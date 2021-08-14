Visual representation of contentful content models in form of graphs

Can be exported with fields:

or without:

Requirements

graphviz

If you plan to render the graph as image or PDF, make sure you have graphviz installed on your system.

The library is using async/await functions, so you need the latest 7 or 8 versions.

Installation

Can be installed globally:

npm i -g contentful-graph

Or locally

npm i --save-dev contentful-graph

Running without installation

Import script can be executed with the help of npx

npx contentful-graph

Running import

There are several ways of running the import:

running CLI bin/contentful-graph command import API and invoking functions programmatically

For this purpose, you'll need to know your contentful spaceId and token

Token may come in two flavors: Delivery token or Management token

Management token has an advantage of showing one-to-one relationships for models (as pointed by @jelz in #1)

Command-line version

When running the command line version, make sure you export following variables:

CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID= spaceId CONTENTFUL_TOKEN= either deliveryToken CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_TOKEN= or management token CONTENTFUL_ENVIRONMENT_ID= environment id

or simply in command-line:

CONTENTFUL_ENVIRONMENT_ID=master CONTENTFUL_SPACE_ID=123 CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_TOKEN=token ./bin/contentful-graph

Command-line options

--help ( -h ) Displays usage information

--dev ( -d ) Includes developer information (model Id's and field Id's)

--hide-fields ( -n ) Do not include fields information, only entities

Reading from local file

It is possible to run import against local file with exported model defintions:

./bin/contentful-graph ./my-contentful-model.json

Web version

You can run it locally or host it on any server using contentful-graph-web

docker run -it --rm -p 3000:3000 lotas/contentful-graph-web make BUILD && make RUN npm run dev

Api version

Package exposes following functions:

getContentTypesFromManagementApi(spaceId: string, managementToken: string, environment: string): Promise<Object>

Will import content types from contentful using management api

getContentTypesFromDistributionApi(spaceId: string, apiToken: string, environment: string): Promise<Object>

Will import content types from contentful using distributions api

contentTypesToModelMap(contentTypes: Object): Object

Will enrich existing content types with mapping information (one-to-one, one-to-many)

modelsMapToDot(modelsMap: Object, {hideEntityFields: Boolean, dev: Boolean}): String

Will create dot graph definition out of the model map

You can use them as follows:

const convertApi = require ( 'contentful-graph' ); const contentTypes = await convertApi.getContentTypesFromManagementApi(spaceId, managementToken); const contentTypes = await convertApi.getContentTypesFromDistributionApi(spaceId, apiToken); const modelsMap = convertApi.contentTypesToModelMap(contentTypes); const dotStr = convertApi.modelsMapToDot(modelsMap, {});

Generating graphs

After you would run the import, you should have something like this:

digraph obj { node[shape=record]; Image [label="{Image | | <title> Title|<photo> Photo|<imageCaption> Image caption|<imageCredits> Image credits|<categoryId> CategoryId}" shape=Mrecord]; Asset Author [label="{Author | | <name> Name|<twitterHandle> Twitter handle|<profilePhoto> Profile photo|<biography> Biography|<createdEntries> Created entries}" shape=Mrecord]; Category [label="{Category | | <categoryId> Category Id|<categoryName> Category name}" shape=Mrecord]; PhotoGallery [label="{Photo Gallery | | <title> Title|<slug> Slug|<author> Author|<coverImage> Cover Image|<description> Description|<images> Images|<tags> Tags|<date> Date|<location> Location}" shape=Mrecord]; Image:photo -> Asset [dir=forward]; Image:categoryId -> Category [dir=forward]; Author:profilePhoto -> Asset [dir=forward]; Author:createdEntries -> Image [dir=forward,label="1..*"]; PhotoGallery:author -> Author [dir=forward]; PhotoGallery:coverImage -> Asset [dir=forward]; PhotoGallery:images -> Image [dir=forward,label="1..*"]; }

To render this to image or PDF, pipe it to the dot command:

./import.js | dot -Tpng > model.png ./import.js | dot -Tpdf > model.pdf

Where ./import is the script that produces dot output

Contentful Management API

Contentful Delivery API

GraphViz Fiddle