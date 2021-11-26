Note: This tool is no longer officially supported as of Nov 26th, 2021. You can feel free to use it, fork it and patch it for your own needs.
A Metalsmith' plugin to generate files using content from Contentful
This plugin for metalsmith allows you to build a static site using the data stored at Contentful. It is built on top of the Contentful JavaScript Client.
To get an idea on how this works, you can check out an example blog site which is completely generated using contentful-metalsmith.
$ npm install contentful-metalsmith
When you use metalsmith using the cli edit your
metalsmith.json and add
contentful-metalsmith in the plugins section.
// metalsmith.json
{
"source": "src",
"destination": "build",
"plugins": {
"contentful-metalsmith": {
"access_token": "YOUR_CONTENTFUL_ACCESS_TOKEN",
"space_id": "YOUR_CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID"
}
}
}
When you use the JavaScript Api add
contentful-metalsmith to the used plugins.
metalsmith.source('src')
metalsmith.destination('build')
metalsmith.use(require('contentful-metalsmith')({ 'access_token' : 'YOUR_CONTENTFUL_ACCESS_TOKEN' }))
Global parameters:
access_token
space_id
You can find the
access_token and
space_id in your app at
APIs -> Content delivery API Keys.
To read more on all global parameters and settings read the global settings documentation.
We're considering that you use metalsmith-layouts for file rendering. That for the
layout key is used for rendered source files and child templates.
source/posts.html
---
title: metalsmith-contentful file
contentful:
content_type: post
entry_filename_pattern: blog/post-${ sys.id }
entry_template: post.html
layout: posts.html
---
[OPTIONAL CONTENT]
layouts/posts.html
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>{{title}}</title>
<meta name="description" content="No description">
<meta name="author" content="Contentful">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="scss/style.css?v=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<ul>
<!-- available data fetched from contentful -->
{{#each data.entries }}
<li>
<h2>{{fields.title}}</h2>
<p>{{fields.description}}</p>
<p><a href="{{_fileName}}">Read more</a></p>
</li>
{{/each}}
</ul>
{{contents}}
</body>
</html>
layouts/post.html
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>{{data.fields.title}}</title>
<meta name="description" content="No description">
<meta name="author" content="Contentful">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="scss/style.css?v=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<h1>{{data.fields.title}}<h1>
<p>{{data.fields.description}}</p>
{{contents}}
</body>
</html>
This example will
posts.html providing data of the entries of content type
post
post.html providing the data of a particular post
To read more on source file parameters and settings read the source file documentation.
This project uses debug under the hood. If you want to see all debug messages by contentful-metalsmith you can do so by setting a wildcard debug environment variable.
$ DEBUG=metalsmith-contentful* your command
Currently there are two different variables available to give you information about a specific area:
metalsmith-contentful-files - get information about file data before/after processing
metalsmith-contentful-queries - get information about queries and related files
For example if you want to see what files went into the plugin and got out again:
$ DEBUG=metalsmith-contentful-files your command
☝️ This debug information is good to validate what data is available in metalsmith-layouts.
MIT