contentful-resolve-response

by contentful
1.3.0 (see all)

Resolve items & includes of a Contentful API response into a proper object graph

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

336K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

contentful-resolve-response

npm

Suppose you have a Contentful query's response JSON. The links are nice, but what we really usually need is the response with a resolved object graph.

contentful-resolve-response does just that:

var resolveResponse = require('contentful-resolve-response');

var response = {
  items: [
    {
      someValue: 'wow',
      someLink: { sys: { type: 'Link', linkType: 'Entry', id: 'suchId' } }
    }
  ],
  includes: {
    Entry: [
      { sys: { type: 'Entry', id: 'suchId' }, very: 'doge' }
    ]
  }
};

var items = resolveResponse(response)
// Responds with the resolved array of items.

console.log(items);

// produces:
// re`solved` object [Array] of items.
  [
    {
      // Value stays the same
      someValue: 'wow',

      // Link gets replaced by the actual object from `includes.Entry`
      someLink: {sys: {type: 'Entry', id: 'suchId'}, very: 'doge'}
    }
  ]

Note that:

  • Multiple links to the same resource will point to the same object
  • Circular references are possible, still!!

