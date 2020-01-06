Contentful export tool

Contentful provides a content infrastructure for digital teams to power content in websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship digital products faster.

This is a library that helps you backup your Content Model, Content and Assets or move them to a new Contentful space. It will support Roles & Permissions in a future version.

To import your exported data, please refer to the contentful-import repository.

❗ Usage as CLI

We moved the CLI version of this tool into our Contentful CLI. This allows our users to use and install only one single CLI tool to get the full Contentful experience. Please have a look at the Contentful CLI export command documentation to learn more about how to use this as command line tool.

☁️ Pre-requisites && Installation

Node LTS

☁️ Installation

npm install contentful-export

✋ Usage

const contentfulExport = require ( 'contentful-export' ) const options = { spaceId : '<space_id>' , managementToken : '<content_management_api_key>' , ... } contentfulExport(options) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Your space data:' , result) }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log( 'Oh no! Some errors occurred!' , err) })

Querying

To scope your export, you are able to pass query parameters. All search parameters of our API are supported as documented in our API documentation.

const contentfulExport = require ( 'contentful-export' ) const options = { spaceId : '<space_id>' , managementToken : '<content_management_api_key>' , queryEntries : 'content_type=<content_type_id>' } contentfulExport(options) ...

The Export tool also support multiple inline queries.

const contentfulExport = require ( 'contentful-export' ) const options = { spaceId : '<space_id>' , managementToken : '<content_management_api_key>' , queryEntries : [ 'content_type=<content_type_id>' , 'sys.id=<entry_id>' ] } contentfulExport(options) ...

queryAssets uses the same syntax as queryEntries

Export an environment

const contentfulExport = require ( 'contentful-export' ) const options = { spaceId : '<space_id>' , managementToken : '<content_management_api_key>' , environmentId : '<environment_id>' } contentfulExport(options) ...

⚙️ Configuration options

Basics

spaceId [string][required]

ID of the space with source data

environmentId [string][default: 'master']

ID of the environment in the source space

managementToken [string][required]

Contentful management API token for the space to be exported

deliveryToken [string]

Contentful Content Delivery API (CDA) token for the space to be exported.

Providing deliveryToken will export both entries and assets from the Contentful Delivery API, instead of the Contentful Management API. This may be useful if you want to export the latest published versions, as the management API always only exports the entirety of items, with the latest unpublished content. So if you want to make sure only to see the latest published changes, provide the deliveryToken .

Just to clarify: When Contentful Management API always returns the latest version (e.g. 50 in this case):

"createdAt" : "2020-01-06T12:00:00.000Z" , "updatedAt" : "2020-04-07T11:00:00.000Z" , "publishedVersion" : 23, "publishedAt" : "2020-04-05T14:00:00.000Z" , "publishedCounter" : 1, "version" : 50,

the Content Delivery API would return the publishedVersion (23). CDA responses don't include version number.

Note: Tags are only available on the Contentful Management API, so they will not be exported if you provide a Contenful Delivery Token. Tags is a new feature that not all users have access to.

Output

exportDir [string][default: current process working directory]

Defines the path for storing the export JSON file

saveFile [boolean][default: true]

Save the export as a JSON file

contentFile [string]

The filename for the exported data

Filtering

includeDrafts [boolean][default: false]

Include drafts in the exported entries.

The deliveryToken option is ignored when includeDrafts has been set as true . If you want to include drafts, there's no point of getting them through the Content Delivery API.

includeArchived [boolean][default: false]

Include archived entries in the exported entries

skipContentModel [boolean][default: false]

Skip exporting content models

skipEditorInterfaces [boolean][default: false]

Skip exporting editor interfaces

skipContent [boolean][default: false]

Skip exporting assets and entries.

skipRoles [boolean][default: false]

Skip exporting roles and permissions

skipWebhooks [boolean][default: false]

Skip exporting webhooks

contentOnly [boolean][default: false]

Only export entries and assets

queryEntries [array]

Only export entries that match these queries

queryAssets [array]

Only export assets that match these queries

downloadAssets [boolean]

Download actual asset files

Connection

host [string][default: 'api.contentful.com']

The Management API host

proxy [string]

Proxy configuration in HTTP auth format: host:port or user:password@host:port

rawProxy [boolean]

Pass proxy config to Axios instead of creating a custom httpsAgent

maxAllowedLimit [number][default: 1000]

The number of items per page per request

limit [number]

The total number of items to return. Can be used with entries or assets. If not provided, then all entries or assets will be returned. The entries or assets will be ordered using: sys.createdAt,sys.id .

headers [object]

Additional headers to attach to the requests.

Other

errorLogFile [string]

Full path to the error log file

useVerboseRenderer [boolean][default: false]

Display progress in new lines instead of displaying a busy spinner and the status in the same line. Useful for CI.

:rescue_worker_helmet: Troubleshooting

Proxy

Unable to connect to Contentful through your proxy? Try to set the rawProxy option to true .

contentfulExport({ proxy : 'https://cat:dog@example.com:1234' , rawProxy : true , ... })

Error: 400 - Bad Request - Response size too big.

Contentful response sizes are limited (find more info in our technical limit docs). In order to resolve this issue, limit the amount of entities received within a single request by setting the maxAllowedLimit option:

contentfulExport({ proxy : 'https://cat:dog@example.com:1234' , rawProxy : true , maxAllowedLimit : 50 ... })

🗃️ Exported data structure

This is an overview of the exported data:

{ "contentTypes" : [], "entries" : [], "assets" : [], "locales" : [], "tags" : [], "webhooks" : [], "roles" : [], "editorInterfaces" : [] }

Note: Tags feature is not available for all users. If you do not have access to this feature, the tags array will always be empty.

⚠️ Limitations

This tool currently does not support the export of space memberships.

support the export of space memberships. Exported webhooks with credentials will be exported as normal webhooks. Credentials should be added manually afterwards.

If you have custom UI extensions, you need to reinstall them manually in the new space.

📝 Changelog

Read the releases page for more information.

📜 License

This project is licensed under MIT license