Suppose you have a Contentful query's response JSON. The links are nice, but what we really usually need is the response with a resolved object graph.
contentful-resolve-response does just that:
var resolveResponse = require('contentful-resolve-response');
var response = {
items: [
{
someValue: 'wow',
someLink: { sys: { type: 'Link', linkType: 'Entry', id: 'suchId' } }
}
],
includes: {
Entry: [
{ sys: { type: 'Entry', id: 'suchId' }, very: 'doge' }
]
}
};
var items = resolveResponse(response)
// Responds with the resolved array of items.
console.log(items);
// produces:
// re`solved` object [Array] of items.
[
{
// Value stays the same
someValue: 'wow',
// Link gets replaced by the actual object from `includes.Entry`
someLink: {sys: {type: 'Entry', id: 'suchId'}, very: 'doge'}
}
]
Note that: