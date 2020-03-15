Transmit data from Contentful to Algolia

The application syncs content between Contentful and Algolia. You can configure the service to run with Drafts (Preview API) from Contentful and put it in different indexes in Algolia. The prefix of each index can be configured.

Install the module

npm install --save contentful-to-algolia

Documentation

The main method of Sync:

sync( Array < types > , String < indexName > , [Function < callback > ], [String < entryId > ], [Function < manipulateSingle > ] )

Sync multiple content types from Contentful to Algolia

Usage

const ContentfulToAlgolia = require ( 'contentful-to-algolia' ); const Sync = new ContentfulToAlgolia( Object <config>); Sync.sync( String < type >, String <indexName>, [ Function <callback>], [ String <entryId>], [ Function <manipulateSingle>] );

Example config

You can find a sample configuration in config.sample.js.

Todo

Remove elements which are not used anymore

Use Contentful's Syncronisation API

Tests

License

This project is under MIT license, 2017, ⓒ Hans Christian Reinl. Read more in LICENSE.