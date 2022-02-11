Describe and execute changes to your content model and transform entry content.
migration
createContentType(id[, opts]) : ContentType
editContentType(id[, opts]) : ContentType
deleteContentType(id)
transformEntries(config)
deriveLinkedEntries(config)
transformEntriesToType(config)
createTag(id[, opts])
editTag(id[, opts])
deleteTag(id)
setTagsForEntries(config)
context
createField(id[, opts]) : Field
editField(id[, opts]) : Field
deleteField(id) : void
changeFieldId (currentId, newId) : void
moveField (id) : MovableField
changeFieldControl (fieldId, widgetNamespace, widgetId[, settings]) : void
resetFieldControl (fieldId) : void
copyFieldControl (sourceFieldId, destinationFieldId) : void
addSidebarWidget (widgetNamespace, widgetId[, settings, insertBeforeWidgetId]) : void
updateSidebarWidget (widgetNamespace, widgetId, settings) : void
removeSidebarWidget (widgetNamespace, widgetId) : void
resetSidebarToDefault () : void
configureEntryEditor (widgetNamespace, widgetId[, settings]) : void
configureEntryEditors (EntryEditor[]) : void
resetEntryEditorToDefault () : void
npm install contentful-migration
We moved the CLI version of this tool into our Contentful CLI. This allows our users to use and install only one single CLI tool to get the full Contentful experience.
Please have a look at the Contentful CLI migration command documentation to learn more about how to use this as command line tool.
Usage as a library
const { runMigration } = require('contentful-migration')
const options = {
filePath: '<migration-file-path>',
spaceId: '<space-id>',
accessToken: '<access-token>'
}
runMigration(options)
.then(() => console.log('Migration Done!'))
.catch((e) => console.error(e))
In your migration description file, export a function that accepts the
migration object as its argument. For example:
module.exports = function (migration, context) {
const dog = migration.createContentType('dog');
const name = dog.createField('name');
name.type('Symbol').required(true);
};
You can also pass the function directly. For example:
const { runMigration } = require('contentful-migration')
function migrationFunction (migration, context) {
const dog = migration.createContentType('dog');
const name = dog.createField('name');
name.type('Symbol').required(true);
}
const options = {
migrationFunction,
spaceId: '<space-id>',
accessToken: '<access-token>'
}
runMigration(options)
.then(() => console.log('Migration Done!'))
.catch((e) => console.error(e))
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|Required
|filePath
|string
|The path to the migration file
|if
migrationFunction is not supplied
|migrationFunction
|function
|Specify the migration function directly. See the expected signature.
|if
filePath is not supplied
|spaceId
|string
|ID of the space to run the migration script on
|true
|environmentId
'master'
|string
|ID of the environment within the space to run the
|false
|accessToken
|string
|The access token to use
|true
|yes
|false
|boolean
|Skips any confirmation before applying the migration,script
|false
|requestBatchSize
|100
|number
|Limit for every single request
|false
|headers
|object
|Additional headers to attach to the requests
|false
All methods described below can be used in two flavors:
The chained approach:
const author = migration.createContentType('author')
.name('Author')
.description('Author of blog posts or pages')
The object approach:
const author = migration.createContentType('author', {
name: 'Author',
description: 'Author of blog posts or pages'
})
While both approaches work, it is recommended to use the chained approach since validation errors will display context information whenever an error is detected, along with a line number. The object notation will lead the validation error to only show the line where the object is described, whereas the chained notation will show precisely where the error is located.
migration
The main interface for creating and editing content types and tags.
createContentType(id[, opts]) : ContentType
Creates a content type with provided
id and returns a reference to the newly created content type.
id : string – The ID of the content type.
opts : Object – Content type definition, with the following options:
name : string – Name of the content type.
description : string – Description of the content type.
displayField : string – ID of the field to use as the display field for the content type. This is referred to as the "Entry title" in the web application.
editContentType(id[, opts]) : ContentType
Edits an existing content type of provided
id and returns a reference to the content type.
Uses the same options as
createContentType.
deleteContentType(id)
Deletes the content type with the provided id and returns
undefined. Note that the content type must not have any entries.
transformEntries(config)
For the given content type, transforms all its entries according to the user-provided
transformEntryForLocale function. For each entry, the CLI will call this function once per locale in the space, passing in the
from fields and the locale as arguments.
The transform function is expected to return an object with the desired target fields. If it returns
undefined, this entry locale will be left untouched.
config : Object – Content transformation definition, with the following properties:
contentType : string (required) – Content type ID
from : array (required) – Array of the source field IDs
to : array (required) – Array of the target field IDs
transformEntryForLocale : function (fields, locale): object (required) – Transformation function to be applied.
fields is an object containing each of the
from fields. Each field will contain their current localized values (i.e.
fields == {myField: {'en-US': 'my field value'}})
locale one of the locales in the space being transformed
The return value must be an object with the same keys as specified in
to. Their values will be written to the respective entry fields for the current locale (i.e.
{nameField: 'myNewValue'}). If it returns
undefined, this the values for this locale on the entry will be left untouched.
shouldPublish : bool | 'preserve' (optional) – Flag that specifies publishing of target entries,
preserve will keep current states of the source entries (default
'preserve')
transformEntries Example
migration.transformEntries({
contentType: 'newsArticle',
from: ['author', 'authorCity'],
to: ['byline'],
transformEntryForLocale: function (fromFields, currentLocale) {
if (currentLocale === 'de-DE') {
return;
}
const newByline = `${fromFields.author[currentLocale]} ${fromFields.authorCity[currentLocale]}`;
return { byline: newByline };
}
});
For the complete version, please refer to this example.
deriveLinkedEntries(config)
For each entry of the given content type (source entry), derives a new entry and sets up a reference to it on the source entry. The content of the new entry is generated by the user-provided
deriveEntryForLocale function.
For each source entry, this function will be called as many times as there are locales in the space. Each time, it will be called with the
from fields and one of the locales as arguments.
The derive function is expected to return an object with the desired target fields. If it returns
undefined, the new entry will have no values for the current locale.
config : Object – Entry derivation definition, with the following properties:
contentType : string (required) – Source content type ID
derivedContentType : string (required) – Target content type ID
from : array (required) – Array of the source field IDs
toReferenceField : string (required) – ID of the field on the source content type in which to insert the reference
derivedFields : array (required) – Array of the field IDs on the target content type
identityKey: function (fields): string (required) - Called once per source entry. Returns the ID used for the derived entry, which is also used for de-duplication so that multiple source entries can link to the same derived entry.
fields is an object containing each of the
from fields. Each field will contain their current localized values (i.e.
fields == {myField: {'en-US': 'my field value'}})
deriveEntryForLocale : function (fields, locale): object (required) – Function that generates the field values for the derived entry.
fields is an object containing each of the
from fields. Each field will contain their current localized values (i.e.
fields == {myField: {'en-US': 'my field value'}})
locale one of the locales in the space being transformed
The return value must be an object with the same keys as specified in
derivedFields. Their values will be written to the respective new entry fields for the current locale (i.e.
{nameField: 'myNewValue'})
shouldPublish : bool|'preserve' (optional) – If true, both the source and the derived entries will be published. If false, both will remain in draft state. If preserve, will keep current states of the source entries (default
true)
deriveLinkedEntries(config) Example
migration.deriveLinkedEntries({
contentType: 'dog',
derivedContentType: 'owner',
from: ['owner'],
toReferenceField: 'ownerRef',
derivedFields: ['firstName', 'lastName'],
identityKey: async (fromFields) => {
return fromFields.owner['en-US'].toLowerCase().replace(' ', '-');
},
shouldPublish: true,
deriveEntryForLocale: async (inputFields, locale) => {
if (locale !== 'en-US') {
return;
}
const [firstName, lastName] = inputFields.owner[locale].split(' ');
return {
firstName,
lastName
};
}
});
For the complete version of this migration, please refer to this example.
transformEntriesToType(config)
For the given (source) content type, transforms all its entries according to the user-provided
transformEntryForLocale function into a new entry of a specific different (target) content type. For each entry, the CLI will call the function
transformEntryForLocale once per locale in the space, passing in the
from fields and the locale as arguments. The transform function is expected to return an object with the desired target fields. If it returns
undefined, this entry locale will be left untouched.
config : Object – Content transformation definition, with the following properties:
sourceContentType : string (required) – Content type ID of source entries
targetContentType : string (required) – Targeted Content type ID
from : array (optional) – Array of the source field IDs, returns complete list of fields if not configured
identityKey: function (fields): string (required) - Function to create a new entry ID for the target entry
shouldPublish : bool | 'preserve' (optional) – Flag that specifies publishing of target entries,
preserve will keep current states of the source entries (default
false)
updateReferences : bool (optional) – Flag that specifies if linking entries should be updated with target entries (default
false). Note that this flag does not support Rich Text Fields references.
removeOldEntries : bool (optional) – Flag that specifies if source entries should be deleted (default
false)
transformEntryForLocale : function (fields, locale): object (required) – Transformation function to be applied.
fields is an object containing each of the
from fields. Each field will contain their current localized values (i.e.
fields == {myField: {'en-US': 'my field value'}})
locale one of the locales in the space being transformed
The return value must be an object with the same keys as specified in the
targetContentType. Their values will be written to the respective entry fields for the current locale (i.e.
{nameField: 'myNewValue'}). If it returns
undefined, this the values for this locale on the entry will be left untouched.
transformEntriesToType Example
const MurmurHash3 = require('imurmurhash');
migration.transformEntriesToType({
sourceContentType: 'dog',
targetContentType: 'copycat',
from: ['woofs'],
shouldPublish: false,
updateReferences: false,
removeOldEntries: false,
identityKey: function (fields) {
const value = fields.woofs['en-US'].toString();
return MurmurHash3(value).result().toString();
},
transformEntryForLocale: function (fromFields, currentLocale) {
return {
woofs: `copy - ${fromFields.woofs[currentLocale]}`
};
}
});
For the complete version of this migration, please refer to this example.
createTag(id[, opts, visibility])
Creates a tag with provided
id and returns a reference to the newly created tag.
id : string – The ID of the tag.
opts : Object – Tag definition, with the following options:
name : string – Name of the tag.
visibility : 'private' | 'public' Tag visibility - defaults to
private.
editTag(id[, opts])
Edits an existing tag of provided
id and returns a reference to the tag.
Uses the same options as
createTag.
deleteTag(id)
Deletes the tag with the provided id and returns
undefined. Note that this deletes the tag even if it is still attached to entries or assets.
setTagsForEntries(config)
For the given content type, updates the tags that are attached to its entries according to the user-provided
setTagsForEntry function. For each entry, the CLI will call this function once, passing in the
from fields, link objects of all tags that already are attached to the entry and link objects of all tags available in the environment. The
setTagsForEntry function is expected to return an array with link objects for all tags that are to be added to the entry. If it returns
undefined, the entry will be left untouched.
config : Object – Content transformation definition, with the following properties:
contentType : string (required) – Content type ID
from : array (required) – Array of the source field IDs
setTagsForEntry : function (entryFields, entryTags, apiTags): array (required) – Transformation function to be applied.
already attached to the entry.
- `entryFields` is an object containing each of the `from` fields.
- `entryTags` is an array containing link objects of all tags
available in the environment.
- `apiTags` is an array containing link objects of all tags
setTagsForEntries Example
migration.createTag('department-sf').name('Department: San Francisco')
migration.createTag('department-ldn').name('Department: London')
const departmentMapping = {
'san-francisco': 'department-sf',
'london': 'department-ldn'
}
migration.setTagsForEntries({
contentType: 'news-article',
from: ['department'],
setTagsForEntry: (entryFields, entryTags, apiTags) => {
const departmentField = entryFields.department['en-US']
const newTag = apiTags.find((tag) => tag.sys.id === departmentMapping[departmentField])
return [
...entryTags,
newTag,
]
}
})
context
There may be cases where you want to use Contentful API features that are not supported by the
migration object. For these cases you have access to the internal configuration of the running migration in a
context object.
module.exports = async function (migration, { makeRequest, spaceId, accessToken }) {
const contentType = await makeRequest({
method: 'GET',
url: `/content_types?sys.id[in]=foo`
});
const anyOtherTool = new AnyOtherTool({ spaceId, accessToken })
};
makeRequest(config)
The function used by the migration object to talk to the Contentful Management API. This can be useful if you want to use API features that may not be supported by the
migration object.
config : Object - Configuration for the request based on the Contentful management SDK
method :
string – HTTP method
url :
string - HTTP endpoint
module.exports = async function (migration, { makeRequest }) {
const contentType = await makeRequest({
method: 'GET',
url: `/content_types?sys.id[in]=foo`
})
};
spaceId :
string
The space ID that was set for the current migration.
accessToken :
string
The access token that was set for the current migration.
For a comprehensive guide to content modelling, please refer to this guide.
createField(id[, opts]) : Field
Creates a field with provided
id.
id : string – The ID of the field.
opts : Object – Field definition, with the following options:
name : string (required) – Field name.
type : string (required) – Field type, amongst the following values:
Symbol (Short text)
Text (Long text)
Integer
Number
Date
Boolean
Object
Location
RichText
Array (requires
items)
Link (requires
linkType)
items : Object (required for type 'Array') – Defines the items of an Array field.
Example:
items: {
type: 'Link',
linkType: 'Entry',
validations: [
{ linkContentType: [ 'my-content-type' ] }
]
}
linkType : string (required for type 'Link') – Type of the referenced entry.
Can take the same values as the ones listed for
type above.
required : boolean – Sets the field as required.
validations : Array – Validations for the field.
Example:
validations: [
{ in: [ 'Web', 'iOS', 'Android' ] }
]
See The CMA documentation for the list of available validations.
localized : boolean – Sets the field as localized.
disabled : boolean – Sets the field as disabled, hence not editable by authors.
omitted : boolean – Sets the field as omitted, hence not sent in response.
deleted : boolean – Sets the field as deleted. Requires to have been
omitted first.
You may prefer using the
deleteField method.
defaultValue : Object – Sets the default value for the field.
Example:
defaultValue: {
"en-US": false,
"de-DE": true
}
editField(id[, opts]) : Field
Edits the field of provided
id.
id : string – The ID of the field to edit.
opts : Object – Same as
createField listed above.
deleteField(id) : void
Shorthand method to omit a field, publish its content type, and then delete the field. This implies that associated content for the field will be lost.
id : string – The ID of the field to delete.
changeFieldId (currentId, newId) : void
Changes the field's ID.
currentId : string – The current ID of the field.
newId : string – The new ID for the field.
moveField (id) : MovableField
Move the field (position of the field in the web editor)
id: string - The ID of the field to move
.moveField(id) returns a movable field type which must be called with a direction function:
.toTheTop()
.toTheBottom()
.beforeField(fieldId)
.afterField(fieldId)
Example:
module.exports = function (migration) {
const food = migration.editContentType('food');
food.createField('calories')
.type('Number')
.name('How many calories does it have?');
food.createField('sugar')
.type('Number')
.name('Amount of sugar');
food.createField('vegan')
.type('Boolean')
.name('Vegan friendly');
food.createField('producer')
.type('Symbol')
.name('Food producer');
food.createField('gmo')
.type('Boolean')
.name('Genetically modified food');
food.moveField('calories').toTheTop();
food.moveField('sugar').toTheBottom();
food.moveField('producer').beforeField('vegan');
food.moveField('gmo').afterField('vegan');
};
changeFieldControl (fieldId, widgetNamespace, widgetId[, settings]) : void
Changes control interface of given field's ID.
fieldId : string – The ID of the field.
widgetNamespace : string – The namespace of the widget, one of the following values:
builtin (Standard widget)
app (Custom App)
extension (Custom UI extension)
app (Custom app widget)
widgetId : string – The new widget ID for the field. See the editor interface documentation for a list of available widgets.
settings : Object – Widget settings and extension instance parameters. Key-value pairs of type (string, number | boolean | string). For builtin widgets, the the following options are available:
helpText : string – This help text will show up below the field.
trueLabel : string (only for fields of type boolean) – Shows this text next to the radio button that sets this value to
true. Defaults to “Yes”.
falseLabel : string (only for fields of type boolean) – Shows this text next to the radio button that sets this value to
false. Defaults to “No”.
stars : number (only for fields of type rating) – Number of stars to select from. Defaults to 5.
format : string (only for fields of type datePicker) – One of “dateonly”, “time”, “timeZ” (default). Specifies whether to show the clock and/or timezone inputs.
ampm : string (only for fields of type datePicker) – Specifies which type of clock to use. Must be one of the strings “12” or “24” (default).
bulkEditing : boolean (only for fields of type Array) – Specifies whether bulk editing of linked entries is possible.
trackingFieldId : string (only for fields of type slugEditor) – Specifies the ID of the field that will be used to generate the slug value.
showCreateEntityAction : boolean (only for fields of type Link) - specifies whether creation of new entries from the field is enabled.
showLinkEntityAction : boolean (only for fields of type Link) - specifies whether linking to existing entries from the field is enabled.
resetFieldControl (fieldId) : void
fieldId : string – The ID of the field.
copyFieldControl (sourceFieldId, destinationFieldId) : void
sourceFieldId : string – The ID of the field to copy the control setting from.
destinationFieldId : string – The ID of the field to apply the copied control setting to.
addSidebarWidget (widgetNamespace, widgetId[, settings, insertBeforeWidgetId]) : void
Adds a builtin or custom widget to the sidebar of the content type.
widgetNamespace: string – The namespace of the widget, one of the following values:
sidebar-builtin (Standard widget, default)
extension (Custom UI extension)
widgetId : string – The ID of the builtin or extension widget to add.
settings : Object – Instance settings for the widget. Key-value pairs of type (string, number | boolean | string)
insertBeforeWidgetId : Object – Insert widget above this widget in the sidebar. If null, the widget will be added to the end.
updateSidebarWidget (widgetNamespace, widgetId, settings) : void
Updates the configuration of a widget in the sidebar of the content type.
widgetNamespace: string – The namespace of the widget, one of the following values:
sidebar-builtin (Standard widget, default)
extension (Custom UI extension)
widgetId : string – The ID of the builtin or extension widget to add.
settings : Object – Instance settings for the widget. Key-value pairs of type (string, number | boolean | string)
removeSidebarWidget (widgetNamespace, widgetId) : void
Removes a widget from the sidebar of the content type.
widgetNamespace: string – The namespace of the widget, one of the following values:
sidebar-builtin (Standard widget, default)
extension (Custom UI extension)
widgetId : string – The ID of the builtin or extension widget to remove.
resetSidebarToDefault () : void
Resets the sidebar of the content type to default.
configureEntryEditor (widgetNamespace, widgetId[, settings]) : void
Sets the entry editor to specified widget.
widgetNamespace: string – The namespace of the widget.
widgetId : string – The ID of the builtin or extension widget to add.
settings : Object – Instance settings for the widget. Key-value pairs of type (string, number | boolean | string). Optional.
configureEntryEditors (EntryEditor[]) : void
As opposed to
configureEntryEditor which only sets one editor, this sets a list of editors to the current editor interface of a content-type.
Each
EntryEditor has the following properties:
widgetNamespace: string – The namespace of the widget (i.e:
app,
extension or
builtin-editor).
widgetId : string – The ID of the builtin, extension or app widget to add.
settings : Object – Instance settings for the widget. Key-value pairs of type (string, number | boolean | string). Optional.
resetEntryEditorToDefault () : void
Resets the entry editor of the content type to default.
The field object has the same methods as the properties listed in the
ContentType.createField method.
You can learn more from the possible validation errors here.
You can check out the examples to learn more about the migrations DSL. Each example file is prefixed with a sequence number, specifying the order in which you're supposed to run the migrations, as follows:
const runMigration = require('contentful-migration/built/bin/cli').runMigration
const options = {
spaceId: '<space-id>',
accessToken: '<access-token>',
yes: true
}
const migrations = async () => {
await runMigration({...options, ...{filePath: '01-angry-dog.js'}})
await runMigration({...options, ...{filePath: '02-friendly-dog.js'}})
await runMigration({...options, ...{filePath: '03-long-example.js'}})
await runMigration({...options, ...{filePath: '04-steps-errors.js'}})
await runMigration({...options, ...{filePath: '05-plan-errors.js'}})
await runMigration({...options, ...{filePath: '06-delete-field.js'}})
await runMigration({...options, ...{filePath: '07-display-field.js'}})
}
migrations()
You can use Typescript to write your migration files using
ts-node! First
npm install --save ts-node typescript,
then run your migration with ts-node:
node_modules/.bin/ts-node node_modules/.bin/contentful-migration -s $CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID -a $CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_TOKEN my_migration.ts
An example Typescript migration:
import { MigrationFunction } from 'contentful-migration'
// typecast to 'MigrationFunction' to ensure you get type hints in your editor
export = function (migration, { makeRequest, spaceId, accessToken }) {
const dog = migration.createContentType('dog', {
name: 'Dog'
})
const name = dog.createField('name')
name.name('Name')
.type('Symbol')
.required(true)
} as MigrationFunction
Here's how it looks inside VS Code:
rawProxy option to
true.
runMigration({
proxy: 'https://cat:dog@example.com:1234',
rawProxy: true,
...
})
NOCK_RECORD=1 which should automatically update fixtures
