contentful-graph

by Yaraslau Kurmyza
1.6.2 (see all)

Visual representation of contentful content models in form of graphs

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version

contentful-graph

Visual representation of contentful content models in form of graphs

Can be exported with fields:

alt

or without:

alt

Requirements

graphviz

If you plan to render the graph as image or PDF, make sure you have graphviz installed on your system.

node.js

The library is using async/await functions, so you need the latest 7 or 8 versions.

Installation

Can be installed globally:

npm i -g contentful-graph

Or locally

npm i --save-dev contentful-graph

Running without installation

Import script can be executed with the help of npx

npx contentful-graph

Running import

There are several ways of running the import:

  1. running CLI bin/contentful-graph command
  2. import API and invoking functions programmatically

For this purpose, you'll need to know your contentful spaceId and token

Token may come in two flavors: Delivery token or Management token

Management token has an advantage of showing one-to-one relationships for models (as pointed by @jelz in #1)

Command-line version

When running the command line version, make sure you export following variables:

CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID= spaceId
CONTENTFUL_TOKEN= either deliveryToken
CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_TOKEN= or management token
CONTENTFUL_ENVIRONMENT_ID= environment id

or simply in command-line:

CONTENTFUL_ENVIRONMENT_ID=master CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID=123 CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_TOKEN=token ./bin/contentful-graph

Command-line options

--help (-h) Displays usage information

--dev (-d) Includes developer information (model Id's and field Id's)

--hide-fields (-n) Do not include fields information, only entities

Reading from local file

It is possible to run import against local file with exported model defintions:

./bin/contentful-graph ./my-contentful-model.json

Web version

You can run it locally or host it on any server using contentful-graph-web

docker run -it --rm -p 3000:3000 lotas/contentful-graph-web
# or checkout project locally and
make BUILD && make RUN
# or if you have graphviz in your system simply
npm run dev

Api version

Package exposes following functions:

getContentTypesFromManagementApi(spaceId: string, managementToken: string, environment: string): Promise<Object>

Will import content types from contentful using management api

getContentTypesFromDistributionApi(spaceId: string, apiToken: string, environment: string): Promise<Object>

Will import content types from contentful using distributions api

contentTypesToModelMap(contentTypes: Object): Object

Will enrich existing content types with mapping information (one-to-one, one-to-many)

modelsMapToDot(modelsMap: Object, {hideEntityFields: Boolean, dev: Boolean}): String

Will create dot graph definition out of the model map

You can use them as follows:

const convertApi = require('contentful-graph');

// either with managementToken
const contentTypes = await convertApi.getContentTypesFromManagementApi(spaceId, managementToken);
// or with apiToken, you just need one of the calls
const contentTypes = await convertApi.getContentTypesFromDistributionApi(spaceId, apiToken);

// enrich content types with relationship definitions
const modelsMap = convertApi.contentTypesToModelMap(contentTypes);

// generate dot string that can be passed to graphviz
const dotStr = convertApi.modelsMapToDot(modelsMap, {});

Generating graphs

After you would run the import, you should have something like this:

digraph obj {
  node[shape=record];

  Image [label="{Image |        | <title> Title|<photo> Photo|<imageCaption> Image caption|<imageCredits> Image credits|<categoryId> CategoryId}" shape=Mrecord];
  Asset
  Author [label="{Author |        | <name> Name|<twitterHandle> Twitter handle|<profilePhoto> Profile photo|<biography> Biography|<createdEntries> Created entries}" shape=Mrecord];
  Category [label="{Category |        | <categoryId> Category Id|<categoryName> Category name}" shape=Mrecord];
  PhotoGallery [label="{Photo Gallery |        | <title> Title|<slug> Slug|<author> Author|<coverImage> Cover Image|<description> Description|<images> Images|<tags> Tags|<date> Date|<location> Location}" shape=Mrecord];

  Image:photo -> Asset [dir=forward];
  Image:categoryId -> Category [dir=forward];
  Author:profilePhoto -> Asset [dir=forward];
  Author:createdEntries -> Image [dir=forward,label="1..*"];
  PhotoGallery:author -> Author [dir=forward];
  PhotoGallery:coverImage -> Asset [dir=forward];
  PhotoGallery:images -> Image [dir=forward,label="1..*"];
}

To render this to image or PDF, pipe it to the dot command:

./import.js | dot -Tpng > model.png
./import.js | dot -Tpdf > model.pdf

Where ./import is the script that produces dot output

Contentful Management API

Contentful Delivery API

GraphViz Fiddle

