Vue renderer for the Contentful rich text field type.
Using npm:
npm install contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer
Using yarn:
yarn add contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer
<script>
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';
const document = {
nodeType: 'document',
content: [
{
nodeType: 'paragraph',
content: [
{
nodeType: 'text',
value: 'Hello world!',
marks: [],
},
],
},
],
};
export default {
data() {
return {
document
};
}
}
</script>
<template>
<RichTextRenderer :document="document" />
</template>
<!-- Will render in Vue as -> <p :key="key">Hello world!</p> -->
<script>
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';
const document = {
nodeType: 'document',
content: [
{
nodeType: 'paragraph',
content: [
{
nodeType: 'text',
value: 'Hello',
marks: [{ type: 'bold' }],
},
{
nodeType: 'text',
value: ' world!',
marks: [{ type: 'italic' }],
},
],
},
],
};
export default {
data() {
return {
document
};
}
}
</script>
<template>
<RichTextRenderer :document="document" />
</template>
You can also pass custom renderers for both marks and nodes as an optional parameter like so:
<script>
import { BLOCKS, MARKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types';
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';
const document = {
nodeType: 'document',
content: [
{
nodeType: 'paragraph',
content: [
{
nodeType: 'text',
value: 'Hello',
marks: [{ type: 'bold' }]
},
{
nodeType: 'text',
value: ' world!',
marks: [{ type: 'italic' }]
},
],
},
]
};
export default {
data() {
return {
document
};
},
methods: {
renderMarks() {
return {
[MARKS.BOLD]: (text, key, h) => h('custom-bold', { key: key }, text)
};
},
renderNodes() {
return {
[BLOCKS.PARAGRAPH]: (node, key, h, next) => h('custom-paragraph', { key: key }, next(node.content, key, h, next))
}
};
}
}
</script>
<template>
<RichTextRenderer :document="document" :nodeRenderers="renderNodes()" :markRenderers="renderMarks()" />
</template>
<!-- Will render in Vue as -> <custom-paragraph :key="key"><custom-bold :key="key">Hello</custom-bold><u :key="key"> world!</u></custom-paragraph> -->
Last, but not least, you can pass a custom rendering component for an embedded entry:
<script>
import { BLOCKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types';
import RichTextRenderer from 'contentful-rich-text-vue-renderer';
const document = {
nodeType: 'document',
content: [
{
nodeType: 'embedded-entry-block',
data: {
target: (...)Link<'Entry'>(...);
},
},
]
};
// Example function to render an embedded entry in a RichText editor.
// For instance, a react-router link to an entry.
const customEmbeddedEntry = (node, key, h) => {
return h('Link', { key: key, to: 'link to embedded entry' }, 'content for the <Link> component');
};
export default {
data() {
return {
document
}
},
methods: {
renderNodes() {
return {
[BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY]: customEmbeddedEntry
}
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<RichTextRenderer :document="document" :nodeRenderers="renderNodes()" />
</template>
<!-- Will render as -> <custom-component :key="key">(...)Link<'Entry'>(...)</custom-component> -->
The
nodeRenderers prop should be one of the following
BLOCKS and
INLINES properties as defined in
@contentful/rich-text-types:
BLOCKS
DOCUMENT
PARAGRAPH
HEADING_1
HEADING_2
HEADING_3
HEADING_4
HEADING_5
HEADING_6
UL_LIST
OL_LIST
LIST_ITEM
QUOTE
HR
EMBEDDED_ENTRY
EMBEDDED_ASSET
INLINES
EMBEDDED_ENTRY (this is different from the
BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY)
HYPERLINK
ENTRY_HYPERLINK
ASSET_HYPERLINK
The
markRenderers prop should be one of the following
MARKS properties as defined in
@contentful/rich-text-types:
BOLD
ITALIC
UNDERLINE
CODE