Vue renderer for the Contentful rich text field type.

Version 2.x dropped support for Node 8. If you need Node 8 support, remain on 1.x!

Installation

Using npm:

npm install contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer

Using yarn:

yarn add contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer

Usage

< script > import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer' ; const document = { nodeType : 'document' , content : [ { nodeType : 'paragraph' , content : [ { nodeType : 'text' , value : 'Hello world!' , marks : [], }, ], }, ], }; export default { data() { return { document }; } } </ script > < template > < RichTextRenderer :document = "document" /> </ template >

< script > import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer' ; const document = { nodeType : 'document' , content : [ { nodeType : 'paragraph' , content : [ { nodeType : 'text' , value : 'Hello' , marks : [{ type : 'bold' }], }, { nodeType : 'text' , value : ' world!' , marks : [{ type : 'italic' }], }, ], }, ], }; export default { data() { return { document }; } } </ script > < template > < RichTextRenderer :document = "document" /> </ template >

You can also pass custom renderers for both marks and nodes as an optional parameter like so:

< script > import { BLOCKS, MARKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types' ; import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer' ; const document = { nodeType : 'document' , content : [ { nodeType : 'paragraph' , content : [ { nodeType : 'text' , value : 'Hello' , marks : [{ type : 'bold' }] }, { nodeType : 'text' , value : ' world!' , marks : [{ type : 'italic' }] }, ], }, ] }; export default { data() { return { document }; }, methods : { renderMarks() { return { [MARKS.BOLD]: ( text, key, h ) => h( 'custom-bold' , { key : key }, text) }; }, renderNodes() { return { [BLOCKS.PARAGRAPH]: ( node, key, h, next ) => h( 'custom-paragraph' , { key : key }, next(node.content, key, h, next)) } }; } } </ script > < template > < RichTextRenderer :document = "document" :nodeRenderers = "renderNodes()" :markRenderers = "renderMarks()" /> </ template >

Last, but not least, you can pass a custom rendering component for an embedded entry:

< script > import { BLOCKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types' ; import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer' ; const document = { nodeType : 'document' , content : [ { nodeType : 'embedded-entry-block' , data : { target : (...)Link< 'Entry' >(...); }, }, ] }; const customEmbeddedEntry = ( node, key, h ) => { return h( 'Link' , { key : key, to : 'link to embedded entry' }, 'content for the <Link> component' ); }; export default { data() { return { document } }, methods : { renderNodes() { return { [BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY]: customEmbeddedEntry } } } } </ script > < template > < RichTextRenderer :document = "document" :nodeRenderers = "renderNodes()" /> </ template >

The nodeRenderers prop should be one of the following BLOCKS and INLINES properties as defined in @contentful/rich-text-types :

BLOCKS DOCUMENT PARAGRAPH HEADING_1 HEADING_2 HEADING_3 HEADING_4 HEADING_5 HEADING_6 UL_LIST OL_LIST LIST_ITEM QUOTE HR EMBEDDED_ENTRY EMBEDDED_ASSET

INLINES EMBEDDED_ENTRY (this is different from the BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY ) HYPERLINK ENTRY_HYPERLINK ASSET_HYPERLINK



The markRenderers prop should be one of the following MARKS properties as defined in @contentful/rich-text-types :