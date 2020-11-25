Suppose you have a Contentful query's response JSON. The links are nice, but what we really usually need is the response with a resolved object graph.

contentful-resolve-response does just that:

var resolveResponse = require ( 'contentful-resolve-response' ); var response = { items : [ { someValue : 'wow' , someLink : { sys : { type : 'Link' , linkType : 'Entry' , id : 'suchId' } } } ], includes : { Entry : [ { sys : { type : 'Entry' , id : 'suchId' }, very : 'doge' } ] } }; var items = resolveResponse(response) console .log(items); [ { someValue : 'wow' , someLink : { sys : { type : 'Entry' , id : 'suchId' }, very : 'doge' } } ]

Note that: