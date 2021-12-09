Contentful provides a content infrastructure for digital teams to power content in websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship digital products faster.
This library helps you to import files generated by contentful-export to a destination space.
We moved the CLI version of this tool into our Contentful CLI. This allows our users to use and install only one single CLI tool to get the full Contentful experience.
Please have a look at the Contentful CLI import command documentation to learn more about how to use this as command line tool.
npm install contentful-import
const contentfulImport = require('contentful-import')
const options = {
content: {entries:..., contentTypes:..., locales:...},
spaceId: '<space_id>',
managementToken: '<content_management_api_key>',
...
}
contentfulImport(options)
.then(() => {
console.log('Data imported successfully')
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Oh no! Some errors occurred!', err)
})
or
const contentfulImport = require('contentful-import')
const options = {
contentFile: '/path/to/result/of/contentful-export.json',
spaceId: '<space_id>',
managementToken: '<content_management_api_key>',
...
}
contentfulImport(options)
.then(() => {
console.log('Data imported successfully')
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Oh no! Some errors occurred!', err)
})
const contentfulImport = require('contentful-import')
const options = {
contentFile: '/path/to/result/of/contentful-export.json',
spaceId: '<space_id>',
managementToken: '<content_management_api_key>',
environmentId: '<environment_id>',
...
}
contentfulImport(options)
...
spaceId [string][required]
ID of the space to import into
environmentId [string][default: 'master']
ID of the environment in the destination space
managementToken [string][required]
Contentful management API token for the space to be imported to
contentFile [string]
Path to JSON file that contains data to be import to your space
content [object]
Content to import. Needs to match the expected structure (See below)
contentModelOnly [boolean][default: false]
Import content types only
skipContentModel [boolean][default: false]
Skip importing of content types and locales
skipLocales [boolean][default: false]
Skip importing of locales
skipContentPublishing [boolean][default: false]
Skips content publishing. Creates content but does not publish it
uploadAssets [boolean][default: false]
Upload local asset files downloaded via the downloadAssets option of the export. Requires
assetsDirectory
assetsDirectory [string]
Path to a directory with an asset export made using the downloadAssets option of the export. Requires
uploadAssets
host [string][default: 'api.contentful.com']
The Management API host
proxy [string]
Proxy configuration in HTTP auth format:
host:port or
user:password@host:port
rawProxy [boolean]
Pass proxy config to Axios instead of creating a custom httpsAgent
rateLimit [number][default: 7]
Maximum requests per second used for API requests
headers [object]
Additional headers to attach to the requests.
errorLogFile [string]
Full path to the error log file
useVerboseRenderer [boolean][default: false]
Display progress in new lines instead of displaying a busy spinner and the status in the same line. Useful for CI.
Unable to connect to Contentful through your Proxy? Try to set the
rawProxy option to
true.
contentfulImport({
proxy: 'https://cat:dog@example.com:1234',
rawProxy: true,
...
})
The data to import should be structured like this:
{
"contentTypes": [],
"entries": [],
"assets": [],
"locales": [],
"webhooks": [],
"roles": [],
"tags": [],
"editorInterfaces": []
}
Note:
tags are not available for all users. If you do not have access to this feature, any tags included in your import data will be skipped.
Read the releases page for more information.
This project is licensed under MIT license