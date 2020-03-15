The application syncs content between Contentful and Algolia. You can configure the service to run with Drafts (Preview API) from Contentful and put it in different indexes in Algolia. The prefix of each index can be configured.
npm install --save contentful-to-algolia
The main method of Sync:
sync(
Array <types>,
String <indexName>,
[Function <callback>],
[String <entryId>],
[Function <manipulateSingle>]
)
Sync multiple content types from Contentful to Algolia
// Require module
const ContentfulToAlgolia = require('contentful-to-algolia');
// Generate new instance
const Sync = new ContentfulToAlgolia(Object <config>);
// Sync data
Sync.sync(
String <type>,
String <indexName>,
[Function <callback>],
[String <entryId>],
[Function <manipulateSingle>]
);
You can find a sample configuration in config.sample.js.
This project is under MIT license, 2017, ⓒ Hans Christian Reinl. Read more in LICENSE.