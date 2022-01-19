Contentful's command line interface tool. Use Contentful features straight from your CLI.
Contentful provides a content infrastructure for digital teams to power content in websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship digital products faster.
Using npm:
npm install -g contentful-cli
Using yarn:
yarn global add contentful-cli
Please note that for the non standalone versions you need Node LTS to use the CLI.
Use the
--help parameter to display the help section for CLI tool or combined with a specific command to get the help section for that command.
contentful --help
# or
contentful space --help
You can save the proxy configuration in your
.contentfulrc.json via:
contentful config add --proxy user:auth@host:port
We also respect the
http(s)_proxy environment variables:
https_proxy=user:auth@host:port contentful
When multiple proxy configurations exists, precedence is taken in this form:
http_proxy takes precedence over
.contentfulrc.json
https_proxy takes precedence over
.contentfulrc.json
https_proxy takes precedence over
http_proxy
rawProxy: true in your
.contentfulrc.json via:
contentful config add --raw-proxy
More detailed documentation for every command can be found in the docs section.
After installing the dependencies, there is a trick to get your version of the CLI tool available globally on your system:
npm link
This may collide with your already globally installed Contentful CLI. Make sure to remove that one first.
We are using talkback proxy to record and playback http requests in our integration tests. To run tests with the talkback proxy and recordings, simply run
npm run test:integration
For development, it might be easier to run the talkback proxy in one shell and run tests ad-hoc (or with a
--watch flag) using jest commands in another shell. This flow might look like this:
npm run pretest:integration // ensure config is set up correctly for tests
npm run run-talkback-proxy // start proxy in one shell
// open another shell
jest test/integration/cmds/space/* --watch // run tests using jest in another shell
See jest documentation for more details about running tests and optional flags.
⚠️ Environment variables for integration tests must be set:
CLI_E2E_CMA_TOKEN = <cma_auth_token>
CLI_E2E_ORG_ID = <organization_id>
You might need to update snapshots and it's challenging with the recordings.
Tip: run tests without recordings to update the snapshots.
jest test/integration/cmds/<path to the affected test file> --updateSnapshot
If running
jest alone, not from an npm script, you'll need to make sure your local config is set up correctly for the tests.
npm run pretest:integration // this backs up your current config and puts in integration test config
./bin/contentful.js config list // check what's in there if you're curious
./bin/contentful.js config remove --proxy // remove proxy config since you're not using talkback recordings
./bin/contentful.js config remove --raw-proxy
npm run posttest:integration // after running your tests, this restores your config to how it was before
If you have a problem with this tool, please file an issue here on Github.
If you have other problems with Contentful not related to this library, you can contact Customer Support.
See CONTRIBUTING.md
MIT