto.supports for testing if a mode is supported.

for testing if a mode is supported. Test for getImageData() to be present (prevent loading on excanvas).

Initial working release.

Supported blend modes: normal , screen , multiply , difference , src-in , add

Known broken: overlay , dodge

Reference Material

To report bugs or request additional features, please use the Context-Blender Issues page for this project.

License

This library is released under an MIT-style license. That generally means that you are free to do almost anything you want with it as long as you give a bit of credit where credit is due. See the LICENSE file included for the actual legal limitations.