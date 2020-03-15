openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

114

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Transmit data from Contentful to Algolia

The application syncs content between Contentful and Algolia. You can configure the service to run with Drafts (Preview API) from Contentful and put it in different indexes in Algolia. The prefix of each index can be configured.

Install the module

npm install --save contentful-to-algolia

Documentation

The main method of Sync:

sync(
  Array <types>,
  String <indexName>,
  [Function <callback>],
  [String <entryId>],
  [Function <manipulateSingle>]
)

Sync multiple content types from Contentful to Algolia

Usage

// Require module
const ContentfulToAlgolia = require('contentful-to-algolia');

// Generate new instance
const Sync = new ContentfulToAlgolia(Object <config>);

// Sync data
Sync.sync(
  String <type>,
  String <indexName>,
  [Function <callback>],
  [String <entryId>],
  [Function <manipulateSingle>]
);

Example config

You can find a sample configuration in config.sample.js.

Todo

  • Remove elements which are not used anymore
  • Use Contentful's Syncronisation API
  • Tests

License

This project is under MIT license, 2017, ⓒ Hans Christian Reinl. Read more in LICENSE.

