Generate typings from your Contentful environment.

Content Types become interfaces.

Locales (and your default locale) become string types.

Assets and Rich Text link to Contentful's types.

At Intercom, we use this in our website to increase developer confidence and productivity, ensure that breaking changes to our Content Types don't cause an outage, and because it's neat.

Usage

yarn add --dev contentful-typescript-codegen

Then, add the following to your package.json :

{ // ... "scripts": { "contentful-typescript-codegen": "contentful-typescript-codegen --output @types/generated/contentful.d.ts" } }

Feel free to change the output path to whatever you like.

Next, the codegen will expect you to have created a file called getContentfulEnvironment.js in the root of your project directory, and it should export a promise that resolves with your Contentful environment.

The reason for this is that you can do whatever you like to set up your Contentful Management Client. Here's an example:

const contentfulManagement = require ( "contentful-management" ) module .exports = function ( ) { const contentfulClient = contentfulManagement.createClient({ accessToken : process.env.CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_API_ACCESS_TOKEN, }) return contentfulClient .getSpace(process.env.CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID) .then( space => space.getEnvironment(process.env.CONTENTFUL_ENVIRONMENT)) }

Command line options

Usage $ contentful-typescript-codegen Options

Example output

Here's an idea of what the output will look like for a Content Type:

interface IBlogPostFields { title: string body: Document author: IAuthor image: Asset published: boolean | null tags: string [] ctaVariant: "new-cta" | "old-cta" } export interface IBlogPost extends Entry<IBlogPostFields> {}

You can see that a few things are handled for you: