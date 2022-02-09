This package contains some core modules and utilities used by both the contentful.js and contentful-management.js SDKs.
Contentful provides a content infrastructure for digital teams to power content in websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship digital products faster.
npm install --saveDev contentful-sdk-core
This package contains some core modules and utilities used by both the contentful.js and contentful-management.js SDKs.
We support LTS versions of Node.js and all current browsers in their last 3 versions including IE 11.
For bundlers like webpack2 and rollup we support the
module &
jsnext:main entry in the package.json
npm run build
Run only the unit tests:
npm run test
Run unit tests including coverage report:
npm run test:cover
Run unit tests with coverage report and display the result in your browser:
npm run browser-coverage
Emulate a CI test run:
npm run test:ci-emulate
Enable debug mode for tests:
npm run test:debug