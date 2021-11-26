openbase logo
contentful-metalsmith

by contentful
0.11.0

A plugin for Metalsmith that pulls content from the Contentful API

Readme

contentful-metalsmith

Build Status Coverage Status

Note: This tool is no longer officially supported as of Nov 26th, 2021. You can feel free to use it, fork it and patch it for your own needs.

A Metalsmith' plugin to generate files using content from Contentful

About

This plugin for metalsmith allows you to build a static site using the data stored at Contentful. It is built on top of the Contentful JavaScript Client.

Example

To get an idea on how this works, you can check out an example blog site which is completely generated using contentful-metalsmith.

Getting started

Install

$ npm install contentful-metalsmith

Configure required globals

When you use metalsmith using the cli edit your metalsmith.json and add contentful-metalsmith in the plugins section.

// metalsmith.json

{
  "source": "src",
  "destination": "build",
  "plugins": {
    "contentful-metalsmith": {
      "access_token": "YOUR_CONTENTFUL_ACCESS_TOKEN",
      "space_id": "YOUR_CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID"
    }
  }
}

When you use the JavaScript Api add contentful-metalsmith to the used plugins.

metalsmith.source('src')
metalsmith.destination('build')

metalsmith.use(require('contentful-metalsmith')({ 'access_token' : 'YOUR_CONTENTFUL_ACCESS_TOKEN' }))

Global parameters:

  • access_token
  • space_id

You can find the access_token and space_id in your app at APIs -> Content delivery API Keys.

To read more on all global parameters and settings read the global settings documentation.

Create files based on the files defined in your source folder

We're considering that you use metalsmith-layouts for file rendering. That for the layout key is used for rendered source files and child templates.

source/posts.html

---
title: metalsmith-contentful file
contentful:
  content_type: post
  entry_filename_pattern: blog/post-${ sys.id }
  entry_template: post.html
layout: posts.html
---

[OPTIONAL CONTENT]

layouts/posts.html

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <title>{{title}}</title>
  <meta name="description" content="No description">
  <meta name="author" content="Contentful">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="scss/style.css?v=1.0">
</head>
<body>
  <ul>
    <!-- available data fetched from contentful -->
    {{#each data.entries }}
      <li>
        <h2>{{fields.title}}</h2>
        <p>{{fields.description}}</p>
        <p><a href="{{_fileName}}">Read more</a></p>
      </li>
    {{/each}}
    </ul>
    {{contents}}
</body>
</html>

layouts/post.html

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <title>{{data.fields.title}}</title>
  <meta name="description" content="No description">
  <meta name="author" content="Contentful">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="scss/style.css?v=1.0">
</head>
<body>
  <h1>{{data.fields.title}}<h1>
  <p>{{data.fields.description}}</p>

  {{contents}}
</body>
</html>

This example will

  • render posts.html providing data of the entries of content type post
  • render several single files with the template post.html providing the data of a particular post

To read more on source file parameters and settings read the source file documentation.

Debugging

This project uses debug under the hood. If you want to see all debug messages by contentful-metalsmith you can do so by setting a wildcard debug environment variable.

$ DEBUG=metalsmith-contentful* your command

Currently there are two different variables available to give you information about a specific area:

  • metalsmith-contentful-files - get information about file data before/after processing
  • metalsmith-contentful-queries - get information about queries and related files

For example if you want to see what files went into the plugin and got out again:

$ DEBUG=metalsmith-contentful-files your command

☝️ This debug information is good to validate what data is available in metalsmith-layouts.

License

MIT

