contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer

by paramander
2.0.1 (see all)

Render Contentful Rich Text field using Vue

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

rich-text-vue-renderer

Vue renderer for the Contentful rich text field type.

Version 2.x dropped support for Node 8. If you need Node 8 support, remain on 1.x!

Installation

Using npm:

npm install contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer

Using yarn:

yarn add contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer

Usage

<script>
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';

const document = {
  nodeType: 'document',
  content: [
    {
      nodeType: 'paragraph',
      content: [
        {
          nodeType: 'text',
          value: 'Hello world!',
          marks: [],
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      document
    };
  }
}
</script>

<template>
    <RichTextRenderer :document="document" />
</template>
<!-- Will render in Vue as -> <p :key="key">Hello world!</p> -->

<script>
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';

const document = {
  nodeType: 'document',
  content: [
    {
      nodeType: 'paragraph',
      content: [
        {
          nodeType: 'text',
          value: 'Hello',
          marks: [{ type: 'bold' }],
        },
        {
          nodeType: 'text',
          value: ' world!',
          marks: [{ type: 'italic' }],
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      document
    };
  }
}
</script>

<template>
    <RichTextRenderer :document="document" />
</template>

You can also pass custom renderers for both marks and nodes as an optional parameter like so:

<script>
import { BLOCKS, MARKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types';
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';

const document = {
  nodeType: 'document',
  content: [
    {
      nodeType: 'paragraph',
      content: [
        {
          nodeType: 'text',
          value: 'Hello',
          marks: [{ type: 'bold' }]
        },
        {
          nodeType: 'text',
          value: ' world!',
          marks: [{ type: 'italic' }]
        },
      ],
    },
  ]
};

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      document
    };
  },

  methods: {
    renderMarks() {
      return {
        [MARKS.BOLD]: (text, key, h) => h('custom-bold', { key: key }, text)
      };
    },
    renderNodes() {
      return {
        [BLOCKS.PARAGRAPH]: (node, key, h, next) => h('custom-paragraph', { key: key }, next(node.content, key, h, next))
      }
    };
  }
}
</script>

<template>
    <RichTextRenderer :document="document" :nodeRenderers="renderNodes()" :markRenderers="renderMarks()" />
</template>
<!-- Will render in Vue as -> <custom-paragraph :key="key"><custom-bold :key="key">Hello</custom-bold><u :key="key"> world!</u></custom-paragraph> -->

Last, but not least, you can pass a custom rendering component for an embedded entry:

<script>
import { BLOCKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types';
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';

const document = {
  nodeType: 'document',
  content: [
    {
      nodeType: 'embedded-entry-block',
      data: {
        target: (...)Link<'Entry'>(...);
      },
    },
  ]
};

// Example function to render an embedded entry in a RichText editor.
// For instance, a react-router link to an entry.
const customEmbeddedEntry = (node, key, h) => {
  return h('Link', { key: key, to: 'link to embedded entry' }, 'content for the <Link> component');
};

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      document
    }
  },

  methods: {
    renderNodes() {
      return {
        [BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY]: customEmbeddedEntry
      }
    }
  }
}
</script>

<template>
    <RichTextRenderer :document="document" :nodeRenderers="renderNodes()" />
</template>
<!-- Will render as -> <custom-component :key="key">(...)Link<'Entry'>(...)</custom-component> -->

The nodeRenderers prop should be one of the following BLOCKS and INLINES properties as defined in @contentful/rich-text-types:

  • BLOCKS

    • DOCUMENT
    • PARAGRAPH
    • HEADING_1
    • HEADING_2
    • HEADING_3
    • HEADING_4
    • HEADING_5
    • HEADING_6
    • UL_LIST
    • OL_LIST
    • LIST_ITEM
    • QUOTE
    • HR
    • EMBEDDED_ENTRY
    • EMBEDDED_ASSET

  • INLINES

    • EMBEDDED_ENTRY (this is different from the BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY)
    • HYPERLINK
    • ENTRY_HYPERLINK
    • ASSET_HYPERLINK

The markRenderers prop should be one of the following MARKS properties as defined in @contentful/rich-text-types:

  • BOLD
  • ITALIC
  • UNDERLINE
  • CODE

