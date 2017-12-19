Manage your Contentful schema by creating incremental scripted changes. This project is based on the ideas exposed in Contentful's CMS as Code article
Scripts are written using Contentful's migration tool syntax. Ex:
module.exports.description = "Create Post model";
module.exports.up = migration => {
const post = migration
.createContentType("post")
.name("Post")
.displayField("title")
.description("Post model");
post
.createField("title")
.name("Title")
.type("Symbol")
.required(true)
.localized(false);
};
module.exports.down = migration => {
migration.deleteContentType("post");
};
This command line tool is designed to keep track of changes of content types individually. It keeps the
scripts in a
migrations folder in your project. This folder must contain one subfolder for each
content type. Ex:
your-project
├── README.md
├── migrations
│ ├── banner
│ │ └── 1513743198536-create-banner.js
│ └── post
│ ├── 1513695986378-create-post.js
│ └── 1513716408272-add-date-field.js
├── package.json
.
.
.
If you don't wish to have your migrations directory in the root of your project, you can configure the name and location by setting the CONTENTFUL_MIGRATIONS_DIR environment variable, e.g.
/path/to/project/foo/contentful-migrations
ATTENTION: The migrations directory should always be a folder under the project's root (or under some subdir inside the root). Placing the directory outside of the project's version control could lead to the migration code and Contentful schema becoming out-of-sync.
For more information on schema migrations technique and practice, see:
npm install -g contentful-migrate
Most of the available commands need a
personal access token
for accessing the CMA (Contentful Management API). You can pass the token using the
--access-token
option or setting an environment variable called
CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_ACCESS_TOKEN
Similarly, a default contentful space and environment id can be specified by setting the
CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID
and
CONTENTFUL_ENV_ID environment variables, which will be used as defaults for any command that accepts
the
--space-id and
--environment-id options.
Creates the content type 'Migration' into the designated contentful space. This will be used to keep track of the current state of each managed content type.
Usage: ctf-migrate init [options]
Options:
-t, --access-token [access-token] CMA token, defaults to your environment variable CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_ACCESS_TOKEN if empty
-s, --space-id [space-id] space id to use (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID)
-e, --environment-id [env-id] id of the environment within the space (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_ENV_ID if set, otherwise defaults to 'master')
If the target space already has been init'd before, it will throw an error:
Content type with id "migration" already exists.
Create your migration files for content models already in your space. It gives you the option to squash any previous migration state. Note: It will delete any existing migration scripts and create a consolidated one for each specified content type.
Usage: ctf-migrate bootstrap [options]
Options:
-t, --access-token [access-token] CMA token, defaults to your environment variable CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_ACCESS_TOKEN if empty
-s, --space-id [space-id] space id to use (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID)
-e, --environment-id [env-id] id of the environment within the space (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_ENV_ID if set, otherwise defaults to 'master')
-c, --content-type [content-type] one or more content type to bootstrap with choice to overwrite migration state
-a, --all apply bootstrap to all with choice to overwrite migration state
Example: executing the command
ctf-migrate bootstrap -c post -s <space-id> will create a file where the
up command will generate the exact snapshot of the
Post content model
Creates an empty time stamped file in the content-type's migrations folder.
Usage: ctf-migrate create <name> [options]
Options:
-c, --content-type <content-type> content type name
Example: executing the command
ctf-migrate create create-post-model -c post will create
a file named
./migrations/post/1513695986378-create-post.js (the timestamp will vary)
Lists all migrations for the given content-types, also indicating whether they were already applied and when.
Usage: ctf-migrate list [options]
Options:
-t, --access-token [access-token] CMA token, defaults to your environment variable CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_ACCESS_TOKEN if empty
-s, --space-id [space-id] space id to use (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID)
-e, --environment-id [env-id] id of the environment within the space (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_ENV_ID if set, otherwise defaults to 'master')
-c, --content-type [content-type] one or more content type names to list
-a, --all lists migrations for all content types
Example:
$ ctf-migrate list -s i2ztmmsocxul -c post banner
Listing post
[2017-12-19 22:12:58] 1513695986378-create-post.js : Create Post model
[pending] 1513716408272-add-title-field.js : Adds title field
Listing banner
[2018-01-08 15:01:45] 20180103165614-create-banner.js : Create Banner model
[2018-01-22 11:01:33] 20180111172942-add-subtitle-field.js: Add Subtitle field
For the
post model in this example, the first script (
create-post.js) has already been applied but the
second one (
add-title-field.js) has not. For the
banner model, all scripts have been applied.
Migrates up to a specific version or all pending scripts if a filename is not informed. This will apply pending scripts for the specified content-type into the specified space.
Usage: ctf-migrate up [filename] [options]
Options:
-t, --access-token [access-token] CMA token, defaults to your environment variable CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_ACCESS_TOKEN if empty
-s, --space-id [space-id] space id to use (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID)
-e, --environment-id [env-id] id of the environment within the space (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_ENV_ID if set, otherwise defaults to 'master')
-c, --content-type [content-type] one or more content type names to process
-a, --all processes migrations for all content types
-d, --dry-run only shows the plan, don't write anything to contentful. defaults to false
ATTENTION: As noted in the CMS as Code article, "in real-world situations there is often no real way to down migrate content without resorting to backups". Even though we agree with that assertion, we still think there is value in having a
downfunction to make it easier to develop and debug the
upmigration scripts (when you're working on a dev/test space), as it makes it easy to revert your changes and try again, without resorting to any manual intervention.*
Migrates down to a specific version or just the last one if filename is not informed. This will roll back applied scripts for the specified content-type from the specified space.
Usage: ctf-migrate down [filename] [options]
Options:
-t, --access-token [access-token] CMA token, defaults to your environment variable CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_ACCESS_TOKEN if empty
-s, --space-id [space-id] space id to use (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID)
-e, --environment-id [env-id] id of the environment within the space (defaults to environment variable CONTENTFUL_ENV_ID if set, otherwise defaults to 'master')
-c, --content-type [content-type] content type name
-d, --dry-run only shows the plan, don't write anything to contentful. defaults to false
For more information on how to write migrations, see Contentful migrations documentation
This tool is based on node-migrate. For more information on how to run migrations, see Running migrations