Contentful provides a content infrastructure for digital teams to power content in websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship digital products faster.
This is a library that helps you backup your Content Model, Content and Assets or move them to a new Contentful space. It will support Roles & Permissions in a future version.
To import your exported data, please refer to the contentful-import repository.
We moved the CLI version of this tool into our Contentful CLI. This allows our users to use and install only one single CLI tool to get the full Contentful experience.
Please have a look at the Contentful CLI export command documentation to learn more about how to use this as command line tool.
npm install contentful-export
const contentfulExport = require('contentful-export')
const options = {
spaceId: '<space_id>',
managementToken: '<content_management_api_key>',
...
}
contentfulExport(options)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Your space data:', result)
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log('Oh no! Some errors occurred!', err)
})
To scope your export, you are able to pass query parameters. All search parameters of our API are supported as documented in our API documentation.
const contentfulExport = require('contentful-export')
const options = {
spaceId: '<space_id>',
managementToken: '<content_management_api_key>',
queryEntries: 'content_type=<content_type_id>'
}
contentfulExport(options)
...
The Export tool also support multiple inline queries.
const contentfulExport = require('contentful-export')
const options = {
spaceId: '<space_id>',
managementToken: '<content_management_api_key>',
queryEntries: [
'content_type=<content_type_id>',
'sys.id=<entry_id>'
]
}
contentfulExport(options)
...
queryAssets uses the same syntax as
queryEntries
const contentfulExport = require('contentful-export')
const options = {
spaceId: '<space_id>',
managementToken: '<content_management_api_key>',
environmentId: '<environment_id>'
}
contentfulExport(options)
...
spaceId [string][required]
ID of the space with source data
environmentId [string][default: 'master']
ID of the environment in the source space
managementToken [string][required]
Contentful management API token for the space to be exported
deliveryToken [string]
Contentful Content Delivery API (CDA) token for the space to be exported.
Providing
deliveryToken will export both entries and assets from the
Contentful Delivery API, instead of the Contentful Management API.
This may be useful if you want to export the latest published versions,
as the management API always only exports the entirety of items, with the latest
unpublished content. So if you want to make sure only to see the latest
published changes, provide the
deliveryToken.
Just to clarify: When Contentful Management API always returns the latest version (e.g. 50 in this case):
"createdAt": "2020-01-06T12:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2020-04-07T11:00:00.000Z",
"publishedVersion": 23,
"publishedAt": "2020-04-05T14:00:00.000Z",
"publishedCounter": 1,
"version": 50,
the Content Delivery API would return the
publishedVersion (23). CDA responses don't include
version number.
Note: Tags are only available on the Contentful Management API, so they will not be exported if you provide a Contenful Delivery Token. Tags is a new feature that not all users have access to.
exportDir [string][default: current process working directory]
Defines the path for storing the export JSON file
saveFile [boolean][default: true]
Save the export as a JSON file
contentFile [string]
The filename for the exported data
includeDrafts [boolean][default: false]
Include drafts in the exported entries.
The
deliveryToken option is ignored
when
includeDrafts has been set as
true.
If you want to include drafts, there's no point of getting them through the
Content Delivery API.
includeArchived [boolean][default: false]
Include archived entries in the exported entries
skipContentModel [boolean][default: false]
Skip exporting content models
skipEditorInterfaces [boolean][default: false]
Skip exporting editor interfaces
skipContent [boolean][default: false]
Skip exporting assets and entries.
skipRoles [boolean][default: false]
Skip exporting roles and permissions
skipWebhooks [boolean][default: false]
Skip exporting webhooks
contentOnly [boolean][default: false]
Only export entries and assets
queryEntries [array]
Only export entries that match these queries
queryAssets [array]
Only export assets that match these queries
downloadAssets [boolean]
Download actual asset files
host [string][default: 'api.contentful.com']
The Management API host
proxy [string]
Proxy configuration in HTTP auth format:
host:port or
user:password@host:port
rawProxy [boolean]
Pass proxy config to Axios instead of creating a custom httpsAgent
maxAllowedLimit [number][default: 1000]
The number of items per page per request
limit [number]
The total number of items to return. Can be used with entries or assets. If not provided, then all entries or assets will be returned. The entries or assets will be ordered using:
sys.createdAt,sys.id.
headers [object]
Additional headers to attach to the requests.
errorLogFile [string]
Full path to the error log file
useVerboseRenderer [boolean][default: false]
Display progress in new lines instead of displaying a busy spinner and the status in the same line. Useful for CI.
Unable to connect to Contentful through your proxy? Try to set the
rawProxy option to
true.
contentfulExport({
proxy: 'https://cat:dog@example.com:1234',
rawProxy: true,
...
})
Contentful response sizes are limited (find more info in our technical limit docs). In order to resolve this issue, limit the amount of entities received within a single request by setting the
maxAllowedLimit option:
contentfulExport({
proxy: 'https://cat:dog@example.com:1234',
rawProxy: true,
maxAllowedLimit: 50
...
})
This is an overview of the exported data:
{
"contentTypes": [],
"entries": [],
"assets": [],
"locales": [],
"tags": [],
"webhooks": [],
"roles": [],
"editorInterfaces": []
}
Note: Tags feature is not available for all users. If you do not have access to this feature, the tags array will always be empty.
Read the releases page for more information.
This project is licensed under MIT license