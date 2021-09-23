Generate typings from your Contentful environment.
At Intercom, we use this in our website to increase developer confidence and productivity, ensure that breaking changes to our Content Types don't cause an outage, and because it's neat.
yarn add --dev contentful-typescript-codegen
Then, add the following to your
package.json:
{
// ...
"scripts": {
"contentful-typescript-codegen": "contentful-typescript-codegen --output @types/generated/contentful.d.ts"
}
}
Feel free to change the output path to whatever you like.
Next, the codegen will expect you to have created a file called
getContentfulEnvironment.js in the
root of your project directory, and it should export a promise that resolves with your Contentful
environment.
The reason for this is that you can do whatever you like to set up your Contentful Management Client. Here's an example:
const contentfulManagement = require("contentful-management")
module.exports = function() {
const contentfulClient = contentfulManagement.createClient({
accessToken: process.env.CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_API_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
return contentfulClient
.getSpace(process.env.CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID)
.then(space => space.getEnvironment(process.env.CONTENTFUL_ENVIRONMENT))
}
Usage
$ contentful-typescript-codegen --output <file> <options>
Options
--output, -o Where to write to
--poll, -p Continuously refresh types
--interval N, -i The interval in seconds at which to poll (defaults to 15)
Here's an idea of what the output will look like for a Content Type:
interface IBlogPostFields {
/** Title */
title: string
/** Body */
body: Document
/** Author link */
author: IAuthor
/** Image */
image: Asset
/** Published? */
published: boolean | null
/** Tags */
tags: string[]
/** Blog CTA variant */
ctaVariant: "new-cta" | "old-cta"
}
/**
* A blog post.
*/
export interface IBlogPost extends Entry<IBlogPostFields> {}
You can see that a few things are handled for you:
author, are resolved to other TypeScript interfaces.
| null appended to their type.