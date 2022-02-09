openbase logo
contentful-sdk-core

by contentful
6.10.4 (see all)

Core modules for the Contentful JS SDKs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

contentful-sdk-core

This package contains some core modules and utilities used by both the contentful.js and contentful-management.js SDKs.

About

Contentful provides a content infrastructure for digital teams to power content in websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship digital products faster.

Installation

npm install --saveDev contentful-sdk-core

Use case

Support

We support LTS versions of Node.js and all current browsers in their last 3 versions including IE 11.

ES2015 modules version

For bundlers like webpack2 and rollup we support the module & jsnext:main entry in the package.json

Development

Create the default and the es-modules build:

npm run build

Run Tests:

Run only the unit tests:

npm run test

Run unit tests including coverage report:

npm run test:cover

Run unit tests with coverage report and display the result in your browser:

npm run browser-coverage

Emulate a CI test run:

npm run test:ci-emulate

Enable debug mode for tests:

npm run test:debug

